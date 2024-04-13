Kuwait vs Cambodia Match Prediction
KUW
87%
Chance of Winning
CAM
13%
T20i
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket
Facts:
- Kuwait lost their first game of the competition whereas Cambodia are yet to play a game.
- Both the sides will clash for the first time in the format.
Kuwait vs Cambodia Chance of Winning
Kuwait showcased glimpses of their potential in the Malaysia Open T20I Championship, clinching a respectable 3rd place despite facing challenges against more seasoned teams like Malaysia and Bahrain. However, their struggles were pretty evident in the first game of the competition where the sides lost the game against UAE. The team is currently placed at the 4th place of the group table with no points in their bags.
Meanwhile, Cambodia will play their first game of the tournament with the upcoming fixture. Cambodia contested in the Asian Cricket Council Men's Challenger Cup 2024 and finished at the second spot after a defeat against Saudi Arabia in the finals. Cambodia has a decent team but they are to face many challenging sides in the current competition. They will be up against Kuwait in the next game.
Kuwait's chance of winning: 87%
Cambodia' chance of winning: 13%
Kuwait vs Cambodia Betting Tips
Kuwait to score over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)
Kuwait have talented batters within their ranks. In the first game of the competition, they matched against UAE and lost the game. They lacked in their bowling order whereas their batters performed very well. Their openers, Ravija Sandaruwan (21) and Clinto Anto (54) were very impressive in the last game. Despite UAE’s strong bowling, Kuwait raised 69 runs before their first dismissal. Sandaruwan averages at 29.44 whereas Anto holds an average of 18.90 in their respective T20I careers. However, they looked in great form in the last game and should be able to score high before their first dismissal in the next game against Cambodia.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest opening partnership: Kuwait
Kuwait’s score before 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs
Cambodia’s score before 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs
Kuwait vs Cambodia Toss Prediction
Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) will be the venue for this match. The average 1st innings score here is 137 runs and the highest total chased at this venue is 189 runs. The team batting first should look to score a big total to have a solid chance of winning the match. There is enough help on offer for batters and even a 185-190 runs total can be chased down.
Weather Report
The weather will be partly cloudy with a high of 32 degrees Celsius in Al Amerat on the match day.
Cambodia Player List
Uday Singh hathinjar, Lakshit Gupta, Etienne Beukes, Anish Rambabu, Ram Raushan Sharan, Te Senglong, Salvin Stanley, Luqman Butt, Pel Vannak, Sharwan Godara, Vimukthi Viraj Raddella, Gulam Murtaza Chughtai, Chanthoeun Rathanak, Utkarsh jain, Asanka Kottagodage Don, Phon Bunthean
Predicted Playing XI
|
Luqman Butt (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Anish Rambabu
|
Batter
|
Etienne Beukes
|
Batter
|
Lakshit Gupta
|
Batter
|
Vimukthi Viraj
|
Batter
|
Ram Raushan Sharan
|
All-rounder
|
Sharwan Godara
|
Bowler
|
Gulam Murtaza
|
Bowler
|
Chanthoeun Rathanak
|
Bowler
|
Pel Vannak
|
Bowler
|
Uday Singh Hathinjar
|
Wicket-keeper
Cambodia Team Form
Cambodia displayed terrific form in the last tournament they were a part of. They will try to play their best but will face a challenge against a stronger side, Kuwait. This will be their first game of the tournament.
Kuwait Player List
Mohammed Aslam (captain), Ali Zaheer, Bilal Tahir, Clinto Anto, Muhammad Umar, Raveja, Meet Bhavsar (wicketkeeper), Usman Ghani (wicketkeeper), Parvinder Kumar, Adnan Idrees, Mohammad Aslam (captain), Nawaf Ahmed, Nimish Lathif, Shiraz Khan, Yasin Patel, Illyas Ahmed, Mohamed Shafeeq, Sayed Monib, Shahrukh Quddus
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ravija Sadaruwan
|
Batter
|
Clinto Anto
|
Batter
|
Usman Patel
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Bilal Tahir
|
Batter
|
Meet Bhavsar
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Aslam (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Sayed Monib
|
All-rounder
|
Yasin Patel
|
Bowler
|
Nimish Lathief
|
Bowler
|
Ilyas Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Shahrukh Quddus
|
Bowler
Kuwait Team Form
Kuwait finished third in the recently concluded Malaysia Open T20I Championship. Kuwait lost the first game of the competition against UAE. They have a strong batting order and should be able to capitalise on that.
Kuwait vs Cambodia Head-to-Head Record
Kuwait and Cambodia have never met each other in the T20Is.
Kuwait Won: 0
Cambodia Won: 0
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Kuwait vs Cambodia Betting Odds
Kuwait played against UAE in the first game of the competition. Kuwait batted first and secured 178/8 in the game. Clinto Anto was the top scorer from the side with the score of 54 off 23 balls. The top order posted decent scores but could have done better. Their bowling order was disappointing as they could restrict UAE under the target. They lost the game by 7 wickets as UAE posted 179/3. Shahrukh Quddus picked 2 wickets for Kuwait. It is expected to be a one-sided affair. Kuwait has displayed promise in their both departments and will be looking to dominate in the next game.
Cambodia participated in the Asian Cricket Council Men's Challenger Cup 2024 before coming into this tournament. The team did well and reached the finals but were outplayed against Saudi Arabia to finish as the runners-up. In the game, Cambodia batted first and scored 147 runs for 5 wickets. Luqman Butt was the top scorer with 80 runs in the game while the others in the team dismissed out for a much cheaper score. They could not prevent the target and lost the game as Saudi Arabia scored 151/5, winning the game by 5 wickets. Cambodia will play their first game of the competition. Cambodia lacks in their bowling order and will face a challenge against Kuwait in the upcoming clash.
Kuwait vs Cambodia
T20i
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, null
Kuwait vs Cambodia Top Batters
Luqman Butt to be the top batter for Cambodia
The captain of the team, Luqman Butt will go in as the best batting prospect in the next game. He has an average of 37.33 in the T20Is. He scored 80 runs in his last game and will be expected to strike hard in the next game.
Meet Bhavsar to be the top batter for Kuwait
Meet Bhavsar will go in as the best batting figure from Kuwait. He scored 119 runs in 5 games of the Malaysia Open T20 Championship and was the top scorer from the team. He scored 25 runs in the last game and will come in stronger in the next game.
Kuwait vs Cambodia Top Bowlers
Sharwan Godara to be the top bowler for Cambodia
Sharwan Godara will be the best bowler from Cambodia. He picked 2 wickets in his last T20I outing (vs Saudi Arabia). He has picked 20 wickets in his 12 T20I innings.
Shahrukh Quddus to be the top bowler for Kuwait
Shahrukh Quddus is one of the main bowlers of Kuwait. He picked 2 wickets for 49 runs in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game too.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Kuwait
Kuwait to win the match @ 1.15 (Parimatch)
Cambodia to win the match @ 5.46 (Parimatch)
Parimatch