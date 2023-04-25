Kuwait vs Singapore Match Prediction KUW 65 % Chance of Winning SGP 35 % Bet Now! The 15th match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup will witness Singapore facing the challenge of Kuwait on Tuesday (April 25). The encounter is slated to start at 9:15 AM IST, with the toss and announcement of the playing XI at 8:45 AM IST. The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will act as a venue for this fixture.

Kuwait vs Singapore Chance of Winning

Clearly, Kuwait have been a better team in the tournament in both departments. Both sides have faced the same teams in their last league matches, with Kuwait managing to beat Bahrain. Singapore, however, went on to lose the game against Bahrain. Hence, Kuwait would be looking to continue their good form.

Kuwait Implied Probability to win - 65%

Singapore Implied Probability to win - 35%

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Kuwait vs Singapore Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Kuwait will lock horns against Singapore in a dead rubber clash in the ACC Premier League 2023. The Singaporean team is out of the race for the semi-finals after losing their first three league matches. In the first outing against Hong Kong, Singapore put up a total of 174 on the board, with skipper Aritra Dutta leading the batting charts with a score of 49. Then, Kalimuthu Ramesh and Dutta managed to secure a solitary wicket each, but could not defend the score.

The second match witnessed Singapore facing Bahrain. They went on to concede 286, with Ramesh, Thilipan Omaidurai and Vinoth Baskaran bagging two wickets each. The batting department could not pose a challenge and were all-out for 154. Surendran Chandramohan top-scored with 51 off 66.

In their third game, they faced the resurgent UAE team, who slammed a mammoth 471 on the board. Adwitya Bhargava picked four wickets, while Ramesh bagged a three-fer. On the batting front, Manpreet Singh mustered 66, while Omaidurai contributed 52, as they were restricted to 270/9 and lost by 201 runs.

Kuwait, on the other hand, have emerged victorious in one of two league matches. They faced UAE and conceded 371. Shahrukh Quddus and Parvinder Kumar picked two wickets each. Sayed Monib impressed with a knock of 68 and Parvinder contributed 53, but they lost the game by 143 runs.

The second game saw them facing Bahrain. Monib was the pick of the bowlers with four scalps for Kuwait as they restricted Bahrain to 255. Adnan Idrees and Meet Bhavsar scored fifties to lay a platform, while Yasin Patel remained unbeaten on 63 to lead the team to a victory by two wickets.

With a 1-0 record against Singapore and better form in this tournament, Kuwait have an upper hand in this fixture. It will be interesting to see if Singapore closes out the tournament on a positive note with an inspiring victory over Kuwait.

Kuwait vs Singapore Match Toss Prediction

Most teams in the tournament have preferred to bat first and post a big score on the board at Kirtipur. UAE have scored 471 and 371 in the last few days, which is a testament to how easy run-making is on the pitch. It is expected that the captain winning the toss might follow the same mantra and choose to bat first.

Weather Report

There is a 60% chance of rain in Kirtipur on Tuesday with the humidity being more than 50%. The temperatures during the game will bearound 22 degrees celsius.

Singapore Player List

Singapore squad:Aaryan Modi, Abdul Bhadelia, Amartya Kaul, Aritra Dutta (c), Avi Dixit, Prasheen Param, Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Adwitya Bhargava, Manpreet Singh, Vinit Mehta, Sidhant Srikanth (Wk), Akshay Roopak Puri, Kalimuthu Ramesh, Thilipan Omaidurai, Vinoth Baskaran

Predicted Playing XI

Rohan Rangarajan Batsman Aritra Dutta (c) Batsman Abdul Bhadelia Batsman Manpreet Singh All-Rounder Sidhant Srikanth Batsman Aaryan Modi Wicketkeeper Surendran Chandramohan All-rounder Vinoth Bhaskaran All-Rounder Thilipan Omaidurai Bowler Akshay Puri Bowler Kalimuthu Ramesh Bowler

Singapore Team Form

Singapore played CWC Challenge League A in December 2022. They managed to finish fourth in the table with seven wins in 15 league matches. In the Quadrangular series, they lost all their six matches, and the same is being continued in this tournament as well. The batters as well as bowlers have not been consistent, resulting in the team losing all three league games.

Kuwait Player List

Kuwait squad: Bilal Tahir, Ilyas Ahmed, Mohammad Amin, Ravija Sandaruwan, Adnan Idrees, Clinto Velookkara Anto, Mohammed Aslam (c), Parvinder Kumar, Meet Bhavsar (Wk), Usman Patel (Wk), Sayed Monib, Shahrukh Quddus, Shiraz Khan, Yasin Patel.

Predicted Playing XI

Adnan Idrees Batsman Usman Patel Wicketkeeper Meet Bhavsar Wicketkeeper Ravija Sandaruwan All-rounder Yasin Patel All-rounder Bilal Tahir Batsman Mohammed Aslam (c) All-rounder Parvinder Kumar All-rounder Sayed Monib Bowler Shiraz Khan Bowler Shahrukh Quddus Bowler

Kuwait Team Form

In the Quadrangular series last month, Kuwait faced losses in all three games, while returning with a solitary victory in two games of the Hong Kong OD series. In this tournament, they have a victory in two games and will be looking to book the semi-final spot with a win in this match.

Kuwait vs Singapore Head to Head

Kuwait faced Singapore in a T20 game last year. They restricted Singapore to 104, with Yasin Patel taking three wickets. Then, Monib slammed 32, while Ravija Sandaruwan scored 28 to lead the team to a victory.

Kuwait vs Singapore Betting Odds

Sayed Monib to be the best all-round performer for Kuwait

The talented Sayed Monib slammed 68 off 36, with six sixes and five fours against a strong team like UAE. In the second game against Bahrain, he picked four wickets and helped the team to a much-needed victory. Monib also picked two wickets and scored 32* off 10 against Singapore in the team's last encounter.

Kuwait vs Singapore Top Team Batsmen

Meet Bhavsar to be Kuwait’s best batter

In 25 T20I games, Meet has slammed 511 runs at a strike rate of 129.36, with three fifties. In the first game of this tournament (ODI format), he contributed with 54 off 59 balls. Although he made 10 in the second game, he is expected to be the key batter for this game due to his experience.

Aritra Dutta to be Singapore’s best batter



The experienced Aritra has been leading the charge for the Singapore team in the last few years. His consistency to score runs in difficult situations has helped the team to be competitive. He has 98 runs in three games and is expected to lead from the front for the Singaporean team in this encounter.

Kuwait vs Singapore Top Team Bowlers

Sayed Monib to be Kuwait’s best bowler





The skilful right-arm pacer, Sayed Monib has the knack of taking wickets at regular intervals. Overall, in official ODIs, Monib has 25 wickets in 17 T20 appearances, with 3/32 as the best figures.

In this tournament, he has five wickets in two appearances and is the team’s finest performer with the ball. In fact, he did well to take two wickets against Singapore in their meeting last year.





Kalimuthu Ramesh to be Singapore’s best bowler

Ramesh has impressed with his wicket-taking abilities in the tournament. He has six scalps in three appearances, with 3/73 as the best figures against UAE. The talented bowler dismissed UAE’s best batter Vriitya Aravind and will look to continue the same form.