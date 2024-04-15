Malaysia vs Qatar Match Prediction MAL 45 % Chance of Winning QAT 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.29 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.15 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.805 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Malaysia will take on Qatar match no. 12 of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024 on April 15th. The two teams will square off at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket Ministry Turf 2 on Monday afternoon, with the match scheduled to start at 11:30 AM IST.

Malaysia vs Qatar Chance Winning

Malaysia and Qatar will be up against each other in this Group A fixture of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024 on Monday. Malaysia are in a better position, having won once in their first two games while Qatar have lost two out of two and are sitting at the bottom in the group.

Malaysia are coming off a 12-run victory over Saudi Arabia. Opting to bat first, they had a horrible start with half the side back in the hut for just 53 runs. Aqeel Wahid produced a great rescue act for the team, scoring an unbeaten 65 off 46 deliveries to power the total to 146 in 20 overs.

Defending the target, Malaysia were in a spot of bother with Saudi Arabia being 90/3 in 12.3 overs. Captain Virandeep Singh provided the breakthrough which brought about a collapse. He picked 3 for 20 whereas Muhammad Amir, Khizar Hayat and Vijay Unni bagged two wickets each as they restricted the opponents.

Qatar suffered their second loss in a row on Saturday, where they lost to Nepal by 32 runs. Having to bowl first, they couldn't do much against a strong line-up of Nepal. Himanshu Rathod picked 3 for 26 in four overs but the rest of the attack was hammered as they conceded 210 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target, Qatar were 41 for 2 at the end of five overs. Muhammad Tanveer then produced a blistering knock of 63 off 33 but he kept losing partners at the other end. He was the sixth wicket to fall with the team still needing 85 in 35 balls. The target eventually proved to be out of reach.

Talking about this encounter, Qatar will be slight favourites considering the strengths and weaknesses of the two sides. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game.

Malaysia’s chance of winning: 45%

Qatar's chance of winning: 55%

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Malaysia vs Qatar Betting Tips

Malaysia's Sharvin Muniandy has looked in decent touch in recent times. He has scored 23, 41 and 22 in the last three T20 innings. You can take a punt on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Saqlain Arshad scored a fifty off 34 balls in the first game against Hong Kong. He averages 31 in T20 cricket and strikes at 132, with three fifties to his credit. Bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Malaysia Opening Partnership Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Qatar Opening Partnership Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Qatar 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Malaysia vs Qatar Toss Prediction

Teams usually prefer batting first in T20 cricket at this level for a couple of reasons. Matches are scheduled in the day so that takes out any dew factor and the scoreboard pressure often plays a part. This tournament is being held at one venue and that means pitches could deteriorate. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather in Al Amerat, Oman is expected to be partly sunny and humid on Monday afternoon. There could be a good amount of cloud cover but rain might not make any major impact on the game as there is only around a 7% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to hover between 28 to 32 degree Celsius, with wind gusts travelling at 32 kmph.

Malaysia Players List

Ahmad Faiz, Ainool Hafizs, Muhammad Amir, Ahmad Zubaidi, Syed Aziz (wicketkeeper), Wan Muhammad (wicketkeeper), Ahmed Aqeel Wahid, Ahmed Aqeel, Nazmus Sakib, Virandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Muhammad Wafiq, Pavandeep Singh, Vijay Unni, Syazrul Idrus, Fitri Sham, Khizar Hayat Durrani, Rizwan Haider

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Muhammad Amir All-rounder Virandeep Singh (c) Batter Sharvin Muniandy Batter Syed Aziz Batter Nazmus Sakib Wicket-keeper Ahmad Faiz All-rounder Vijay Unni All-rounder Muhammad Wafiq Bowler Rizwan Haider Bowler Pavandeep Singh Bowler Aqeel Wahid Bowler

Malaysia Recent Form

Malaysia have won two out of their last five T20 matches. They defeated PNG by 63 runs last month and most recently, beat Saudi Arabia by 12 runs.

Qatar Player List

Muhammad Tanveer (captain), Kamran Khan, Mohammad Ahnaff, Rifayi Hassainar, Saqlain Arshad, Shahzaib Ahmed, Adnan Mirza, Amir Farooq, Mohammed Irshad, Gayan Buddika, Himanshu Rathod, Muhammad Jabir, Musawar Shah, Muhammad Ikramullah.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Saqlain Arshad Batter Adnan Mirza Wicket-keeper Mohammad Ahnaff Batter Muhammad Tanveer (c) All-rounder Kamran Khan Batter Amir Farooq All-rounder Himanshu Rathod All-rounder Ikramullah Khan All-rounder Shahzaib Jamil Wicket-keeper Gayan Munaweera Bowler Musawar Shah Bowler

Qatar Recent Form

Qatar have only one game in their previous five T20s, with one game against Hong Kong ending in a tie. They have lost both the games in this tournament but have faced tougher opponents.

Malaysia vs Qatar Head-to-Head Record

Malaysia and Qatar have faced each other three times in the T20 format, with both teams winning a game each. The previous encounter ended as a no result after 7.4 overs of play.

Malaysia vs Qatar Betting Odds

Qatar to hit most sixes @ XX (Parimatch)

Qatar have a slightly better batting unit with multiple batters who can contribute. In the game against Hong Kong, they hit eight sixes and scored 175 while chasing a big target. You can back Qatar to hit most sixes in the game.

Malaysia vs Qatar T20i Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, null Malaysia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.56 Bet Now! Qatar Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.15 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.805 Bet Now!

Malaysia vs Qatar Top Batters

Virandeep Singh to be the top batter for Malaysia





Virandeep Singh, the Malaysia captain is their best batter. He has a solid record in T20 cricket with over 2200 runs at an average of 38 and strike rate of 126. He has registered one century and 16 half centuries in the format. Virandeep Singh hit 72 in the first game and you can back him.

Muhammad Tanveer to be the top batter for Qatar

Age is just a number for the 43-yr old Muhammad Tanveer. The Qatar captain has been in tremendous form, scoring five fifties and a 46 in the last eight innings. He has over 1300 runs in T20 cricket at a strike rate of 138 while averaging 45. Bet on him to be the top Qatar batter.

Malaysia vs Qatar Top Bowlers

Virandeep Singh to be the top bowler for Malaysia

The Malaysia skipper has been in great form with the ball as well. In the last five T20 innings, he has taken three or more wickets on three occasions. The slow left-arm orthodox spinner has taken 64 wickets in the format at an excellent economy of 5.28.

Musawar Shah to be the top bowler for Qatar

The left-arm orthodox spinner bowled an excellent spell in the game against Hong Kong, picking 2 for 20 in four overs when the team conceded over 200. He then picked three wickets versus Nepal. Musawar Shah has played 12 T20 games and has 14 wickets at 6.68 rpo.