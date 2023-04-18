Nepal vs Malaysia Match Prediction
NEP
84%
Chance of Winning
MYS
16%
National teams
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground
Facts
- Malaysia has failed to surpass a total of 150 in three of its last five outings.
- Nepal has bowled out the opposition for under 100 twice in their last three encounters.
- Neither Nepal nor Malaysia has ever made an appearance in the Asia Cup.
Nepal vs Malaysia Chance of Winning
Nepal cricket has gone from strength to strength ever since its ODI debut in 2018, rising to 14th place in the current ICC rankings. The side recently finished third in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 to secure a spot for itself in the qualifier for the marquee event later in the year. To put Nepal’s disparity with Malaysia into context, the latter finished a shambolic fifth of six teams in its CWC Challenge Group, miles away from a Qualifier Play-off spot let alone a World Cup berth. Thus, the hosts should romp to victory on Tuesday bar the occurrence of anything bizarre.
- Nepal’s chances of winning @ 84.75% (Parimatch)
- Malaysia’s chances of winning @ 21.28% (Parimatch)
Nepal vs Malaysia Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Nepal’s dominant record over Malaysia is enough in itself to seal the prediction for the game in their favour. The Asian side has emerged triumphant in their last five one-day encounters and by fairly big margins, including a 10-wicket demolition after bowling out Malaysia for a paltry 69 before chasing down the target in the 13th over itself. The record for Malaysia is not much better in the shortest format of the game either, having won just one of their nine clashes against Nepal while succumbing to eight losses.
Crucially, Nepal have in their ranks for the tournament prodigious spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, who is one of the few Associate cricketers to have had an IPL contract with an admirable nine appearances in the tournament. The wrist-spinner dominated against the likes of UAE, PNG and Oman in the Cricket World Cup League 2, his return propelling Nepal to a stunning six wins in a row.
Malaysia, on the other hand, have been struggling even against much inferior opposition. In their latest assignment, they only managed a third-place finish in a quadrangular One-Day tournament featuring Hong Kong, Kuwait and Hong Kong A. Thus, the side is a true mismatch to Associate behemoths Nepal and it does not help that their opponents would also have the home-ground advantage where they have been playing almost continuously for the last two months. Malaysia would be hoping to simply stay in the game as long as possible and take learnings for the game as Nepal seem destined to be runaway winners come Tuesday.
Nepal vs Malaysia Match Toss Prediction
In the 23 ODIs that have taken place in Kirtipur, the side batting second has emerged triumphant 13 times while the defending side has only won on 10 occasions. However, the trend of late has been in favour of the chasing side as they have won three of the last five ODIs at the venue, including an unlikely triumph by Papua New Guinea over Associate giants United Arab Emirates. Thus, expect the captain winning the toss on Sunday to bat first and hope to lockdown affairs with the ball in the second innings.
Weather Report
A warm and sultry day has been forecast in Kirtipur on Tuesday, with the temperature remaining constant at around 32°C throughout the encounter, as perworldweatheronline.There would be next to no cloud coverage with 8% being the maximum expected during the match while wind speeds would range from 10 km/h to 16 km/h. No rain at all has been forecast for Tuesday with the humidity staying relatively low as well at around 20%.
Nepal News & Player List
Nepal squad:Rohit Paudel(C), Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulshan Jha, Bhim Sharki, Pratish CC
Nepal Predicted Playing XI:
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Kushal Bhurtel
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Batsman
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Aasif Sheikh
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Wicketkeeper Batsman
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Kushal Malla
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All-rounder
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Rohit Paudel (C)
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Batsman
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Bhim Sharki
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Batsman
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Aarif Sheikh
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All-rounder
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Gulshan Jha
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Bowler
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Dipendra Singh Airee
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All-rounder
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Sandeep Lamichhane
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Bowler
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Sompal Kami
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Bowler
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Lalit Rajbanshi
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Bowler
Nepal Team Form
Nepal have won their last six One Days which helped them finish third in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, including a humiliation of the United Arab Emirates by 177 runs.
Malaysia News & Player List
Malaysia squad: Ahmad Faiz (C), Virandeep Singh, Khizar Hayat, Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak, Sharvin Muniandy, Amir Azim, Fitri Sham, Vijay Unni, Anwar Rahman, Nazril Rahman, Wan Muhammad Azam, Wafiq Irfan, Syahadat Ramli, Rizwan Haider
Predicted Playing XI
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Muhammad Amir Azim
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Batsman
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Syed Aziz
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All-rounder
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Virandeep Singh
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All-rounder
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Vijay Unni
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All-rounder
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Ahmad Faiz (C)
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Batsman
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Nazril Rahman
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All-rounder
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Khizar Hayat
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All-rounder
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Wan Muhammad Azam
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Wicket-keeper batsman
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Fitri Sham
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Bowler
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Rizwan Haider
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Bowler
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Muhammad Wafiq Irfan
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Bowler
Malaysia Team Form
Malaysia have a solitary victory in their last five List A games, with the win coming in their latest encounter itself against Hong Kong A by eight wickets as they chased down 223 with 14 balls to spare.
