Nepal vs Malaysia Match Prediction NEP 75 % Chance of Winning MAL 25 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.32 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.256 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Nepal and Malaysia will collide in the 3rd game of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024. The match will take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Nepal Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on April 12. The match will begin from 4:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Nepal vs Malaysia Chance of Winning

Asian Cricket Council Premier League is a yearly competition among the associate cricketing nations in the Asian circuit. The competition will take place between 10 teams and the top 2 teams qualify for the Asia Cup 2025. Nepal were the winners of inaugural ACC Premier Cup last year and will look to continue their good form in this year too and qualify for the Asia Cup. Nepal will be led by their veteran skipper Rohit Paudel in this year's ACC Cup too.

Malaysia hosted and played in the Malaysia Open T20 Championship 2024. The team reached the finals but lost the game against Bahrain to finish as the runners-up. Malaysia have struggled in their batting order and lack the pace attack. Malaysia will look to challenge Nepal and a win will be a big boost going into the tournament. However, it will not be easy as Nepal boasts a pretty strong line-up.

Malaysia’s chance of winning: 25%

Nepal’s chance of winning: 75%

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Nepal vs Malaysia Betting Tips

Nepal to score under 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)

Nepal has a good batting order and it has been their strength. However, there runs an inconsistency with the form in the team. Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh opened for the team in the series against Netherlands. The opening partnership did not work there so Binod Bhandari replaced Sheikh in the opening order. Bhandari and Bhurtel average at 16.87 & 31.65 respectively in their respective T20I careers. The pair played a series against Papua New Guinea where they posted 10. 64 & 5 runs before their first dismissal in the three games. Nepal lost their 1st wicket quite early in most of the games. That said, Nepal will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game against Malaysia.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nepal’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Malaysia’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Nepal 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Nepal vs Malaysia Toss Prediction

The match between Nepal and Malaysia is set to take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Nepal Cricket (Ministry Turf 1). The venue has been slow and witnessed low scores. Bowlers have dominated the batters with their spells. Batters need to spend some time in the middle before going for shots in the middle overs. With the progression of the match, the wicket is likely to get slower. The average first innings score of 137 in the last few T20 matches. Teams winning the toss should opt to field first here.

Weather Report

Al Amerat will have a hot and humid climate with a lot of dew expected in the later parts of the match.

Nepal Players List

Rohit Paudel (captain), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Sundeep Jora, Aasif Sheikh (wicketkeeper), Anil Shah (wicketkeeper), Binod Bhandari (wicketkeeper), Bibek Yadav, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sompal Kami, Akash Chandra, Abhinash Bohara, Gulsan Jha, KC Karan, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Sagar Dhakal

Predicted Playing XI

Naseem Khushi Wicket-keeper Kashyap Prajapati Batter Aqib Ilyas All-rounder Zeeshan Maqsood (c) All-rounder Mohammad Nadeem All-rounder Ayaan Khan All-rounder Mehran Khan Bowler Prateek Athavale Batter Fayyaz Butt Bowler Kaleemullah Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler

Nepal Recent Form

Nepal have displayed disappointing batting performances in the past few games. However, they have a good track record against Malaysia. They will look to dominate over Malaysia in the first game of the ACC Men’s Premiers Cup 2024.

Malaysia Player List

Ahmad Faiz, Ainool Hafizs, Muhammad Amir, Ahmad Zubaidi, Syed Aziz (wicketkeeper), Wan Muhammad (wicketkeeper), Ahmed Aqeel Wahid, Ahmed Aqeel, Nazmus Sakib, Virandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Muhammad Wafiq, Pavandeep Singh, Vijay Unni, Syazrul Idrus, Fitri Sham, Khizar Hayat Durrani, Rizwan Haider

Predicted playing XI

Umer Toor Batter Imran Ali Butt Wicket Keeper Sohail Ahmed (c) Batter Ahmer Bin Naser Batter Imran Javed All-rounder Junaid Aziz Batter Haider Ali Butt Batter Ali Dawood Bowler S Veerapathiran Bowler Muhammad Rizwan Butt Bowler Sarfraz Ali Bowler

Malaysia Team Form

Malaysia finished second in the Malaysia Open T20 Championship before this. However, playing against Nepal will bring in a big challenge for the team.

Nepal vs Malaysia Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed nine times in the format where Nepal leads the tally with eight wins while Malaysia could only win twice once.

Nepal won- 8

Malaysia won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Nepal vs Malaysia Betting Odds

Nepal will be led by their veteran skipper Rohit Paudel in this year's ACC Cup too. Kushal Bhurtel and Keeper Aasif Sheikh are expected to open the batting with the likes of Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Bhim Sarki, Karan KC and Gulshan Jha to partner their skipper in the middle order. Pacers Karan KC and Sompal Kami will open their bowling with Gulshan Jha expected to slot in as the third pacer in the playing XI. Lalit Rajabanshi, Bibesh Yadav and Pratik GC will take care of the bowling department. It should be a smooth sail for Nepal as they have a good experience playing against Malaysia.

Malaysia will be led by Ahmed Faiz who takes over the captaincy from Opener Virandeep Singh. Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy, Virandeep Singh will be their top-3 followed by the likes of Ahmed Faiz, Aqueel, and Muhammed Amir in the middle order. Syed Aziz is their lone pacer in the recent matches and they are expected to go in with spin heavy bowling as in recent times. Pavandeep Singh, Vijay Unni, Fitri Sham, Aqueel Wahid and Virandeep Singh will form a team of spinners in their playing XI. Malaysia will hope to put on their best performance in their opening game of the tournament.

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Nepal vs Malaysia Top Batters

Virandeep Singh to be the top batter for Malaysia

Virandeep Singh is an aggressive batter in the ranks of Malaysia. He has scored over 2000 runs in 73 T20I innings. He has an average of 36.91 in the format and will be expected to bat well in the next game. In his last T20I outing, he scored an unbeaten 65 in the game.

Dipendra Singh Airee to be the top batter for Nepal

Dipendra Singh Airee is an underrated talent of Nepal. He bats pretty well in the middle order and has been consistent in the format. He averages 37.84 in the format and will be looking to bat well in the next game.

Nepal vs Malaysia Top Bowlers

Virandeep Singh to be the top bowler for Malaysia

Virandeep Singh is the top bowler from Malaysia too. He has picked 4 wickets in the last T20I against Papua New Guinea. That said, Singh will taking care of the bowling department in the next game.

Kushal Bhurtel to be the top bowler for Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, traditionally a batter, has also shown great skill with the ball. He was the top bowler in the last series against Papua New Guinea. He picked 7 wickets in those games. Having said that, Bhurtel looks in good bowling form.