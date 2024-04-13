MAL (Malaysia) vs SAU (Saudi Arabia) Match Prediction MAL 66 % Chance of Winning SAU 34 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.56 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.543 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Saudi Arabia and Malaysia will collide in the 8th game of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024. The match will take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Saudi Arabia Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) on April 13. The match will begin from 4:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Chance of Winning

Asian Cricket Council Premier League is a yearly competition among the associate cricketing nations in the Asian circuit. The competition will take place between 10 teams and the top 2 teams qualify for the Asia Cup 2025. Malaysia hosted and played in the Malaysia Open T20 Championship 2024. The team reached the finals but lost the game against Bahrain to finish as the runners-up. Their struggle with the bat was evident in the first game of the competition where they suffered a loss against Nepal. Malaysia are placed 3rd in the group table with a net run rate of -0.298.

Saudi Arabia will play their first game of the tournament. Before entering this tournament, they featured in the Quadrangular Twenty20 Series (Thailand) 2024. They competed amongst Thailand, Maldives, Bhutan and finished at the top of the table with wins in all the games. The team boasts a strong team and will try to win their first game of the tournament.

Malaysia’s chance of winning: 66%

Saudi Arabia’s chance of winning: 34%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Betting Tips

Malaysia to score over 17.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)

Malaysia were not up to the mark in their first game. They suffered a loss due to a weak performance in the last game. However, their opening partnership looked intact in the game. They scored 35 runs before their 1st dismissal against Nepal in the last game. Muhammad Amir and Virandeep Singh open for the team. Amir and Singh average at 14.88 & 38.11 respectively in their respective T20I careers. Prior entering this competition, they played two T20Is against Papua New Guinea and scored 8 & 84 runs before their 1st wicket in those games. That said, the opening order looks in safe hands and will look to score high in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Saudi Arabia’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Malaysia’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Saudi Arabia 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Toss Prediction

The match between Saudi Arabia and Malaysia is set to take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Saudi Arabia Cricket (Ministry Turf 2). The venue has been slow and witnessed low scores. Bowlers have dominated the batters with their spells. Batters need to spend some time in the middle before going for shots in the middle overs. With the progression of the match, the wicket is likely to get slower. The average first innings score of 137 in the last few T20 matches. Teams winning the toss should opt to field first here.

Weather Report

Al Amerat will have a hot and humid climate with a lot of dew expected in the later parts of the match.

Saudi Arabia Players List

Hisham Shaikh (captain), Abdul Waheed, Faisal Khan, Kashif Abbas, Manan Ali (wicketkeeper), Saad Khan (wicketkeeper), Varun Mudaliar, Waji Ul Hassan, Ali Delawar Khan, Muhammad Ahmad Raza, Usman Khalid, Zain Ul Abidin, Atif-Ur-Rehman, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Saud Syed Ahmad, Usman Najeeb, Usman Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Manan Ali Wicket-keeper Faisal Khan Batter Usman Najeeb All-rounder Hishan Shaikh (c) All-rounder Ishtiaq Ahmad All-rounder Kashif Siddique Batter Abdul Waheed Batter Atif-Ur-Rehman Bowler Waji Ul Hassan Batter Usman Khalid Bowler Zain Ul Abidin Bowler

Saudi Arabia Recent Form

Saudi Arabia won the Asian Cricket Council Men's Challenger Cup 2024 by beating Cambodia in the finals. They are coming from winning the Quadrangular T20 Series (Thailand). They have a good squad but will face quite a test in the next game.

Malaysia Player List

Ahmad Faiz, Ainool Hafizs, Muhammad Amir, Ahmad Zubaidi, Syed Aziz (wicketkeeper), Wan Muhammad (wicketkeeper), Ahmed Aqeel Wahid, Ahmed Aqeel, Nazmus Sakib, Virandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Muhammad Wafiq, Pavandeep Singh, Vijay Unni, Syazrul Idrus, Fitri Sham, Khizar Hayat Durrani, Rizwan Haider

Predicted playing XI

Umer Toor Batter Imran Ali Butt Wicket Keeper Sohail Ahmed (c) Batter Ahmer Bin Naser Batter Imran Javed All-rounder Junaid Aziz Batter Haider Ali Butt Batter Ali Dawood Bowler S Veerapathiran Bowler Muhammad Rizwan Butt Bowler Sarfraz Ali Bowler

Malaysia Team Form

Malaysia lost the first game of the competition against Nepal by 5 wickets.

Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Head-to-Head Record

The sides have never clashed in the format.

Saudi Arabia won- 0

Malaysia won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Betting Odds

Saudi Arabia will be led by their veteran skipper Rohit Paudel in this year's ACC Cup too. Kushal Bhurtel and Keeper Aasif Sheikh are expected to open the batting with the likes of Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Bhim Sarki, Karan KC and Gulshan Jha to partner their skipper in the middle order. Pacers Karan KC and Sompal Kami will open their bowling with Gulshan Jha expected to slot in as the third pacer in the playing XI. Lalit Rajabanshi, Bibesh Yadav and Pratik GC will take care of the bowling department. It should be a smooth sail for Saudi Arabia as they have a good experience playing against Malaysia.

In the finals of the Quadrangular T20 series (Thailand), Saudi Arabia faced Thailand in their last T20I outing. In the game, Thailand could only score 104/9. Usman Khalid picked 4 wickets in the game. Chasing was very easy for the team as they won the game after they posted 108/2, winning the game by 8 wickets and 52 balls to spare. Faisal Khan remained unbeaten with the score of 47 runs in the game.

Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia T20i Al Amerat Cricket Ground Saudi Arabia Cricket, null Malaysia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.51 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.56 Bet Now! Saudi Arabia Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.52 Bet Now!

Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Top Batters

Virandeep Singh to be the top batter for Malaysia

Virandeep Singh is an aggressive batter in the ranks of Malaysia. He has scored 2287 runs in 74 T20I innings. He has an average of 38.11 in the format and will be expected to bat well in the next game. In his last T20I outing, he scored an unbeaten 72 in the game.

Faisal Khan to be the top batter for Saudi Arabia

Faisal Khan will be expected to bat well for Saudi Arabia. He scored an unbeaten 47 runs in his last T20I outing against Thailand.

Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Top Bowlers

Virandeep Singh to be the top bowler for Malaysia

Virandeep Singh is the top bowler from Malaysia too. He has picked 3 wickets in the last T20I against Nepal. That said, Singh will take care of the bowling department in the next game.

Usman Khalid to be the top bowler for Saudi Arabia

Usman Khalid is an excellent bowler. In his last T20I outing, he picked 4 wickets against Thailand. He will be the top pick in the bowling order from Saudi Arabia.