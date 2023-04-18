Nepal vs Malaysia Match Prediction NEP 84 % Chance of Winning MYS 16 % Bet Now! Nepal’s campaign for qualification to their first-ever Asia Cup is all set to begin on April 18 as they take on Malaysia at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in the inaugural encounter of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, beginning at 9:15 AM IST. The hosts are the clear favourites for the tournament and would be hoping to kickstart things with a victory in Kirtipur.

Nepal vs Malaysia Chance of Winning

Nepal cricket has gone from strength to strength ever since its ODI debut in 2018, rising to 14th place in the current ICC rankings. The side recently finished third in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 to secure a spot for itself in the qualifier for the marquee event later in the year. To put Nepal’s disparity with Malaysia into context, the latter finished a shambolic fifth of six teams in its CWC Challenge Group, miles away from a Qualifier Play-off spot let alone a World Cup berth. Thus, the hosts should romp to victory on Tuesday bar the occurrence of anything bizarre.

Nepal’s chances of winning @ 84.75% (Parimatch)

Malaysia’s chances of winning @ 21.28% (Parimatch)

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Nepal vs Malaysia Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Nepal’s dominant record over Malaysia is enough in itself to seal the prediction for the game in their favour. The Asian side has emerged triumphant in their last five one-day encounters and by fairly big margins, including a 10-wicket demolition after bowling out Malaysia for a paltry 69 before chasing down the target in the 13th over itself. The record for Malaysia is not much better in the shortest format of the game either, having won just one of their nine clashes against Nepal while succumbing to eight losses.

Crucially, Nepal have in their ranks for the tournament prodigious spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, who is one of the few Associate cricketers to have had an IPL contract with an admirable nine appearances in the tournament. The wrist-spinner dominated against the likes of UAE, PNG and Oman in the Cricket World Cup League 2, his return propelling Nepal to a stunning six wins in a row.

Malaysia, on the other hand, have been struggling even against much inferior opposition. In their latest assignment, they only managed a third-place finish in a quadrangular One-Day tournament featuring Hong Kong, Kuwait and Hong Kong A. Thus, the side is a true mismatch to Associate behemoths Nepal and it does not help that their opponents would also have the home-ground advantage where they have been playing almost continuously for the last two months. Malaysia would be hoping to simply stay in the game as long as possible and take learnings for the game as Nepal seem destined to be runaway winners come Tuesday.

Nepal vs Malaysia Match Toss Prediction

In the 23 ODIs that have taken place in Kirtipur, the side batting second has emerged triumphant 13 times while the defending side has only won on 10 occasions. However, the trend of late has been in favour of the chasing side as they have won three of the last five ODIs at the venue, including an unlikely triumph by Papua New Guinea over Associate giants United Arab Emirates. Thus, expect the captain winning the toss on Sunday to bat first and hope to lockdown affairs with the ball in the second innings.

Weather Report

A warm and sultry day has been forecast in Kirtipur on Tuesday, with the temperature remaining constant at around 32°C throughout the encounter, as perworldweatheronline.There would be next to no cloud coverage with 8% being the maximum expected during the match while wind speeds would range from 10 km/h to 16 km/h. No rain at all has been forecast for Tuesday with the humidity staying relatively low as well at around 20%.

Nepal News & Player List

Nepal squad:Rohit Paudel(C), Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulshan Jha, Bhim Sharki, Pratish CC

Nepal Predicted Playing XI:

Kushal Bhurtel Batsman Aasif Sheikh Wicketkeeper Batsman Kushal Malla All-rounder Rohit Paudel (C) Batsman Bhim Sharki Batsman Aarif Sheikh All-rounder Gulshan Jha Bowler Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler Sompal Kami Bowler Lalit Rajbanshi Bowler

Nepal Team Form

Nepal have won their last six One Days which helped them finish third in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, including a humiliation of the United Arab Emirates by 177 runs.

