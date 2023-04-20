Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Match Prediction MYS 58 % Chance of Winning SAU 42 % Bet Now! Malaysia will hunt for a first victory in the inaugural ACC Premier Cup with hopes of qualifying for their first-ever Asia Cup when they take on Saudi Arabia at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu on April 20 with the clash scheduled to begin at 8:45 AM IST.

Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Chance of Winning

Malaysia may not have been able to accrue huge success in their relatively long cricketing history but over the past few years, they have managed to bring themselves to a position of contention for some of the biggest tournaments the sport has to offer. Sauda Arabia, on the other hand, only burst onto the stage with their recent ACC Challenger Cup triumph, which enabled them to qualify for the ongoing tournament. Despite some impressive performances against lower ranked Associate sides, Saudi Arabia is yet to tally a significant List A victory over any of the top nations in the Associate circuit and would be the underdogs once again on Thursday.

Malaysia’s chances of winning @ 58.82%

Saudi Arabia’s chances of winning @ 46.729%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Malaysia and Saudi Arabia have had little cricket played between them across their history, simply because of the differing levels of quality. While Malaysia have usually hung out with the big boys of Associate cricket such as Oman, Nepal and Papua New Guinea, their upcoming opponents have had to make do with facing the likes of Bahrain, Kuwait and Iran. Since ICC granted T20I status in 2018 to all international 20-over clashes, Saudi Arabia have managed only 19 encounters while Malaysia have played 53 T20Is already, highlighting the bridge in experience between the two outfits.

In their latest 50-over match, Malaysia managed a competitive total of 235/9 against a formidable Nepal that featured the world-renowned spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and briefly had a chance to fight for victory when their rivals were down to 119/3, only for the Himalayan nation to run away with the match thereon. Nevertheless, the side would experience a big boost in confidence from their performance given Nepal’s ranking and their recent winning streak.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, did win the qualification tournament for the Premier Cup comprehensively albeit it is little to boast about given the quality of opposition at hand. They failed to even make it to the ICC CWC Challenger League where Malaysia managed a decent four wins in 15 encounters, including two triumphs against eventual runners-up Denmark. Even in the T20I rankings, Malaysia is a respectable 27th – six spots and a significant 19 points ahead of Saudi Arabia. Thus, side is simply a tier above Saudi Arabia in the present cricketing hierarchy and should have little trouble in dispatching them away on Thursday.

Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Match Toss Prediction

With the Mulpani Cricket Ground only coming into existence in 2023, no encounters have been played at the venue so far. Nevertheless, Saudi Arabia elected to field three of the four times it won the toss in the ACC Challenger Cup, as have Malaysia the three times they have won the toss in their last five List A encounters. Thus, with both sides showing an affliction to chasing targets, expect the side winning the toss on Thursday to send the opposition in to bat first.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to stay consistent at around 30°C in Kathmandu on Thursday, with no cloud coverage at all and subsequently zero chances of rain as perWorldweatheronine.Mellow winds ranging from speeds of 9 km/h to 14 km/h are forecasted to blow throughout the encounter with the occasional strong gust crossing the 15 km/h mark.

Malaysia News & Player List

Malaysia squad:Ahmad Faiz (C), Virandeep Singh, Khizar Hayat, Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak, Sharvin Muniandy, Amir Azim, Fitri Sham, Vijay Unni, Anwar Rahman, Nazril Rahman, Wan Muhammad Azam, Wafiq Irfan, Syahadat Ramli, Rizwan Haider

Malaysia Predicted Playing XI:

Muhammad Amir Azim Batsman Virandeep Singh All-rounder Ahmad Faiz (C) Batsman Vijay Unni All-rounder Syed Aziz Wicket-keeper batsman Muhammad Syahadat Ramli All-rounder Khizar Hayat All-rounder Fitri Sham Bowler Syazrul Idrus Bowler Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Bowler Rizwan Haider Bowler

Malaysia Team Form

Malaysia have won just one of their last six List A encounters, their latest encounter ending in a 6-wicket loss to Nepal.

