Nepal vs Qatar Match Prediction NEP 80 % Chance of Winning QAT 20 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.19 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.17 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.174 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Nepal and Qatar will collide in the 7th game of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024. The match will take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Nepal Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on April 13. The match will begin from 4:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Nepal vs Qatar Chance of Winning

Asian Cricket Council Premier League is a yearly competition among the associate cricketing nations in the Asian circuit. Nepal were the winners of inaugural ACC Premier Cup last year. Nepal are coming after a win in the first game against Malaysia and look good in terms of their batting and bowling order. They currently reside at the second place of the Group A points table with 2 points. They will be looking for another win in the tournament.

Qatar played their last T20I series against Hong Kong in February 2024 where they lost the series by 1-2. Coming into this competition, they were a bit low on confidence and it showed in their clash against Hong Kong. They lost the first game and reside at the 4th place of the group table.

Qatar’s chance of winning: 20%

Nepal’s chance of winning: 80%

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Nepal vs Qatar Betting Tips

Nepal to score high before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

Nepal has a good batting order and it has been their strength. However, there runs an inconsistency with the form in the team. The pair played a series against Papua New Guinea where they posted 10, 64 & 5 runs before their first dismissal in the three games. They led an impressive opening partnership in one of those games. In the current competition, Nepal clashed against Malaysia in the first game and scored 49 runs before 1st dismissal. Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh opened for the team and scored 24 & 32 runs respectively. In the last clash against Qatar, Nepal scored 49 runs for the 1st wicket. That said, Nepal will be expected to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nepal’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Qatar’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Nepal 1.60 Bet on Parimatch

Nepal vs Qatar Toss Prediction

The match between Nepal and Qatar is set to take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Nepal Cricket (Ministry Turf 1). The venue has been slow and witnessed low scores. Bowlers have dominated the batters with their spells. Batters need to spend some time in the middle before going for shots in the middle overs. With the progression of the match, the wicket is likely to get slower. The average first innings score of 137 in the last few T20 matches. Teams winning the toss should opt to field first here.

Weather Report

Al Amerat will have a hot and humid climate with a lot of dew expected in the later parts of the match. The temperature will peak at 32 degree Celsius with partly cloudy skies.

Nepal Players List

Rohit Paudel (captain), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Sundeep Jora, Aasif Sheikh (wicketkeeper), Anil Shah (wicketkeeper), Binod Bhandari (wicketkeeper), Bibek Yadav, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sompal Kami, Akash Chandra, Abhinash Bohara, Gulsan Jha, KC Karan, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Sagar Dhakal

Predicted Playing XI

Aasif Sheikh Wicket-keeper Kushal Bhurtel All-rounder Kushal Malla All-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder Gulshan Jha All-rounder Karan KC All-rounder Abinash Bohara Bowler Rohit Paudel (c) Batter Sompal Kami Bowler Lalit Rajbanshi Bowler Sundeep Jora Batter

Nepal Recent Form

Nepal have displayed impressive batting performances in the last game. Although their bowlers did not pick many wickets, they maintained a good economy in the game. Their batters also managed to chase the target successfully.

Qatar Player List

Muhammad Tanveer (captain), Kamran Khan, Mohammad Ahnaff, Rifayi Hassainar, Saqlain Arshad, Shahzaib Ahmed, Adnan Mirza, Amir Farooq, Mohammed Irshad, Gayan Buddika, Himanshu Rathod, Muhammad Jabir, Musawar Shah, Muhammad Ikramullah

Predicted playing XI

Muhammad Tanveer (c) Batter Shahzaib Jamil Wicket Keeper Saqlain Arshad Batter Adnan Mirza Batter Amir Farooq Bowler Mohammad Ahnaff Batter Kamran Khan Batter Himanshu Rathod All-rounder Gayan Munaweera Bowler Mohammad Jabir Bowler Musawar Shah Bowler

Qatar Team Form

Qatar will be looking to get back in the competition after a dreadful loss in their first game of the competition. They performed well with the bat but their bowling order lacks quality.

Nepal vs Qatar Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed one time in the format where Qatar won the game.

Nepal won- 0

Qatar won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Nepal vs Qatar Betting Odds

Nepal clashed against Malaysia in their first game of the tournament. Batting first, Malaysia posted the score of 143/3. Nepal bowlers did not get many wickets but they managed to restrict the number of runs scored by the opponents. Dipendra Singh Airee picked 2 wickets in the process. While chasing, Aasif Sheikh smashed 32 runs whereas Rohit Paudel chipped in 28 runs in the game. Nepal will come in hard in order to claim the top position in the table.

Qatar clashed against Hong Kong in the first game. It was a well-matched game. Batting first, Hong Kong scored 201/7. Qatar leaked a lot of runs. Musawar Shah picked 2 wickets while most of the bowlers returned with a single wicket in the game. It was a tough chase for the Qatar batters. But they batted bravely to post 175/8 in 20 overs, losing the game by 26 runs. Qatar are very low in the standings and must make amends in order to get back in the competition.

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Nepal vs Qatar Top Batters

Muhammad Tanveer to be the top batter for Qatar

With 165 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 146.01, Muhammad Tanveer topped the batting charts for Qatar in the recently concluded T20I series against Hong Kong. He scored 46 off 21 balls in the last game and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Dipendra Singh Airee to be the top batter for Nepal

Dipendra Singh Airee is an underrated talent of Nepal. He bats pretty well in the middle order and has been consistent in the format. He averages 37.40 in the format. He scored 20 runs in the last game but will be looking to bat well in the next game.

Nepal vs Qatar Top Bowlers

Amir Farooq to be the top bowler for Qatar

With six wickets at an economy rate of 7.08, left-arm medium Amir Farooq topped the bowling charts for Qatar in the recently concluded T20I series against Hong Kong. He picked a single wicket in the last game. He will be taking care of picking wickets in the next game.

Kushal Bhurtel to be the top bowler for Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, traditionally a batter, has also shown great skill with the ball. He was the top bowler in the last series against Papua New Guinea. He picked 7 wickets in those games. Having said that, Bhurtel looks in good bowling form.