Malaysia News & Player List

Malaysia squad: Ahmad Faiz (C), Virandeep Singh, Khizar Hayat, Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak, Sharvin Muniandy, Amir Azim, Fitri Sham, Vijay Unni, Anwar Rahman, Nazril Rahman, Wan Muhammad Azam, Wafiq Irfan, Syahadat Ramli, Rizwan Haider

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Amir Azim Batsman Syed Aziz All-rounder Virandeep Singh All-rounder Vijay Unni All-rounder Ahmad Faiz (C) Batsman Nazril Rahman All-rounder Khizar Hayat All-rounder Wan Muhammad Azam Wicket-keeper batsman Fitri Sham Bowler Rizwan Haider Bowler Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Bowler

Malaysia Team Form

Malaysia have a solitary victory in their last five List A games, with the win coming in their latest encounter itself against Hong Kong A by eight wickets as they chased down 223 with 14 balls to spare.

Nepal vs Malaysia Head to Head

Nepal have played Malaysia at least five times in List A encounters since 2012 and emerged victorious on all those occasions. The side even has an 8-1 record in T20Is against Malaysia.

Matches played - 5

Nepal wins - 5

Malaysia wins - 0

Nepal vs Malaysia Betting Odds

Nepal to hit more fours than Malaysia

In their last five One Days, Nepal have struck an impressive 105 boundaries at an average of 21 fours a game, despite one of them being a paltry chase of 100 against Papua New Guinea. Malaysia, on the other hand, have managed just 65 fours in their last five One Days at a much inferior average of 13 fours a game. Their highest boundary count in a game was 19, that too against a weak Hong Kong A side, while Nepal’s best tally of 27 came against a Papua New Guinea side renowned for its fielding standards. Only in two of their last five matches did Nepal end up hitting less than 19 boundaries, further highlighting their superiority in the department over their upcoming opponents.

Nepal vs Malaysia Top Team Batters

Aasif Sheikh to be Nepal’s top batter

Young Aasif Sheikh has been a revelation for Nepal in the top order, tallying the most runs for them in ODIs over the past 12 months with 859 at an impressive average of 37.34. The 21-year-old has already surpassed the 1,000-run milestone in ODI cricket and has four fifty-plus scores in his last 10 encounters, including a maiden international century against Papua New Guinea. His run tally in the same period amounts to 409 at an average of 51.125, making him the clear leader of Nepal’s batting unit heading into the encounter against Malaysia.

Virandeep Singh to be Malaysia’s top batter

All of Malaysia’s hopes would rest on the shoulder of Virandeep Singh once again as they have done for the past year, with his tally of 623 runs at an average of 36.64 being the highest for the country by a fair distance. The 24-year-old has played 13 List A games so far and managed 394 runs from them, averaging 30-plus with three half-centuries to his name. He would be entering the ACC Premier Cup on the back of a stellar 65* against Hong Kong A in Malaysia’s latest appearance on the international arena, with the knock instrumental in leading the side to their first victory in five games. Thus, expect Virandeep Singh to be the bookies’ favourite when the odds are released for Tuesday’s match.

Nepal vs Malaysia Top Team Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane to be Nepal’s top bowler

There is little that needs to be said about the sensation that is Sandeep Lamichhane given his numbers themselves do the talking. The wrist-spinner has taken a wicket or more in at least his last 10 appearances for Nepal, tallying a total of 27 scalps in the time frame at a stunning average of 14.26. The haul includes a fifer against PNG, four-fors against PNG and Scotland, and three wickets in encounters against Scotland, Namibia and UAE respectively. Across the last year, Sandeep has 49 ODI wickets at an average of 15.93 – next best on the list is right-arm quick Sompal Kami with just 30 dismissals at an average of 31.70 despite having played seven games more than his compatriot. Thus, place your money on Sandeep to trump Malaysia’s inexperienced batting lineup in Kirtipur without hesitation

Fitri Sham to be Malaysia’s top bowler

Left-arm spinner Fitri Sham has been in fine form for Malaysia and more often than not saved the team from embarrassment with his scalps. The 29-year-old has managed at least one dismissal in eight of his last nine international appearances, managing 15 wickets in the period at a brilliant average of 19.40. In fact, over the past 12 months, Sham has been Malaysia’s joint-leading wicket-taker with 20 and was also their second-most successful bowler in the recently-concluded quadrangular One Day series. The spinner would no doubt be looked upon once again to lead Malaysia’s charge and trouble the Nepal batsmen on Tuesday.