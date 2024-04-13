Nepal vs Qatar Match Prediction
NEP
80%
Chance of Winning
QAT
20%
T20i
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Nepal Cricket
Facts:
- Qatar and Nepal have clashedonce before where Qatar won the game.
- Nepal are at the second place of the points table whereas Qatar are placed at the 4th place.
Nepal vs Qatar Chance of Winning
Asian Cricket Council Premier League is a yearly competition among the associate cricketing nations in the Asian circuit. Nepal were the winners of inaugural ACC Premier Cup last year. Nepal are coming after a win in the first game against Malaysia and look good in terms of their batting and bowling order. They currently reside at the second place of the Group A points table with 2 points. They will be looking for another win in the tournament.
Qatar played their last T20I series against Hong Kong in February 2024 where they lost the series by 1-2. Coming into this competition, they were a bit low on confidence and it showed in their clash against Hong Kong. They lost the first game and reside at the 4th place of the group table.
- Qatar’s chance of winning: 20%
- Nepal’s chance of winning: 80%
Nepal vs Qatar Betting Tips
Nepal to score high before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)
Nepal has a good batting order and it has been their strength. However, there runs an inconsistency with the form in the team. The pair played a series against Papua New Guinea where they posted 10, 64 & 5 runs before their first dismissal in the three games. They led an impressive opening partnership in one of those games. In the current competition, Nepal clashed against Malaysia in the first game and scored 49 runs before 1st dismissal. Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh opened for the team and scored 24 & 32 runs respectively. In the last clash against Qatar, Nepal scored 49 runs for the 1st wicket. That said, Nepal will be expected to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Nepal’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs
Qatar’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: Nepal
Nepal vs Qatar Toss Prediction
The match between Nepal and Qatar is set to take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Nepal Cricket (Ministry Turf 1). The venue has been slow and witnessed low scores. Bowlers have dominated the batters with their spells. Batters need to spend some time in the middle before going for shots in the middle overs. With the progression of the match, the wicket is likely to get slower. The average first innings score of 137 in the last few T20 matches. Teams winning the toss should opt to field first here.
Weather Report
Al Amerat will have a hot and humid climate with a lot of dew expected in the later parts of the match. The temperature will peak at 32 degree Celsius with partly cloudy skies.
Nepal Players List
Rohit Paudel (captain), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Sundeep Jora, Aasif Sheikh (wicketkeeper), Anil Shah (wicketkeeper), Binod Bhandari (wicketkeeper), Bibek Yadav, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sompal Kami, Akash Chandra, Abhinash Bohara, Gulsan Jha, KC Karan, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Sagar Dhakal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aasif Sheikh
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kushal Bhurtel
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All-rounder
|
Kushal Malla
|
All-rounder
|
Dipendra Singh Airee
|
All-rounder
|
Gulshan Jha
|
All-rounder
|
Karan KC
|
All-rounder
|
Abinash Bohara
|
Bowler
|
Rohit Paudel (c)
|
Batter
|
Sompal Kami
|
Bowler
|
Lalit Rajbanshi
|
Bowler
|
Sundeep Jora
|
Batter
Nepal Recent Form
Nepal have displayed impressive batting performances in the last game. Although their bowlers did not pick many wickets, they maintained a good economy in the game. Their batters also managed to chase the target successfully.
Qatar Player List
Muhammad Tanveer (captain), Kamran Khan, Mohammad Ahnaff, Rifayi Hassainar, Saqlain Arshad, Shahzaib Ahmed, Adnan Mirza, Amir Farooq, Mohammed Irshad, Gayan Buddika, Himanshu Rathod, Muhammad Jabir, Musawar Shah, Muhammad Ikramullah
Predicted playing XI
|
Muhammad Tanveer (c)
|
Batter
|
Shahzaib Jamil
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Saqlain Arshad
|
Batter
|
Adnan Mirza
|
Batter
|
Amir Farooq
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Ahnaff
|
Batter
|
Kamran Khan
|
Batter
|
Himanshu Rathod
|
All-rounder
|
Gayan Munaweera
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Jabir
|
Bowler
|
Musawar Shah
|
Bowler
Qatar Team Form
Qatar will be looking to get back in the competition after a dreadful loss in their first game of the competition. They performed well with the bat but their bowling order lacks quality.
Nepal vs Qatar Head-to-Head Record
The sides have clashed one time in the format where Qatar won the game.
Nepal won- 0
Qatar won- 1
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Nepal vs Qatar Betting Odds
Nepal clashed against Malaysia in their first game of the tournament. Batting first, Malaysia posted the score of 143/3. Nepal bowlers did not get many wickets but they managed to restrict the number of runs scored by the opponents. Dipendra Singh Airee picked 2 wickets in the process. While chasing, Aasif Sheikh smashed 32 runs whereas Rohit Paudel chipped in 28 runs in the game. Nepal will come in hard in order to claim the top position in the table.
Qatar clashed against Hong Kong in the first game. It was a well-matched game. Batting first, Hong Kong scored 201/7. Qatar leaked a lot of runs. Musawar Shah picked 2 wickets while most of the bowlers returned with a single wicket in the game. It was a tough chase for the Qatar batters. But they batted bravely to post 175/8 in 20 overs, losing the game by 26 runs. Qatar are very low in the standings and must make amends in order to get back in the competition.
Nepal vs Qatar
T20i
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Nepal Cricket, null
Nepal vs Qatar Top Batters
Muhammad Tanveer to be the top batter for Qatar
With 165 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 146.01, Muhammad Tanveer topped the batting charts for Qatar in the recently concluded T20I series against Hong Kong. He scored 46 off 21 balls in the last game and will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Dipendra Singh Airee to be the top batter for Nepal
Dipendra Singh Airee is an underrated talent of Nepal. He bats pretty well in the middle order and has been consistent in the format. He averages 37.40 in the format. He scored 20 runs in the last game but will be looking to bat well in the next game.
Nepal vs Qatar Top Bowlers
Amir Farooq to be the top bowler for Qatar
With six wickets at an economy rate of 7.08, left-arm medium Amir Farooq topped the bowling charts for Qatar in the recently concluded T20I series against Hong Kong. He picked a single wicket in the last game. He will be taking care of picking wickets in the next game.
Kushal Bhurtel to be the top bowler for Nepal
Kushal Bhurtel, traditionally a batter, has also shown great skill with the ball. He was the top bowler in the last series against Papua New Guinea. He picked 7 wickets in those games. Having said that, Bhurtel looks in good bowling form.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Nepal
Qatar to win @ 4.70 (Parimatch)
Nepal to win @ 1.19 (Parimatch)
Parimatch