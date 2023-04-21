Nepal vs Oman Match Prediction NEP 53 % Chance of Winning OMA 47 % Bet Now! Nepal would be hoping to strengthen their position in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 when they take on Oman on April 21, with the encounter scheduled to begin at 8:45 AM IST. The hosts are the favourites for the tournament and would be hoping to register a second victory on the trot at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Nepal vs Oman Chance of Winning

Nepal’s rise up the ranks has gained further pace in recent times, with the Asian outfit rising to 14th in ICC’s latest ODI rankings – even surpassing their upcoming opponents Oman who have now fallen to 15th. Both sides have also qualified for the World Cup Qualifier on account of finishing in the top three of the ICC CWC League 2, with Oman edging out their opponents by just four points after 36 games each. However, Nepal were without premier bowler Sandeep Lamichhane for large parts of the tournament and based on their ongoing seven-match winning streak, look like the favourites for Friday’s encounter.

Nepal’s chances of winning @ 53%

Oman’s chances of winning @ 47%

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Nepal vs Oman Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Nepal, against all odds, qualified for the CWC Qualifier recently with six magnificent ODI wins on the trot. They continued their hot streak in the ACC Premier Cup as well by chasing down a target of 236 against Malaysia with six wickets and a mammoth 82 balls to spare. Even the six-match run had some incredibly dominant performances from the hosts, including bowling out PNG for 95 in a nine-wicket victory and scalping all 10 wickets of UAE for 71 after posting 248 on the board. In Sandeep Lamichhane, they have a world-renowned spinner in their ranks – a rarity in Associate cricket. The youngster has already played at the IPL in the past and impressed against some of the best batsmen in the world, which is why he is always highly prolific when representing Nepal against fellow Associate nations.

Oman, on the other hand, did qualify for the CWC Qualifier as well but played their last match in the tournament in June 2022, nine months before Nepal’s final encounter. In fact, Oman’s last match in the league was against the Himalayan country itself when they succumbed to a seven-wicket loss in Texas. The side was bowled out for a paltry 163 as Karan KC ran rampant with a five-wicket haul while Lamichhane bagged three scalps, followed by a clinical chase by Nepal that was completed with seven wickets and over 100 balls to spare. Ahead of the ACC Premier Cup, Oman played a three-match ODI series against Canada who don’t even enjoy official ODI status and succumbed to a 2-1 defeat. Even in the ongoing tournament’s opener against minnows Qatar, the team only managed a total of 249/8 and looked to be in jeopardy when the opponents needed 101 runs off the last 15 overs with six wickets still in hand. However, two quick wickets ended all hopes of an upset much to Oman’s relief.

Thus, considering the recent form of the two teams, Nepal are undoubtedly the likelier side to come out on top in Kirtipur.

Nepal vs Oman Match Toss Prediction

In the 25 ODIs that have taken place in Kirtipur, the side batting second has emerged triumphant 14 times while the defending side has only won on 11 occasions. However, the trend of late has been in favour of the chasing side as they have won four of the last seven games at the venue, including an unlikely triumph by Papua New Guinea over Associate giants United Arab Emirates. Thus, expect the captain winning the toss on Friday to set a target and then dig in to defend.

Weather Report

Much to the player’s relief, a much cooler day is expected in Kirtipur than the previous two encounters here, with the temperature gradually falling from 29°C at the start of the encounter to 24°C by its end, as perWorldweatheronline. There will be ample cloud coverage as well, shooting up to 55% in the afternoon and thereafter hovering around the 50% mark. The forecast suggests a 79% chance of rain right after the game’s scheduled end while winds pick up to over 10 km/h, meaning there are slight chances of the game being interrupted by the weather gods.

Nepal News & Player List

Nepal squad:Rohit Paudel(C), Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulshan Jha, Bhim Sharki, Pratish CC

Nepal Predicted Playing XI:

Kushal Bhurtel Batsman Aasif Sheikh Wicketkeeper Batsman Kushal Malla All-rounder Rohit Paudel (C) Batsman Bhim Sharki Batsman Aarif Sheikh All-rounder Gulshan Jha Bowler Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler Sompal Kami Bowler Lalit Rajbanshi Bowler

Nepal Team Form

Nepal have won their last seven One Days which helped them finish third in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, including a six-wicket win in the ACC Premier Cup opener against Malaysia.

