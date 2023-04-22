Kuwait vs Bahrain Match Prediction BHR 55 % Chance of Winning KUW 45 % Bet Now! Bahrain will be up against Kuwait in match no.10 of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup as both teams aim to qualify for the Asia Cup 2023, at Mulpani Cricket Ground in Nepal. It is expected to be a competitive contest with both teams equal in strength when the game starts at 8:45 PM IST on April 22.

Kuwait vs Bahrain Chance of Winning

Bahrain have won four of their last five ODIs and are in brilliant form. Kuwait, on the other hand, have managed to win only one game from their last five encounters, their run of form tilting the balance in the opposition’s favour.

Kuwait’s chances of winning @ 45%

Bahrain’s chances of winning @ 55%

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Kuwait vs Bahrain Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Kuwait had a dismal start to their campaign, losing their opening game against UAE by 143 runs. The opposition posted a massive total of 371 runs while they were bundled out for 228 runs in the game. Parvindar Kumar played an attacking knock of 53 runs from 26 balls while Sayed Monib also smashed 68 runs from just 36 balls. Apart from the duo, skipper Mohammed Aslam contributed 33 runs and the team would expect some more runs from his bat. Shahrukh Quddus and Parvindar Kumar picked a couple of wickets each in the fixture. Overall, the bowling department looked fragile but they were up against a much superior opposition. Against Bahrain, their bowling might show some glimpses of improvement as both teams are almost of equal strength.

Bahrain started their campaign in a positive manner, winning their first game against Singapore. Shahbaz Badar and Fiaz Ahmed scored half-centuries but the team will expect some contributions from Sohail Ahmed as well. They posted a total of 286/8 against Singapore and restricted the opposition to a low score. Bahrain bundled out Singapore for a total of 154 with Imran Anwar leading the bowling charts taking four wickets in the game.

Kuwait vs Bahrain Match Toss Prediction

Two games of the ACC Premier Cup 2023 have been played at the venue and teams chose to bowl first on both occasions. Although the batting team has won once while the chasing team emerged victorious in the other game, it is likely that the trend will continue and the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

It will be a warm day throughout the first innings with the temperature hovering around 27-30 degrees Celsius. However, there might be some cloud cover in the second innings and pacers can be seen getting some assistance from the surface. No rain interruption is expected in the game and so the spectators can expect a full-length contest.

Kuwait News & Player List

Kuwait squad:Mohammed Aslam (c), Mohammad Amin, Parvinder Kumar, Usmangani Ibrahim (wk), Bilal Tahir, Yasin Patel, Ravija Sandaruwan, Meet Bhavsar, Shiraz Khan, Shahrukh Quddus, Sayed Monib

Nepal Predicted Playing XI:

Meet Bhavsar Batsman Ravija Sandaruwan Batsman Parvinder Kumar All-rounder Usmangani Ibrahim Batsman and Wicketkeeper Mohammad Amin Batsman Mohammed Aslam All-rounder Shiraz Khan Bowler Bilal Tahir Batsman Sayed Monib All-rounder Yasin Patel Bowler Shahrukh Quddus Bowler

Kuwait Team Form

Kuwait has been suffering from poor form in their last five matches, managing to win only one which came against Malaysia. Apart from that, the team has failed display a solid performance in any of the other matches.

Bahrain News & Player List

Bahrain squad: Haider Butt (c), Muhammad Younis, David Mathias, Rizwan Butt, Shahbaz Badar (wk), Sohail Ahmed, Junaid Aziz, Fiaz Ahmed, Ali Dawood, Abdul Majid Abbasi, Imran Anwar, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Waseeq Ahmed, Sai Sarthak, Junaid Niazi

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Younis Batsman Shahbaz Badar Batsman and Wicketkeeper David Mathias All-rounder Sohail Ahmed All-rounder Fiaz Ahmed Batsman Haider Butt Batsman Imran Anwar All-rounder Junaid Aziz Bowler Rizwan Butt Bowler Ali Dawood All-rounder Abdul Majid Abbasi Bowler

Bahrain Team Form

Bahrain have won four of their last five games and are expected to continue their impressive form in the game against Kuwait.

Kuwait vs Bahrain Head to Head

In the last five meetings between these two sides, Bahrain won two matches while Kuwait also won a couple of games. One match ended in no result and the contest can be another thrilling encounter between the two countries.

Kuwait vs Bahrain Betting Odds

Bahrain to win @2.005

Bahrain have batters like David Mathias and Sohail Ahmed who have decent stats in T20Is and are also coming on the back of a brilliant win over Singapore. Considering their performance so far in the tournament, Bahrain are likely to emerge as winners and benefit the punters who are backing them for the fixture.

Kuwait vs Bahrain Top Team Batters

Parvinder Kumar to be Kuwait’s top batter

While batting at number three in the game against UAE, Parvinder Kumar played a knock of 53 runs from 26 balls. The batter is expected to emerge as the top batter for his team once again and impress everyone.

Sohail Ahmed to be Bahrain’s top batter

Ahmed scored 46 runs in the first game of the tournament and he is a key batter for the side. Furthermore, Ahmed has scored 625 runs from 18 T20I innings at an average of 52.08 and a strike rate of 129.13.

Kuwait vs Bahrain Top Team Bowlers

Shahrukh Quddus to be Kuwait’s top bowler

Quddus is coming into the contest after taking two wickets in the last game against a mighty side like UAE. Also, he has some impressive stats in T20Is, taking seven wickets from four innings and so the medium pacer is expected to shine with the ball once again in the fixture.

Imran Anwar to be Bahrain’s top bowler

Imran Anwar picked four wickets in the last game and was brilliant with the ball. Also, he has experience of taking 31 T20I wickets with a strike rate of 16.74. The medium pacer is likely to shine once again with the ball and emerge as the top bowler for his team.