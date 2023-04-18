Hong Kong vs Singapore Match Prediction HKG 78 % Chance of Winning SGP 22 % Bet Now! The ACC Men’s Premier Cup comprising 10 teams is set to get underway on April 18 in Nepal. Hong Kong and Singapore will get things going in Group B with the match set to take place at Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu. The match is scheduled to start at 9:15 AM IST with the toss set to take place 30 minutes earlier. Facts Hong Kong are coming into this competition after winning the One-Day Series at home involving Kuwait and Malaysia.

Singapore last played the One-Day format back in December when the CWC Challenge League A was in progress.

Hong Kong vs Singapore Chance of Winning

This is the first-ever meeting between Hong Kong and Singapore in ODIs. It is also the first game between the two sides since they faced each other in the Asia Cup Qualifier last year in the T20 format. Hong Kong had won that game by 8 runs. Expectedly, given their experience at the top level, Hong Kong are the favourites and no wonder the odds are placed in their favour.

Hong Kong Implied Probability to win @ 78.13%

Singapore Implied Probability to win @ 29.07%

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Hong Kong vs Singapore Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Hong Kong and Singapore will begin their campaign in the tournament on April 18 in Kathmandu. Along with them, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait are slated in Group B as well.

Hong Kong were recently involved in a One-Day Series at home involving Malaysia and Kuwait while Hong Kong A team also played a game in the third-place playoff. Hong Kong, the hosts, ended up winning the tournament. The team boasts of players like Anshuman Rath, Eshan Khan, and Babar Hayat who were among the top players in the competition. They will also be looking to start this tournament on a high.

As for Singapore, they last played the One-Day format back in December in the CWC Challenge League Group A. They ended the tournament in fourth place with seven wins and eight losses in 15 matches. But they lost their last five matches of the competition and will be looking to arrest the losing streak in the format. The team banks on a few players like Vinoth Bhaskaran and Surendran Chandramohan to deliver almost every time. Moreover, Tim David leaving the Singapore side midway to play for Australia through CWC Challenge League A also affected the team’s performance. The other players will also have to step up in order to challenge Hong Kong in their opening game of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup.

Hong Kong vs Singapore Match Toss Prediction

Mulpani Cricket Ground hasn’t hosted any major One-Day game so far and it is an unknown territory for both teams. With the nature of the pitch also unknown, the team are expected to bowl first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, there is no chance of rain whatsoever on April 18 in Kathmandu. The sun will be smiling on both teams and the heat is likely to increase as the day progresses. The temperature will hover around 24 to 33 Degrees Celsius during the action in the middle on Tuesday.

Hong Kong Player List

Hong Kong squad:Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan (C), Shahid Wasif, Aizaz Khan, Haroon Arshad, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza, Adit Gorawara, Zeeshan Ali, Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Nasrulla Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Nizakat Khan (C) Batsman Anshuman Rath Batsman Babar Hayat Batsman Kinchit Shah All-Rounder Adit Gorawara Batsman Zeeshan Ali Wicketkeeper Yasim Murtaza All-rounder Haroon Arshad All-Rounder Nasrulla Rana Bowler Ehsan Khan Bowler Ayush Shukla Bowler

Hong Kong Team Form

Hong Kong are in excellent form at the moment having won the One-Day Series at home last month. They will be keen on continuing in the same vein.

Singapore Player List

Singapore squad: Aaryan Modi, Abdul Rahman Bhadelia, Amartya Kaul, Aritra Dutta (C), Avi Dixit, Prasheen Param, Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Adwitya Bhargava, Manpreet Singh, Vinit Chittesh Mehta, Sidhant Srikanth, Akshay Puri, Kalimuthu Ramesh, Thilipan Omaidurai, Vinoth Bhaskaran

Predicted Playing XI

Aritra Dutta Batsman Avi Dixit Batsman Sidhant Srikanth Wicketkeeper Manpreet Singh All-rounder Amartya Kaul All-rounder Abdul Rahman Bhadelia Batsman Rohan Rangarajan All-rounder Surendran Chandramohan All-rounder Kalimuthu Ramesh Bowler Vinoth Bhaskaran Bowler Akshay Puri Bowler

Singapore Team Form

Singapore last played the One-Day format back in December and are on a losing streak as well. They have lost their last five matches and are not in great shape at the moment. There have been frequent changes in the team as well and they don’t look settled.

Hong Kong vs Singapore Head to Head

Hong Kong and Singapore are facing each other in the One-Day format for the first time in their cricketing history. So the teams will be looking to take an early lead in the face-off between them.

Hong Kong vs Singapore Betting Odds

Hong Kong to have the highest opening partnership

Nizakhat Khan and Babar Hayat open the innings for Hong Kong in the One-Day format. The duo were among the top scorers in the HK One-Day series played at home last month. The two players are experienced enough to manoeuvre the opposition bowling comfortably. Hence, we are backing Hong Kong to have the highest opening partnership in this game.

Hong Kong vs Singapore Top Team Batsmen

Anshuman Rath to be Hong Kong’s best batter

Anshuman Rath is coming into this tournament on the back of some sensational batting in the One-Day series that took place at home last month. Rath played three matches in the tournament and amassed a mammoth 258 runs at an average of 86 with one century and two fifties to his name. Expect Anshuman Rath to continue his rich vein of form and help Hong Kong secure crucial points from this match.

Surendran Chandramohan to be Singapore’s best batter

With constant changes in the line-up, there hasn’t been a fixed batting order for Singapore for quite some time now. But that hasn’t stopped Surendran Chandramohan from giving his best in the format. In the CWC Challenge League A that was played from 2019 to 2022, he played 10 matches and scored 303 runs at an average of 30 with three fifties to his name. Singapore will be hoping for him to step up against a strong-looking Hong Kong side.

Hong Kong vs Singapore Top Team Bowlers

Ehsan Khan to be Hong Kong’s best bowler

Ehsan Khan is a veteran playing for Hong Kong for a long time now. His spin bowling will certainly be useful in the middle overs. In the One-Day series played at home last month, he accounted for 7 wickets in three matches at an impeccable average of 12.71. His economy of 3.44 in the tournament was one of the best as well. Hong Kong will be looking up to him in case they don’t get early wickets with the new ball.

Vinoth Bhaskaran to be Singapore’s best bowler

Vinoth Bhaskaran, the left-arm spinner, is one of the most experienced bowlers of the Singapore side. In the CWC Challenge League A, he featured in 14 matches for the side and ended up scalping 20 wickets at an average of 22.15. His economy of 3.61 was once again a superb one making it tough for the opposition batters to churn out runs.