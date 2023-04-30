Kuwait vs Oman Match Prediction OMA 77 % Chance of Winning KUW 23 % Bet Now! Oman will face Kuwait in the third place playoff of the ACC Premier League 2023 at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur with an aim to book at the third spot in the tournament. The game will start at 8:45 AM IST when Oman takes on Kuwait.

Kuwait vs Oman Chance of Winning

Both teams are coming into the tournament with three wins but Oman were on the verge of beating a mighty opponent like UAE in the semi-final game. Thus, the team is expected to continue their form in this game as well and may emerge as the winners in the fixture.

Kuwait's chances of winning - 23%

Oman's chances of winning - 77%

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Kuwait vs Oman Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Oman started the competition with a win against Qatar but suffered a defeat against Nepal in the next game. Then registered two wins in a row versus Malaysia and Saudi Arabia to book a berth in the semifinal. They were close to pulling off a victory against UAE but lost the match by two runs in a rain-affected game. Openers Jatinder Singh and Kashyap Prajapati have been the top run-scorers for the side with 262 and 209 runs respectively. Jatinder Singh has an average of 65.50 including one hundred and a fifty.

With the ball, Bilal Khan and Zeeshan Maqsood have been notching most wickets for the side, Bilal has scalped 15 wickets while Zeeshan has 12 wickets to his name. Also, both of the bowlers have a bowling average below 20 and so the duo can make an impact with their performance in the fixture as well.

Kuwait started the tournament on a disappointing note as they lost the opening game against UAE. However, they scripted a bounce back winning three in a row against Bahrain, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Adnan Idrees has been brilliant with the bat for the team scoring 139 runs from four games with an average of 34.75. Yasin Patel, Sayed Monib and Mohammed Idrees have notched up more than 100 runs but the team would like some more contribution from the batting unit.

The bowling department failed to restrict the run flow in the last game as well with Nepal scoring 281/9 from 42 overs in a rain-affected game. Mohammed Aslam is the leading wicket-taker for the team with nine wickets from five innings with a bowling average of 18.22 while Shahrukh Quddus and Syed Monib scalped seven wickets for the team so far and the team would expect them to contribute in the fixture as well.

Kuwait vs Oman Match Toss Prediction

Opting to chase has been the trend on this surface including the last game between Nepal and Kuwait. However, in the last three matches teams batting first have won due to being superior teams than their opponents. The trend is likely to continue in this match as well with the team winning the toss and choosing to field first.

Weather Report

According to the weather report provided by Worldweatheronline.com, overcast conditions and rain intervention are two major things that are going to affect the contest. The spectators might witness the game being washed out or turning into a short contest. Also, the temperature will hover around 20 degree Celsius throughout the contest

Oman News & Player List

Oman squad:Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Aqib Ilyas, Ayaan Khan, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Adeel Ahmad Shafique, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Kaleemullah

Oman Predicted Playing XI:

Kashyap Prajapati Batsman Jatinder Singh Batsman Aqib Ilyas Batsman Zeeshan Maqsood Batsman Mohammad Nadeem All-rounder Adeel Ahmad Shafique Wicket-keeper Batsman Ayaan Khan All-rounder Sandeep Goud All-rounder Kaleemullah Bowler Jay Odedra Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler

Oman Team Form

Oman have lost only two games from their last five encounters and were on the verge of a victory against UAE in the semi-final yesterday. Their form has been pretty decent and the team can continue to show their prowess in the match against Kuwait as well.

Kuwait News & Player List

Kuwait squad:Adnan Idrees, Ravija Sandaruwan, Parvinder Kumar, Usman Patel (wk), Meet Bhavsar, Mohammed Aslam (c), Shiraz Khan, Bilal Tahir, Sayed Monib, Yasin Patel, Shahrukh Quddus, Ilyas Ahmed, Mohammad Amin, Clinto Veldokkarananto, Usmangani Ibrahim

Predicted Playing XI

Adnan Idrees All-rounder Ravija Sandaruwan Batsman Parvinder Kumar All-rounder Mohammed Aslam (C) All-rounder Meet Bhavsar Batsman Usman Patel Wicketkeeper and Batsman Shiraz Khan Bowler Bilal Tahir Batsman Sayed Monib All-rounder Yasin Patel Bowler Shahrukh Quddus Bowler

Kuwait Team Form

Kuwait have won three matches in the last five fixtures but have lost against superior opponents in the tournament. They will face stiff opposition like Oman who are coming into the contest after being part of an intense semi-final.

Oman vs Kuwait Head to Head

These two teams faced off in a fixture in 2010 with Oman winning the game with five wickets. Oman would have a chance to better the head to head record while Kuwait will have a chance to equalise it with a victory.

Oman vs Kuwait Betting Odds

Oman to score over 19.5 for first wicket

Jatinder Singh and Kashyap Prajapati have been coming up with prolific opening stands for the team. The pair has registered scores of 39,32,123,75,79 which makes it highly likely that they will stitch another impressive opening partnership with the willow and impress everyone.

Oman vs Kuwait Top Team Batters

Jatinder Singh to be Oman’s top batter

Jatinder Singh has been magnificent for the team throughout the tournament for Oman scouring 262 runs with an average of 65.50 including a century and a fifty. Further, he has a strike rate of 91.28 which makes him a threat for the bowling attack with his ability to cause destruction at the top.

Adnan Idrees to be Kuwait’s top batter

Adnan has been a consistent run-getter for the team amassing 139 runs from four innings and as he bats at the top, Adnan is likely to shine with the bat. Further, he has gathered 442 T20I runs at a strike rate of 146.84 and is likely to score more runs with the willow.

Oman vs Kuwait Top Team Bowlers

Bilal Khan to be Oman’s top bowler

Bilal Khan has taken 15 wickets in the tournament including four-wicket hauls in the tournament thrice. He has been impressive against a quality side like UAE and he might wreak havoc with the ball once again. Bilal is expected to make waves with the ball once again and emerge as the top performer for his side.

Mohammed Aslam to be Kuwait’s top bowler

Aslam has scalped nine wickets from five innings with a bowling average of 18.22 with a strike rate of 31.1. The spinner is likely to display another stellar performance in the upcoming fixture as well and be the top bowler for the team.