Oman News & Player List

Oman squad: Zeeshan Maqsood(C), Aqib Ilyas, Ayaan Khan, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Adeel Ahmad Shafique, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Kaleemullah

Predicted Playing XI

Kashyap Prajapati Batsman Jatinder Singh Batsman Aqib Ilyas Batsman Zeeshan Maqsood Batsman Mohammad Nadeem All-rounder Adeel Ahmad Shafique Wicket-keeper Batsman Ayaan Khan All-rounder Sandeep Goud All-rounder Kaleemullah Bowler Jay Odedra Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler

Oman Team Form

Oman have just two victories in their last six encounters, with all four losses coming at the hands of Canada. However, they emerged triumphant in their ACC Premier Cup opener on Wednesday against Qatar by 40 runs.

Nepal vs Oman Head to Head

Nepal have played Oman in six ODIs, with the latter winning on four occasions while Nepal have managed only two victories.

ODIs played - 6

Nepal wins - 2

Oman wins - 4

Nepal vs Oman Betting Odds

Nepal to hit more sixes than Oman

In their last four One Days, Nepal have struck an impressive 24 sixes at an average of 6 maximums a game. Oman, on the other hand, have managed just 8 shots beyond the boundary ropes in their last four One Days at a much inferior average of 2 sixes a game – four less than their upcoming opponents. Their highest boundary count in a game was a paltry three; to put that into context, Nepal managed no less than five sixes in each of their four encounters, with the highest tally being seven in their latest encounter against Malaysia. Even when the two sides last played an ODI in June, Nepal had managed to outhit their rivals, making them the clear favourites in this domain of the game.

Nepal vs Oman Top Team Batters

Bhim Sharki to be Nepal’s top batter

Ever since making his debut, Bhim Sharki has been instrumental for Nepal in the middle-order with his consistent returns. In his last five international innings, the batter has three half-centuries to his name with his worst performance being 29 in a low-scoring game against the United Arab Emirates. In the latest encounter against Malaysia, Sharki emerged as the team’s top batter once again with a steady 98-ball 71 that was crucial in the side’s run chase of 236. The 21-year-old has 261 runs to his name across seven ODIs at an impressive average of 37.28 and is bound to be the player to look out for on Friday.

Zeeshan Maqsood to be Oman’s top batter

Oman skipper Zeeshan Maqsood has time and again led the team from the front, as reflected in his 981 runs in 35 ODIs at an average of 32.70. The veteran has four 40-plus scores in his last eight ODI innings, including two half-centuries and a scintillating T20I century against Bahrain. In the ACC Premier Cup opener against Qatar, Maqsood played a crucial knock of 41 even as wickets kept falling around him like dominoes – a trait that has become the 35-year-old’s trademark. Even when the last time Oman faced Nepal, Maqsood had made a valiant 52 to almost singlehandedly get his team to a score of 163. In fact, his record against the Asian rivals is stellar, with 289 runs against them in six ODIs at an average of 70-plus. Thus, he is the clear favourite to lead Oman’s batting unit in Kirtipur.

Nepal vs Oman Top Team Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane to be Nepal’s top bowler

Sandeep Lamichhane’s brief period away from international cricket has not affected his hot streak one bit. The wrist-spinner has taken a wicket or more in at least his last 11 appearances for Nepal, tallying a total of 27 scalps in the time frame at a stunning average of 15.04. Even in the side’s latest game, the wrist spinner returned excellent figures of 3/48. In his third latest appearance against PNG, the 22-year-old had registered his third-career ODI five wicket haul, his numbers now reading 99 wickets in 41 matches at an average of 15.41 and an economy of 4.12. Thus, place your money on Sandeep to trump Oman’s batting lineup in Kirtipur without hesitation.

Bilal Khan to be Oman’s top bowler

The left-arm quick continues to be the leader of Oman’s bowling attack and his numbers show why. Bilal Khan ended as the leading wicket taker in the ICC CWC League 2 by far, claiming 76 wickets in 36 ODIs at a brilliant average of 19.21, including three five-wicket hauls. The 35-year-old has been in scintillating form ever since as well, having scalped 11 wickets in his last five international appearances at a remarkable average of 12.82. In the ACC Premier Cup opener as well, he was the team’s best bowler with his four wickets turning the game on its head and saving Oman from the blushes. Thus, there is simply no doubt when it comes to picking the potential gamechanger for Oman with the ball against Nepal on Wednesday.