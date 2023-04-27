Nepal vs Qatar Match Prediction NEP 81 % Chance of Winning QAT 19 % Bet Now! Nepal would look to seal their spot as group leaders when they take on Qatar in the final round-robin game of the tournament on April 27, with the encounter scheduled to begin at 8:45 AM IST. The hosts are yet to lose a game in the ACC Premier Cup so far and with minnows Qatar, they have another opportunity to extend their dominance in the qualifying event for the Asia Cup 2023.

Nepal vs Qatar Chance of Winning

Nepal have won all of their last eight completed One Day games, earning themselves a spot in the World Cup Qualifier where they will take on the likes of Sri Lanka, West Indies and Ireland for entry into the marquee event later in the year. Qatar, on the other hand, are the only team apart from Singapore yet to register a win in the ongoing Premier Cup and look doomed to end up with zero points on the board.

Nepal’s chances of winning - 81%

Qatar’s chances of winning - 19%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Nepal vs Qatar Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Nepal are currently on top of proceedings in Group A, despite having one of their games washed out. Their tally reads five points from three games at a brilliant net run rate of 1.726 considering the figure has been accumulated over the course of two games only. Qatar, meanwhile, lie dead last in the four-team group, on the back of three successive losses and a shambolic net run rate of -1.040.

Nepal kicked off their campaign by blowing Malaysia out of the water in a chase of 237, reaching the mark with six wickets and 82 balls to spare. Up next they faced a much stiffer challenge in the form of Oman, who are ranked 15th in the ICC rankings, a spot below but level on rating points with the Himalaan nation. However, even they proved to be no match for their in-form rivals as the side conceded 310 runs before being bowled out for 226 to succumb to an 84-run defeat. The win was Nepal’s seventh ODI triumph on the trot, after six successive wins to cap off a successful ICC CWC League 2 where they finished in the third and final qualifying spot for the CWC Qualifier.

Qatar, on the other hand, faced Oman in the tournament opener and despite a decent fight, fell 40 runs short of the target of 249. The side had much better chances of winning against a much lower-ranked Saudi Arabia but surprisingly suffered a humiliating loss as the Middle Eastern nation chased down 217 with seven wickets and 94 balls still in hand. The down-and-out outfit then took on Malaysia in their latest encounter which had to be curtailed to 35 overs. Qatar put up a great score of 215/8 in their allotted overs but the bowlers failed to back up the effort by the batters as their rivals ended up victorious in the last over by three wickets.

Thus, the upcoming clash between Nepal and Qatar is arguably the biggest mismatch in the entire tournament and it does not help that the former have home advantage too. The match is bound to end one way only – in a dominant Nepal victory.

Nepal vs Qatar Match Toss Prediction

In the seven ACC Premier Cup matches that have taken place in Kirtipur so far, the side batting second has emerged triumphant three times while the defending side has won on four occasions. Similarly, the captain winning the toss has chosen to field first on four occasions, indicating a clear advantage on paper for the side bowling first. Thus, expect the captain winning the toss on Friday to set a target and then dig in to defend.

Weather Report

A relatively cool day is expected in Kirtipur considering it is summer season in Nepal, than the previous two encounters here, with the temperature ranging from 24°C 27°C throughout the encounter, as perWorldweatheronline. The cloud coverage will be negligible, not even crossing the 10% mark, while the winds would also peak at 13 km/h.

Nepal News & Player List

Nepal squad:Rohit Paudel(C), Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulshan Jha, Bhim Sharki, Pratish CC

Nepal Predicted Playing XI:

Kushal Bhurtel Batsman Aasif Sheikh Wicketkeeper Batsman Kushal Malla All-rounder Rohit Paudel (C) Batsman Bhim Sharki Batsman Aarif Sheikh All-rounder Gulshan Jha Bowler Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler Sompal Kami Bowler Lalit Rajbanshi Bowler

Nepal Team Form

Nepal have won their last eight One Days which helped them finish third in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, including wins against Oman and Malaysia in both their completed ACC Premier Cup fixtures.