Saudi Arabia News & Player List

Saudi Arabia squad: Mohammed Hisham Shaikh (C), Abdul Waheed, Irshad Mubbashar, Muhammad Ahmad Raza, Muzaffar Majeed, Usman Najeeb, Zain-ul-Abidin, Abdul Manan Ali, Ahmed Abdul Waheed Baladraf, Atif-Ur-Rehman, Imran Arif, Saad Khan, Zuhair Muhammad, Haseeb Ghafoor (Wk), Abdul Wahid, Imran Yousaf, Istiaq Ahmad, Waqar Ul Hassan.

Predicted Playing XI

Waqar Ul Hassan Batsman Abdul Waheed Batsman Zain-ul-Abidin All-rounder Saad Khan Batsman Atif-Ur-Rehman All-rounder Zuhair Muhammad All-rounder Abdul Manan Ali Batsman Haseeb Ghafoor Wicket-keeper batsman Istiaq Ahmad Bowler Hisham Shaikh (C) Bowler Abdul Wahid Bowler

Saudi Arabia Team Form

Saudi Arabia are currently on a five-match winning streak, all of which came in the ACC Challenger Cup, including a 10-wicket humiliation of Bahrain in the final after bowling them out for 26.

Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Head to Head

Malaysia have played Saudi Arabia only once in a List-A encounter, in 2008, with the former emerging triumphant by a comprehensive 193 runs after setting a target of 317.

Matches played - 1

Malaysia win(s) - 1

Saudi Arabia win(s) - 0

Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Betting Odds

Saudi Arabia to have a better opening stand than Malaysia

Malaysia have struggled with solidity at the top of the batting order, with their openers managing to put up a first-wicket stand greater than 25 only once in their last four matches. The opening partnerships in these matches read 22, 75, 15 and 15 respectively, coming to an average of 31.75. Saudi Arabia’s batters, on the other hand, have done relatively well in providing the team with a strong foundation, their last five opening stands in List A cricket being 68, 23, 68, 16 and 30, at a remarkable average of 51.25. Thus, expect them to trump Malaysia in this aspect of the game on Thursday.

Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Top Team Batters

Virandeep Singh to be Malaysia’s top batter

Virandeep Singh was once again crucial for Malaysia in their tournament opener against Nepal, scoring a steady 46 off 94 deliveries at the top of the order, as he has been over the past year and more. Across the past 12 months, his run tally reads 669 at an average of 37.17 – leading the charts for his country on both accounts. As for his List A career, Virandeep has 394 runs from 13 matches at an average of 32.83, including three half-centuries. With a match-winning 65* against Hong Kong A preceding the knock versus Nepal, expect Virandeep Singh to be the bookies’ favourite when the odds are released for Thursday’s match.

Abdul Manan Ali to be Saudi Arabia’s top batter

Abdul Manan Ali made the most of his opportunity at the ACC Challenger Cup, ending as the team’s second-highest run-getter and amongst the top 10 run-getters in the entire tournament despite having just one innings to his name. Despite being on the field for three games, Abdul Mannan Ali only took to the crease against Myanmar and scored a rollicking 102 off just 80 deliveries. Even then, he did not lose his wicket and had to be retired hurt as the team went on to score a mammoth 424/7 in their 50 overs. The all-rounder has shown great potential for Saudi Arabia and looks set to lead the batting unit for the side in their ACC Premier Cup opener in Kathmandu.

Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Top Team Bowlers

Fitri Sham to be Malaysia’s top bowler

Despite being trusted with just one over against Nepal, slow left-arm spinner is bound to make a strong comeback against Saudi Arabia. The 29-year-old has managed at least a scalp in eight of his last 10 internationals, tallying 15 wickets at a brilliant average of 20.20. He has been the team’s joint leading wicket taker over the past year as well, racking up 20 dismissals in 14 encounters at an average of 15.75. Thus, the spinner would once again be looked upon to lead the charge when the sides take the field on Thursday.

Istiaq Ahmad to be Saudi Arabia’s top bowler

Right-arm quick Istiaq Ahmad set the stage alight for Saudi Arabia at the ACC Challenger Cup, his 12 scalps in four games arguably the most crucial factor in the team’s title-winning run. The 29-year-old’s best outings came in the knockout stages, first producing sensational figures of 5-1-7-4 in the semi-final against Bhutan and following it up with 8-3-6-3 against Bahrain in the summit clash. Even though he will have his work cut out against Malaysia, all hopes will be pinned on his shoulders to give Saudi Arabia a glimpse of an improbable victory in Kathmandu.