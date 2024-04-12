KUW (Kuwait) vs UAE (United Arab Emirates) Match Prediction UAE 76 % Chance of Winning KUW 24 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.31 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.29 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.267 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The United Arab Emirates will take on Kuwait in the second game of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024. The game will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) on April 12. The match will begin from 11:30 AM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Chance of Winning

Kuwait showcased glimpses of their potential in the Malaysia Open T20I Championship, clinching a respectable 3rd place despite facing challenges against more seasoned teams like Malaysia and Bahrain. Their struggles were evident against tougher opponents, while their victories primarily came against less competitive sides lacking experience. Now, Kuwait braces for a formidable rival they've managed to conquer only once before, highlighting the magnitude of the upcoming clash, especially considering their lone triumph at the venue occurred two years ago.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates enters the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup following a recent setback, having lost a series 2-1 against Scotland. However, UAE remains a powerhouse in the tournament, boasting a formidable lineup and aiming to kickstart their campaign with a victory against an opponent they've historically dominated. Under the leadership of Muhammad Waseem, UAE's batting order holds promise and strength, setting high expectations for their performance in the upcoming matches.

Kuwait's chance of winning: 24%

United Arab Emirates' chance of winning: 76%

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Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Betting Tips

United Arab Emirates to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

The United Arab Emirates have presented a strong batting front in the past few games. Their opening order revolved around Muhammad Waseem and Tanish Suri in the last series against Scotland. The openers currently average at 38.81 & 15.40 respectively in the T20Is. They secured 80, 3 & 2 runs before their first dismissal in those three games. Scotland is a pretty competitive bowling side but things will be much simpler against Kuwait. In the last meeting against Kuwait back in 2023, the UAE openers posted the score of 50 runs for the opening partnership. Having said that, UAE will be expected to bat well in the next game as well and exploit the conditions in their favour.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: UAE 1.76 Bet on Parimatch Kuwait’s score before 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Toss Prediction

Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) will be the venue for this match. The average 1st innings score here is 137 runs and the highest total chased at this venue is 189 runs. The team batting first should look to score a big total to have a solid chance of winning the match. There is enough help on offer for batters and even a 185-190 runs total can be chased down.

Weather Report

The weather will be partly cloudy with a high of 36 degrees Celsius in Al Amerat on the match day.

United Arab Emirates Player List

Waseem Muhammad (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Syed Haider, Tanish Suri (wicketkeeper), Aayan Khan, Ali Naseer, Balil Hameed, Farooq Momand, Akif Raja, Junayed Siddiqi, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem (C) Batter Tanish Suri Wicket-keeper Alishan Sharafu Batter Aryan Lakra Batter Rahul Chopra Batter Ashwanth Chidambaram All-rounder Basil Hameed All-rounder Aayan Afzal Khan All-rounder Akif Raja Bowler Omid Rahman Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler

United Arab Emirates Team Form

UAE had a tough time in their last series as they lost 2-1. However, they will be confident with their strong squad entering the ACC Premier Cup 2024. They have a good track record playing against Kuwait and will be expected to come out on top.

Kuwait Player List

Mohammed Aslam (captain), Ali Zaheer, Bilal Tahir, Clinto Anto, Muhammad Umar, Raveja, Meet Bhavsar (wicketkeeper), Usman Ghani (wicketkeeper), Parvinder Kumar, Adnan Idrees, Mohammad Aslam (captain), Nawaf Ahmed, Nimish Lathif, Shiraz Khan, Yasin Patel, Illyas Ahmed, Mohamed Shafeeq, Sayed Monib, Shahrukh Quddus

Predicted Playing XI

Ravija Sadaruwan Batter Clinto Anto Batter Mohammad Amin Batter Bilal Tahir Batter Meet Bhavsar Wicket-keeper Mohammad Aslam (c) All-rounder Shiraz Khan All-rounder Yasin Patel Bowler Nimish Lathief Bowler Parvinder Kumar Bowler Mohamed Shafeeq Bowler

Kuwait Team Form

Kuwait finished third in the recently concluded Malaysia Open T20I Championship.Kuwait will be up against a tough opposition whom they’ve managed to defeat only once so far. They have struggled with the bat before and must work on that to have a winning chance in the upcoming outing.

Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Head-to-Head Record

Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have met each other in five T20Is. UAE has won four games whereas Kuwait has won once in those matches.

Kuwait Won: 1

United Arab Emirates Won: 4

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Betting Odds

Kuwait relies on captain Mohammad Aslam's bowling prowess, supported by experienced bowlers Yasin Patel and Mohammad Shafeeq. Opening batsmen Meet Bhavsar and Ravija Sandaruwan hold the key to Kuwait's recent victories, yet inconsistent middle-order performances prompt frequent lineup changes. Despite this, promising players like Clinton Anto, Yasin Patel, and Shiraz Khan are expected to form crucial partnerships. Although Kuwait's overall squad appears less promising, they remain capable of posing a challenge to UAE, offering a good chance of victory.

In contrast, Muhammad Waseem leads UAE's strong batting lineup in the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup. However, recent shortcomings in the middle order increase dependency on Waseem to provide a solid start and forge partnerships with Aryan Lakra and Alishan Sharafu. Although missing key player Chirag Suri, Tanish Suri now partners Waseem at the top. UAE expects improved performances from bowlers like Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, and Aayan Afzal Khan, with new faces showing promising form in the bowling department.

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Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Top Batters

Mohammad Waseem to be the top batter for United Arab Emirates

Mohammad Waseem is in excellent form. He averages 38.81 in the format and will be leading the batting front in the next game. In his last game against Kuwait, he scored 33 runs.

Meet Bhavsar to be the top batter for Kuwait

Meet Bhavsar will go in as the best batting figure from Kuwait. He scored 119 runs in 5 games of the Malaysia Open T20 Championship and was the top scorer from the team.

Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Top Bowlers

Junaid Siddique to be the top bowler for United Arab Emirates

Junaid Siddique is in top form. He was the best bowler in the series against Scotland where he picked 8 wickets in three T20Is. He will be the best bowler from UAE.

Shiraz Khan to be the top bowler for Kuwait

Shiraz Khan is in excellent form. He took 7 wickets in the Malaysia Open T20 Championship 2024. He also maintained an economy rate of 4.37 in the tournament. Having said that, he will enter as the best bowling pick from Kuwait.