Qatar News & Player List

Qatar squad: Mohammed Rizlan (C), Kamran Khan, Zaheer Ibrahim, Imal Liyanage, Muhammad Tanveer, M Ikramullah Khan, Muhammad Murad, Khurram Shahzad, Amir Farooq, Sandun Withanage, Mohammed Nadeem, Owais Ahmed, Valeed Veetil, Gayan Munaweera

Predicted Playing XI

Kamran Khan Batsman Zaheer Ibrahim Batsman Imal Liyanage Batsman and Wicketkeeper Muhammad Tanveer Batsman Mohammed Rizlan Batsman M Ikramullah Khan Bowler Khurram Shahzad All-rounder Amir Farooq Batsman Muhammad Murad Bowler Sandun Withanage Bowler Mohammed Nadeem Bowler

Qatar Team Form

Qatar have lost all their three games in the ACC Premier Cup, against Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia respectively.

Nepal vs Qatar Head to Head

Nepal have played Qatar only once in an unofficial One Day fixture, in 2008, where the former triumphed comfortably by seven wickets while chasing 172.

Nepal vs Qatar Betting Odds

Nepal to hit more sixes than Qatar

Nepal have been in rampaging form with the bat in recent times, striking 36 maximums in their last five One Days at an astonishing average of over 7 sixes a game. In their latest encounter against the formidable Oman, the team cleared the fence a mammoth 12 times to set the field ablaze with audacious power hitting. Qatar, on the other hand, have only managed 11 sixes in their three games in the ACC Premier Cup, at a paltry average of 4 hits a game. Their highest tally across these three fixtures was just five, achieved in the games against Malaysia and Oman. Thus, Nepal are bound to outscore their rivals and manage more sixes while doing so in Kirtipur.

Nepal vs Qatar Top Team Batters

Kushal Malla to be Nepal’s top batter

A prodigy of the highest order, Kushal Malla has been in exemplary form in the ongoing ACC Premier Cup. He kicked off proceedings with a match-winning 70 off just balls against Malaysia, lacing his knock with five boundaries and as many maximums, before taking the Oman bowlers to the cleaners with an astonishing 108 off just 64 deliveries. The 19-year-old struck 10 sixes in the process, almost as if he was playing the game in easy mode. It was Malla’s maiden ODI century to add to his four fifties in 21 matches and the southpaw, riding high on confidence, would be keen on improving his record against yet another weak bowling unit.

Imal Liyanage to be Qatar’s top batter

Wicket-keeper batter Imal Liyanage has been the sole shining light in Qatar’s batting lineup in the ACC Premier Cup, tallying 114 runs in three games at an average of 38. In the latest encounter against Malaysia, he became the first batter from the side in the event to register a half-century, eventually ending with 56 to add to his scores of 27 and 31 against Oman and Malaysia respectively. With now two half-centuries to his name in his List A career, 29-year-old Liyanage seems set to take over as the main man from Qatar from an ageing core featuring veterans over 40 years of age.

Nepal vs Qatar Top Team Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane to be Nepal’s top bowler

Sandeep Lamichhane's has managed to take a wicket or more in his last 12 appearances for Nepal, accumulating a total of 30 wickets during that period at a remarkable average of 15.03. In the two ACC Premier Cup matches so far, the wrist spinner has returned figures of 3/48 and 3/45 against Malaysia and Oman respectively. A couple of fixtures before that, the 22-year-old recorded his third ODI five-wicket haul, and his ODI numbers now read 102 wickets at an average of 15.40 and an economy of 4.15. Therefore, there should be no hesitation in betting on Sandeep to outperform Qatar's batting lineup in Kirtipur.

Ikramullah Khan to be Qatar’s top bowler

Left-arm quick Ikramullah Khan has stepped up to lead the Qatari bowling unit in recent times, scalping 15 wickets in his last 10 outings. He is the team’s leading wicket-taker in the ACC Premier Cup by a mile, having tallied six dismissals in three games with two wickets each in the three encounters played so far. The 30-year-old has not gone wicketless in any of his last five games, even managing a three-wicket haul in an ODI against Singapore and is bound to lead from the front once again on Friday.