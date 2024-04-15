NEP (Nepal) vs HON (Hong Kong) Match Prediction NEP 75 % Chance of Winning HON 25 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.26 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.08 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.05 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Nepal and Hong Kong will be up against each other in the match no. 11 of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024 on April 15th. The two teams will lock horns at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket Ministry Turf 1 on Monday, with the match scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM IST.

Nepal vs Hong Kong Chance Winning

Nepal and Hong Kong will face off in this Group A fixture of ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024 on Monday afternoon. Both teams won their opening game of the tournament, woh Nepal beating Malaysia by five wickets and Hong Kong smashing Qatar by 26 runs.

Nepal were asked to bowl first by Malaysia and their bowlers could not make enough inroads. Dipendra Singh Airee bowled an exceptional spell, where he conceded just 14 in four overs and picked two wickets. Abinash Bohara picked 1 for 28 in his four overs but the rest of the attack was ineffective. But thanks to Airee’s spell, Nepal managed to restrict Malaysia to 143.

Chasing the target, Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh got them off to a 49-run opening stand. Bhurtel made a run-a-ball 24 while Sheikh scored 32 off 35. Rohit Paudel struck 28 off 24 but Airee was again the difference maker with his 20 in just 11. Gulsan Jha smashed 19 not-out in 7 balls to finish the game.

Hong Kong batted first against Qatar but had a horrible start as they lost both the openers for just 10 runs. Captain Nizakat Khan and Babar Hayat recovered the innings with a 92-run stand. Nizakat scored 59 off 37 while Babar hit 55 off 39. Aizaz Khan then blasted 37 in 14 deliveries to help the team get 201 in 20 overs.

Defending the target, a couple of Hong Kong bowlers went for runs but the rest did a good job. Ehsan Khan was the pick of the bowlers, with 4 for 31 in four overs. Dhananjay Rao bagged 1 for 9 in his two overs while Yasim Murtaza snared 1 for 20 in four as they restricted the opponents to 175.

Talking about this encounter, the two are matched pretty well and there is not much to separate them. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game.

Nepal’s chance of winning: 75%

Hong Kong's chance of winning: 25%

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Nepal vs Hong Kong Betting Tips

The Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan was excellent in the last game. He smashed 59 off 37 with two fours and four sixes. Bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Nepal’s Aasif Sheikh has scored 47 and 32 in two of the last four T20 innings. He has over 1000 runs in the shorter format at an average of 26. Bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nepal Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Hong Kong Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Nepal 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Nepal vs Hong Kong Toss Prediction

In T20 cricket at this level, the teams generally tend to bat first as the scoreboard pressure often gets to them while chasing. In the ongoing tournament, all matches are being played at the same venue and that means batting could get harder as the match progresses. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this game.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests the weather in Al Amerat, Oman could be partly sunny and humid. There is a 100% cloud cover expected but rain is unlikely to be a big threat with only around a 7% chance of precipitation. The temperature should range between 28 to 32 degree Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at 32 kmph.

Nepal Players List

Rohit Paudel (captain), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Sundeep Jora, Aasif Sheikh (wicketkeeper), Anil Shah (wicketkeeper), Binod Bhandari (wicketkeeper), Bibek Yadav, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sompal Kami, Akash Chandra, Abhinash Bohara, Gulsan Jha, KC Karan, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Sagar Dhakal

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kushal Bhurtel All-rounder Aasif Sheikh Wicket-keeper Rohit Paudel (c) Batter Kushal Malla All-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder Sundeep Jora Batter Gulsan Jha All-rounder Karan KC All-rounder Abinash Bohara Bowler Sompal Kami Bowler Lalit Rajbanshi Bowler

Nepal Recent Form

Nepal have won two of their last five games and have lost two. Their two victories came against PNG, whom they hammered by 85 runs and Malaysia by five wickets in the last game. Against Malaysia, they chased down 144 with four balls to spare.

Hong Kong Player List

Nizakhat Khan (captain), Adit Gorawara (wicketkeeper), Ashuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee, Zeeshan Ali (wicketkeeper), Aizaz Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Yasim Murtaza, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla, Dhananjay Rao, Raunaq Kapur.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Martin Coetzee Batter Yasim Murtaza All-rounder Nizakat Khan (c) Batter Babar Hayat Batter Anshy Rath Batter Aizaz Khan All-rounder Zeeshan Ali Wicket-keeper Nasrulla Rana All-rounder Ehsan Khan Bowler Dhananjay Rao Bowler Ateeq Iqbal Bowler

Hong Kong Recent Form

Hong Kong have won two games in the last five and tied one. Their one defeat came against PNG, who smashed them by 10 wickets. In the previous game, Hong Kong posted 201 on the board versus Qatar and won by 26 runs.

Nepal vs Hong Kong Head-to-Head Record

Hong Kong and Nepal share a competitive rivalry in T20 cricket. Out of nine clashes between them, both teams have won four games each.

Nepal vs Hong Kong Betting Odds

Hong Kong to hit most sixes @XX(Parimatch)

Hong Kong have some in-form batters such as Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Zeeshan Ali and Aizaz Khan. Hong Kong smashed 12 sixes in the last game while Nepal hit only four in their game. Bet on Hong Kong to hit most sixes in the game.

Nepal vs Hong Kong T20i Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, null Nepal Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.26 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.08 Bet Now! Hong Kong, China Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 7.09 Bet Now!

Nepal vs Hong Kong Top Batters

Kushal Bhurtel to be the top batter for Nepal





Kushal Bhurtel is one of the best players in the Nepal side. He has a pretty good record in T20 cricket with over 1100 runs at an average of 33 while striking at 131. Bhurtel has one century and eight half centuries in the format. Bet on him to be the top Nepal batter.

Babar Hayat to be the top batter for Hong Kong

Babar Hayat smashed a stunning century versus Nepal in one of the recent clashes between these two teams. He has over 1800 runs in the T20 format at an average of 27 and strike rate of 129. Babar has registered two centuries and nine half centuries in the format.

Nepal vs Hong Kong Top Bowlers

Dipendra Singh Airee to be the top bowler for Nepal

Dipendra Singh Airee was magnificent in the game against Malaysia, where he claimed 2 for 14 in four overs. The all-rounder has 31 wickets in the shorter format at an economy of just 6.09 with two four-wicket hauls.

Yasim Murtaza to be the top bowler for Hong Kong

The left-arm orthodox spinner Yasim Murtaza bowled a tidy spell in the last game, picking 1 for 20 in four overs. He has a good record in T20 cricket with 43 wickets at an economy of 6.70 rpo. You can back him to be the top bowler here.