Kuwait vs Cambodia Match Prediction KUW 87 % Chance of Winning CAM 13 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.21 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.183 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kuwait and Cambodia will now clash in the 5th match of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024. The game will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on April 13. The match will begin from 11:30 AM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Kuwait vs Cambodia Chance of Winning

Kuwait showcased glimpses of their potential in the Malaysia Open T20I Championship, clinching a respectable 3rd place despite facing challenges against more seasoned teams like Malaysia and Bahrain. However, their struggles were pretty evident in the first game of the competition where the sides lost the game against UAE. The team is currently placed at the 4th place of the group table with no points in their bags.

Meanwhile, Cambodia will play their first game of the tournament with the upcoming fixture. Cambodia contested in the Asian Cricket Council Men's Challenger Cup 2024 and finished at the second spot after a defeat against Saudi Arabia in the finals. Cambodia has a decent team but they are to face many challenging sides in the current competition. They will be up against Kuwait in the next game.

Kuwait's chance of winning: 87%

Cambodia' chance of winning: 13%

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Kuwait vs Cambodia Betting Tips

Kuwait to score over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

Kuwait have talented batters within their ranks. In the first game of the competition, they matched against UAE and lost the game. They lacked in their bowling order whereas their batters performed very well. Their openers, Ravija Sandaruwan (21) and Clinto Anto (54) were very impressive in the last game. Despite UAE’s strong bowling, Kuwait raised 69 runs before their first dismissal. Sandaruwan averages at 29.44 whereas Anto holds an average of 18.90 in their respective T20I careers. However, they looked in great form in the last game and should be able to score high before their first dismissal in the next game against Cambodia.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Kuwait 1.65 Bet on Parimatch Kuwait’s score before 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Cambodia’s score before 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Kuwait vs Cambodia Toss Prediction

Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) will be the venue for this match. The average 1st innings score here is 137 runs and the highest total chased at this venue is 189 runs. The team batting first should look to score a big total to have a solid chance of winning the match. There is enough help on offer for batters and even a 185-190 runs total can be chased down.

Weather Report

The weather will be partly cloudy with a high of 32 degrees Celsius in Al Amerat on the match day.

Cambodia Player List

Uday Singh hathinjar, Lakshit Gupta, Etienne Beukes, Anish Rambabu, Ram Raushan Sharan, Te Senglong, Salvin Stanley, Luqman Butt, Pel Vannak, Sharwan Godara, Vimukthi Viraj Raddella, Gulam Murtaza Chughtai, Chanthoeun Rathanak, Utkarsh jain, Asanka Kottagodage Don, Phon Bunthean

Predicted Playing XI

Luqman Butt (c) All-rounder Anish Rambabu Batter Etienne Beukes Batter Lakshit Gupta Batter Vimukthi Viraj Batter Ram Raushan Sharan All-rounder Sharwan Godara Bowler Gulam Murtaza Bowler Chanthoeun Rathanak Bowler Pel Vannak Bowler Uday Singh Hathinjar Wicket-keeper

Cambodia Team Form

Cambodia displayed terrific form in the last tournament they were a part of. They will try to play their best but will face a challenge against a stronger side, Kuwait. This will be their first game of the tournament.

Kuwait Player List

Mohammed Aslam (captain), Ali Zaheer, Bilal Tahir, Clinto Anto, Muhammad Umar, Raveja, Meet Bhavsar (wicketkeeper), Usman Ghani (wicketkeeper), Parvinder Kumar, Adnan Idrees, Mohammad Aslam (captain), Nawaf Ahmed, Nimish Lathif, Shiraz Khan, Yasin Patel, Illyas Ahmed, Mohamed Shafeeq, Sayed Monib, Shahrukh Quddus

Predicted Playing XI

Ravija Sadaruwan Batter Clinto Anto Batter Usman Patel Wicket-keeper Bilal Tahir Batter Meet Bhavsar Batter Mohammad Aslam (c) All-rounder Sayed Monib All-rounder Yasin Patel Bowler Nimish Lathief Bowler Ilyas Ahmed Bowler Shahrukh Quddus Bowler

Kuwait Team Form

Kuwait finished third in the recently concluded Malaysia Open T20I Championship. Kuwait lost the first game of the competition against UAE. They have a strong batting order and should be able to capitalise on that.

Kuwait vs Cambodia Head-to-Head Record

Kuwait and Cambodia have never met each other in the T20Is.

Kuwait Won: 0

Cambodia Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Kuwait vs Cambodia Betting Odds

Kuwait played against UAE in the first game of the competition. Kuwait batted first and secured 178/8 in the game. Clinto Anto was the top scorer from the side with the score of 54 off 23 balls. The top order posted decent scores but could have done better. Their bowling order was disappointing as they could restrict UAE under the target. They lost the game by 7 wickets as UAE posted 179/3. Shahrukh Quddus picked 2 wickets for Kuwait. It is expected to be a one-sided affair. Kuwait has displayed promise in their both departments and will be looking to dominate in the next game.

Cambodia participated in the Asian Cricket Council Men's Challenger Cup 2024 before coming into this tournament. The team did well and reached the finals but were outplayed against Saudi Arabia to finish as the runners-up. In the game, Cambodia batted first and scored 147 runs for 5 wickets. Luqman Butt was the top scorer with 80 runs in the game while the others in the team dismissed out for a much cheaper score. They could not prevent the target and lost the game as Saudi Arabia scored 151/5, winning the game by 5 wickets. Cambodia will play their first game of the competition. Cambodia lacks in their bowling order and will face a challenge against Kuwait in the upcoming clash.

Kuwait vs Cambodia T20i Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, null Kuwait Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.15 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.21 Bet Now! Cambodia Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 4.77 Bet Now!

Kuwait vs Cambodia Top Batters

Luqman Butt to be the top batter for Cambodia

The captain of the team, Luqman Butt will go in as the best batting prospect in the next game. He has an average of 37.33 in the T20Is. He scored 80 runs in his last game and will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Meet Bhavsar to be the top batter for Kuwait

Meet Bhavsar will go in as the best batting figure from Kuwait. He scored 119 runs in 5 games of the Malaysia Open T20 Championship and was the top scorer from the team. He scored 25 runs in the last game and will come in stronger in the next game.

Kuwait vs Cambodia Top Bowlers

Sharwan Godara to be the top bowler for Cambodia

Sharwan Godara will be the best bowler from Cambodia. He picked 2 wickets in his last T20I outing (vs Saudi Arabia). He has picked 20 wickets in his 12 T20I innings.

Shahrukh Quddus to be the top bowler for Kuwait

Shahrukh Quddus is one of the main bowlers of Kuwait. He picked 2 wickets for 49 runs in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game too.