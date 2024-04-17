NEP (Nepal) vs SAU (Saudi Arabia) Match Prediction NEP 85 % Chance of Winning SAU 15 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.16 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.18 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.14 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Nepal and Saudi Arabia will meet in the 18th game of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024. The match will take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Nepal Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) on April 17. The match will begin from 11:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Nepal vs Saudi Arabia Chance of Winning

Nepal has a good thing going on for them. Coming from three straight victories, Nepal will take pride in being one of the strongest teams in the competition right now. They won their last game against Hong Kong and have gained a spectacular momentum in the tournament. The batting order looks intact and the bowlers are in great form. The team is placed at the top of the Group A table with 6 points and a net run rate of 1.616.

On the flip side, Saudi Arabia began their campaign with a loss. However, things changed when they won their next game against Hong Kong but it did not last long as they lost their third game too. With two losses and a win, they are placed 3rd in the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.467. They will face Nepal for the first time in the format.

Saudi Arabia’s chance of winning: 15%

Nepal’s chance of winning: 85%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Nepal vs Saudi Arabia Betting Tips

Nepal to score high before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

Nepal has a good batting order and it has been their strength. However, there runs an inconsistency with the form in the team. The pair played a series against Papua New Guinea where they posted 10, 64 & 5 runs before their first dismissal in the three games. They led an impressive opening partnership in one of those games. In the current competition, Nepal posted the scores of 49, 18 & 70 runs before 1st dismissal in three games. Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh opened for the team and currently average pretty high in the current competition. That said, Nepal will be expected to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nepal’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Saudi Arabia’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Nepal 1.64 Bet on Parimatch

Nepal vs Saudi Arabia Toss Prediction

The match between Nepal and Saudi Arabia is set to take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Cricket (Ministry Turf 2). The venue has been slow and witnessed low scores. Bowlers have dominated the batters with their spells. Batters need to spend some time in the middle before going for shots in the middle overs. With the progression of the match, the wicket is likely to get slower. The average first innings score of 137 in the last few T20 matches. Teams winning the toss should opt to field first here.

Weather Report

The day will be clear on the match day. The temperature will peak at 29 degrees Celsius.

Nepal Players List

Rohit Paudel (captain), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Sundeep Jora, Aasif Sheikh (wicketkeeper), Anil Shah (wicketkeeper), Binod Bhandari (wicketkeeper), Bibek Yadav, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sompal Kami, Akash Chandra, Abhinash Bohara, Gulsan Jha, KC Karan, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Sagar Dhakal

Predicted Playing XI

Aasif Sheikh Wicket-keeper Kushal Bhurtel All-rounder Kushal Malla All-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder Gulshan Jha All-rounder Karan KC All-rounder Abinash Bohara Bowler Rohit Paudel (c) Batter Sompal Kami Bowler Lalit Rajbanshi Bowler Sundeep Jora Batter

Nepal Recent Form

Nepal have displayed impressive batting performances in the competition so far. They won all the games and will be looking to win the next game as well.

Saudi Arabia Players List

Hisham Shaikh (captain), Abdul Waheed, Faisal Khan, Kashif Abbas, Manan Ali (wicketkeeper), Saad Khan (wicketkeeper), Varun Mudaliar, Waji Ul Hassan, Ali Delawar Khan, Muhammad Ahmad Raza, Usman Khalid, Zain Ul Abidin, Atif-Ur-Rehman, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Saud Syed Ahmad, Usman Najeeb, Usman Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Manan Ali Wicket-keeper Faisal Khan Batter Usman Najeeb All-rounder Hisham Shaikh (c) All-rounder Ishtiaq Ahmad All-rounder Kashif Siddique Batter Abdul Waheed Batter Atif-Ur-Rehman Bowler Waji Ul Hassan Batter Usman Khalid Bowler Zain Ul Abidin Bowler

Saudi Arabia Recent Form

Saudi Arabia lost their last game and were unable to turn things in their favour in the last game. They lost against Qatar by 15 runs and lack in their batting order.

Nepal vs Saudi Arabia Head-to-Head Record

The sides have not clashed even once in the format.

Nepal won- 0

Saudi Arabia won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Nepal vs Saudi Arabia Betting Odds

In the last game, Nepal went against Hong Kong. Hong Kong could not withstand the bowling order of Nepal and bundled out for 114 runs in 18 overs. Abinash Bohara picked 3 wickets whereas Rajbanshi and Airee picked 2 wickets each for Nepal. Chasing the target was not hard for the team. They managed to score 117/2 in 12.2 overs and won the game by 8 wickets. Aasif Sheikh smashed 40 runs off 18 balls in the game and helped the team grab an easy win.

Saudi Arabia struggled with the bat in the last game against Qatar. Qatar batted first in the game and scored 153/9 in the game. Ishtiaq Ahmad, Usman Najeeb and Usman Khalid picked 2 wickets each for Saudi Arabia. But the batters of the team did not compliment the bowling performance. They were restricted at 138/8 in the game and lost the game by 15 runs. Waji Ul Hassan scored 57 runs in the game whereas the rest went out pretty cheaply in the game.

Nepal vs Saudi Arabia T20i Al Amerat Cricket Ground Nepal Cricket, null Nepal Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.16 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.18 Bet Now! Saudi Arabia Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 5.69 Bet Now!

Nepal vs Saudi Arabia Top Batters

Abdul Waheed to be the top batter for Saudi Arabia

Abdul Waheed scored 919 runs in 33 T20I outings and averaged at 32.82 in the format. Abdul Waheed is a talented batter from the side and scored 109 runs in 3 innings of the competition at an average of 36.33. He ducked out in the last game but is expected to score high in the next game.

Aasif Sheikh to be the top batter for Nepal

Aasif Sheikh is a top order batter of Nepal. He has scored 124 runs in 3 games with an average of 41.33. He scored 40 off 18 balls in the last game. He will be the best batting pick in the next game.

Nepal vs Saudi Arabia Top Bowlers

Abinash Bohara to be the top bowler for Nepal

Abinash Bohara is an excellent bowler. He has picked 5 wickets in the competition. He took 3 wickets in the last game and will be expected to perform well in the next game.

Usman Najeeb to be the top bowler for Saudi Arabia

Usman Najeeb is an excellent bowler. In his last T20I outing, he picked 2 wickets in the last game. With that, he is the best bowler from Saudi Arabia with 8 wickets. He will be the top pick in the bowling order from Saudi Arabia.