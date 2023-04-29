Nepal vs Kuwait Match Prediction NEP 80 % Chance of Winning KUW 20 % Bet Now! Nepal will face Kuwait in the semi-final of the ACC Premier Cup 2023 on Saturday with a berth in the final at stake as the game starts at 8:45 AM IST. While Nepal are coming into the contest with a prolific win, Kuwait have beaten Hong Kong in their previous encounter.

Nepal vs Kuwait Chance of Winning

Nepal are coming into the match after winning their last nine 50-over games and have been unbeaten so far in the tournament, The team possesses a strong bowling unit and so they have a high chance of winning the fixture and book a place in the final.

Nepal’s chances of winning - 80 %

Kuwait's chances of winning - 20 %

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Nepal vs Kuwait Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Having a home advantage and exploiting it fully with a brilliant performance has been the recipe of success for the Nepal Cricket Team. On their way to the knockout game which guaranteed a place in the semi-final, Nepal outplayed Malaysia, Oman, and Qatar. Kushal Malla has been brilliant with the bat scoring two fifties in the tournament. Bhim Sharki has been another performer with the bat for the team scoring 110 runs from three innings with an average of 36.66 including a half-century.

Sandeep Lamichhane has been the second highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 11 wickets from three innings and he becomes a threat while bowling against any opposition. Sompal Kami has been another brilliant wicket-taker with six scalps from three innings and so the team has been riding high on confidence with their performance.

Kuwait suffered a defeat against UAE in the first match but then bounced back with three wins in a row against Bahrain, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Adnan Idrees has scored 139 runs from three matches with an average of 46.33 and a strike rate of 116.80. Also, Sayed Monib has scored 104 runs from three innings with an average of 52 and a strike rate of 196.22.

The bowling department of the team has been lacking in their performance as Mohammed Aslam and Shahrukh Quddus have picked five wickets each. Overall, the team would like other bowlers to step up and win the match for the team.

Nepal vs Kuwait Match Toss Prediction

In the last five matches played at this venue, teams have chosen to bat first on three occasions while they fielded twice. Also, the results support the trend of batting first as teams have defended the totals successfully in three fixtures. Posting a challenging total in the first innings and putting the opposition under pressure is likely to be the formula once again in the match and so the team winning the coin toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather will be clear throughout the game but there is the possibility of rain intervention in patches during the second innings. The temperature will hover around 30 degree Celsius but the cloud cover can assist pacers during the fixture. Overall, the spectators can witness a full contest between the two sides and the result will determine the team who will play in the final of the competition.

Nepal News & Player List

Nepal squad:Rohit Paudel(C), Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulshan Jha, Bhim Sharki, Pratish CC

Nepal Predicted Playing XI:

Kushal Bhurtel Batsman Aasif Sheikh Wicketkeeper Batsman Kushal Malla All-rounder Rohit Paudel (C) Batsman Bhim Sharki Batsman Aarif Sheikh All-rounder Gulshan Jha Bowler Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler Sompal Kami Bowler Lalit Rajbanshi Bowler

Nepal Team Form

Nepal are coming into the contest with five wins in a row and their unbeaten run increases their chances to win the game and qualify for the final of the competition.

Kuwait News & Player List

Kuwait squad:Adnan Idrees, Ravija Sandaruwan, Parvinder Kumar, Usman Patel (wk), Meet Bhavsar, Mohammed Aslam (c), Shiraz Khan, Bilal Tahir, Sayed Monib, Yasin Patel, Shahrukh Quddus, Ilyas Ahmed, Mohammad Amin, Clinto Veldokkarananto, Usmangani Ibrahim

Predicted Playing XI

Adnan Idrees All-rounder Ravija Sandaruwan Batsman Parvinder Kumar All-rounder Mohammed Aslam (C) All-rounder Meet Bhavsar Batsman Usman Patel Wicketkeeper and Batsman Shiraz Khan Bowler Bilal Tahir Batsman Sayed Monib All-rounder Yasin Patel Bowler Shahrukh Quddus Bowler

Kuwait Team Form

Kuwait have won their last three games but the challenge is bigger this time around with a mighty opponent like Nepal. Also, the solitary loss in the last four matches came against UAE which are a strong side just like Nepal.

Nepal vs Kuwait Head to Head

Nepal have played Qatar only once in an unofficial One Day fixture, in 2008, where the former triumphed comfortably by seven wickets while chasing 172.

Nepal vs Kuwait Betting Odds

Nepal’s opening pair to score under 26.5 @1.87

The opening duo of Nepal, Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh have provided opening partnerships of 5, 0, and 3 to the team. As they have scored runs in single digits for the first wickets the pair is likely to put another poor score on the board. Thus, Nepal can be expected to have a shaky start and lose their wicket early in the innings.

Nepal vs Kuwait Top Team Batters

Kushal Malla to be Nepal’s top batter

Kushal Malla is one of the leading batters of the Nepal cricket team and is the fifth highest run-getter in the tournament with a tally of 181 runs from three innings with an average of 90.50 and a strike rate of 166.05. Considering the form he has been in, Kushal can play another crucial knock for the side and take them over the victory line in the semi-final.

Adnan Idrees to be Kuwait’s top batter

Adnan has been a consistent run-getter for the team amassing 139 runs from three innings with an average of 46.33 and a strike rate of 116.80. Further, he has gathered 442 T20I runs at a strike rate of 146.84. Thus, Idrees is likely to shine with the bat once again.

Nepal vs Kuwait Top Team Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane to be Nepal’s top bowler

Sandeep Lamichhane is the second highest wicket-taker of the tournament and with the kind of experience, he brings in thanks to his outings in franchise cricket. The spinner has scalped 11 wickets from three innings with an economy of around 4 and a strike rate of 14.81. The Nepal star is likely to shine once again in the fixture troubling the opposition batters.

Mohammed Aslam to be Kuwait’s top bowler

Aslam has scalped five wickets from four innings with a strike rate of 39.20 and an economy of 3.15. The spinner is likely to bowl a fine spell once again emerging as the top bowler for the side.