Nepal vs Malaysia Head to Head
Nepal have played Malaysia at least five times in List A encounters since 2012 and emerged victorious on all those occasions. The side even has an 8-1 record in T20Is against Malaysia.
Matches played - 5
Nepal wins - 5
Malaysia wins - 0
Nepal vs Malaysia Betting Odds
Nepal to hit more fours than Malaysia
In their last five One Days, Nepal have struck an impressive 105 boundaries at an average of 21 fours a game, despite one of them being a paltry chase of 100 against Papua New Guinea. Malaysia, on the other hand, have managed just 65 fours in their last five One Days at a much inferior average of 13 fours a game. Their highest boundary count in a game was 19, that too against a weak Hong Kong A side, while Nepal’s best tally of 27 came against a Papua New Guinea side renowned for its fielding standards. Only in two of their last five matches did Nepal end up hitting less than 19 boundaries, further highlighting their superiority in the department over their upcoming opponents.
Nepal vs Malaysia Top Team Batters
Aasif Sheikh to be Nepal’s top batter
Young Aasif Sheikh has been a revelation for Nepal in the top order, tallying the most runs for them in ODIs over the past 12 months with 859 at an impressive average of 37.34. The 21-year-old has already surpassed the 1,000-run milestone in ODI cricket and has four fifty-plus scores in his last 10 encounters, including a maiden international century against Papua New Guinea. His run tally in the same period amounts to 409 at an average of 51.125, making him the clear leader of Nepal’s batting unit heading into the encounter against Malaysia.
Virandeep Singh to be Malaysia’s top batter
All of Malaysia’s hopes would rest on the shoulder of Virandeep Singh once again as they have done for the past year, with his tally of 623 runs at an average of 36.64 being the highest for the country by a fair distance. The 24-year-old has played 13 List A games so far and managed 394 runs from them, averaging 30-plus with three half-centuries to his name. He would be entering the ACC Premier Cup on the back of a stellar 65* against Hong Kong A in Malaysia’s latest appearance on the international arena, with the knock instrumental in leading the side to their first victory in five games. Thus, expect Virandeep Singh to be the bookies’ favourite when the odds are released for Tuesday’s match.
Nepal vs Malaysia Top Team Bowlers
Sandeep Lamichhane to be Nepal’s top bowler
There is little that needs to be said about the sensation that is Sandeep Lamichhane given his numbers themselves do the talking. The wrist-spinner has taken a wicket or more in at least his last 10 appearances for Nepal, tallying a total of 27 scalps in the time frame at a stunning average of 14.26. The haul includes a fifer against PNG, four-fors against PNG and Scotland, and three wickets in encounters against Scotland, Namibia and UAE respectively. Across the last year, Sandeep has 49 ODI wickets at an average of 15.93 – next best on the list is right-arm quick Sompal Kami with just 30 dismissals at an average of 31.70 despite having played seven games more than his compatriot. Thus, place your money on Sandeep to trump Malaysia’s inexperienced batting lineup in Kirtipur without hesitation
Fitri Sham to be Malaysia’s top bowler
Left-arm spinner Fitri Sham has been in fine form for Malaysia and more often than not saved the team from embarrassment with his scalps. The 29-year-old has managed at least one dismissal in eight of his last nine international appearances, managing 15 wickets in the period at a brilliant average of 19.40. In fact, over the past 12 months, Sham has been Malaysia’s joint-leading wicket-taker with 20 and was also their second-most successful bowler in the recently-concluded quadrangular One Day series. The spinner would no doubt be looked upon once again to lead Malaysia’s charge and trouble the Nepal batsmen on Tuesday.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Nepal
Nepal cricket has gone from strength to strength in recent years, emerging from Division Three of the World Cricket League in 2013 to all the way up to the ultimate qualifying tournament for the World Cup in 2023 which would also feature the likes of Sri Lanka and West Indies. They have already overtaken the likes of traditional Associate powerhouse Netherlands in the ICC ODI rankings as they sit a pretty 14th behind Zimbabwe with the top 10 well in sight. Malaysia, meanwhile, have failed to make any significant impact in world cricket lately and have slumped to one major loss after another when paired with even a slightly superior outfit, thereby dooming them to a certain loss against Nepal on Tuesday.
- Nepal to win @ 1.18 (Parimatch)
- Malaysia to win @ 4.70 (Parimatch)