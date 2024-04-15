Kuwait vs Bahrain Match Prediction KUW 71 % Chance of Winning BAH 29 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.54 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the Group B encounter of the ACC Mens T20I Premier Cup, 2024, Kuwait and Bahrain will take on each other at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat, on April 15, 2024 (Monday), at 4:00 PM IST. While Kuwait have won one and lost one so far, Bahrain are yet to register a win in the tournament, making the next encounter a virtual knockout match.

Kuwait vs Bahrain Chance of Winning

Led by impeccable performances from Meet Bhavsar and R Sandaruwan in the batting department followed by Shahrukh Quddus and Parvindar Kumar’s bowling, Kuwait have done well to hang in there and make sure that they have a win on board. A win in the next game will keep them in haunt for the next round of matches - further strengthening their bid to make their first Asia Cup appearance next year.

On the other hand, Bahrain haven’t had a lot of individual glories, apart from Imran Ali Butt and Imran Anwar with the bat. While the duo have fifties against their names, others have spectacularly underperformed - but they will aim to change that narrative in the upcoming clash that would pretty much decide their sojourn in the tournament.

KUW’s chance of winning is 71%

BAH’s chance of winning is 29%

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Kuwait vs Bahrain Betting Tips

Bet on Imran Ali Butt to make good runs against Kuwait and help Bahrain secure some sanity in the encounter. What it, in turn, can do is help us make good bucks from the clash. Kuwait’s R Sandaruwan is another player who has terrific potential to deliver the goods for us. How can I miss out on Meet Bhavsar, who has been one of the most consistent batters for the side since making his T20 debut in 2019?

Kuwait vs Bahrain Match Toss Prediction

Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat has hosted 26 T20 matches, in which the batting first team have won 14 games as compared to 12 games by the batting second team. The average first innings score at the venue is 150/7 whereas the average first innings winning score is 182/6.

Weather Report

No rain is predicted on Thursday in Oman with a chance of precipitation staying below 11%. So like every other game in the ACC Mens T20I Premier Cup, 2024 so far, this match will be without any interupption.

Kuwait Player List

Ravija Sandaruwan, Clinto Anto, Meet Bhavsar, Usman Patel (wk), Bilal Tahir, Yasin Patel, Mohammed Aslam (c), Nimish Lathief, Parvindar Kumar, Ilyas Ahmed, Shahrukh Quddus, Ali Zaheer, Nawaf Ahmed, Mohamed Shafeeq, Adnan Idrees, Shiraz Khan, Muhammad Umar, Sayed Monib

Predicted Playing XI

Ravija Sandaruwan Batter Clinto Anto Batter Meet Bhavsar Batter Usman Patel Wicket-keeper Bilal Tahir Batter Yasin Patel All-rounder Mohammed Aslam All-rounder Nimish Lathief Bowler Parvindar Kumar Bowler Ilyas Ahmed Bowler Shahrukh Quddus Bowler

Kuwait Team Form

Kuwait have already played seven games in 2024 alone, having won four and lost three games. Before starting the year, they were featured in the ICC Mens T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A 2023 and had won five out of six games to make a strong case for themselves.

Bahrain Player List

Haider Butt (c), Junaid Aziz, Ahmer Bin Nasir, Rizwan Butt, Ali Dawood, Imran Ali Butt (wk), Imran Anwar, Abdul Majid Abbasi, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Umer Toor, Sarfaraz Ali, Abdul Majid Malik, Sohail Ahmed, Ubaid Minhas

Predicted Playing XI

Haider Butt Batter Junaid Aziz Batter Ahmer Bin Nasir Batter Rizwan Butt Batter Ali Dawood Batter Imran Ali Butt Wicket-keeper Imran Anwar All-rounder Abdul Majid Abbasi All-rounder Sathaiya Veerapathiran Bowler Umer Toor Bowler Sarfaraz Ali Bowler

Bahrain Team Form

Bahrain may have lost both of their games in the ACC Premier Cup already, but they are enjoying a spectacular T20 record in 2024, having won five out of their seven games already. They won all five games in the Malaysia Open T20I Championship 2024 apart from winning three out of four games in the Gulf Cricket T20I Championship 2023.

Kuwait vs Bahrain Head-To-Head

Kuwait and Bahrain have played 13 T20 matches against each other, with the former having a massive stronghold over the opposition. Kuwait have secured 10 wins, having a win rate of 77%. But Bahrain can take inspiration from the fact that the last time both sides met each other, in March 2024, Bahrain won the game by 28 runs in Kuala Lumpur.

Kuwait vs Bahrain Betting Odds

Kuwait to have a strong powerplay (Parimatch)

Kuwait are one of the strongest sides in the Asian Associate level, having done incredibly well over the years. Their powerplay batting run rate of 9.1 is the best among all non-Test playing nations in 2024. Even in 2023, Kuwait had a run-rate of 9, which was one of the best as well. So trust the process and elevate your earnings.

Kuwait vs Bahrain T20i Al Amerat Cricket Ground, null Kuwait Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.40 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.54 Bet Now! Bahrain Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.547 Bet Now!

Kuwait vs Bahrain Best Batters

Meet Bhavsar to be Kuwait’s best batter (Parimatch)

Meet Bhavsar made his T20 debut back in 2019 and since then has grown in stature to score at an average of 27.89 and a strike rate of 133.82. He already has eight half-centuries in the format, making him indispensable to the plans. In the last game against Cambodia, Bhavsar managed an unbeaten 35 runs - which added to the credentials.

Imran Ali Butt to be Bahrain’s best batter (Parimatch)

Imran Ali Butt is one of Bahrain’s most prolific run-scorers, having managed 85 runs in the last two games. Even though his side lost, he didn’t compromise any style to produce those runs. He has an average of 25.30 in the shortest format of the game, with four half-centuries to his name already.

Kuwait vs Bahrain Best Bowlers

Shahrukh Quddus to be Kuwait’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Shahrukh Quddus has taken three wickets in the series and has been Kuwait’s best bowler in the tournament so far. Quddus, who made his debut back in 2022, has a T20 bowling average of 27.63 - which makes him such an asset to the team. Thanks to his current form, we can believe that Kuwait can make heads turn in the next few clashes.

Imran Anwar to be Bahrain’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Imran Anwar has 46 wickets in the shortest format of the game at an average of 24.93 and an economy rate of 7.86. Anwar has been the best bowler for Bahrain in the ongoing tournament, having scalped three wickets at an average of 17. So bank on him to deliver against Kuwait.