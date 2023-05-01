Nepal vs UAE Match Prediction NEP 63 % Chance of Winning AE 37 % Bet Now! Two strong teams, Nepal and UAE will lock horns in the final of the ACC Premier League 2023 on May 1 at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur with the winner earning a spot in the Asia Cup. The game will start at 8:45 AM IST and expect a thrilling encounter with two teams of equal strength putting in their best efforts to secure a win.

Nepal vs UAE Chance of Winning

Nepal have been on an unbeaten run winning their last five games in a row while UAE have lost a game against Hong Kong in the last five fixtures who are a weaker unit as compared to Nepal. Thus, Nepal are expected to outplay their opponents in the game and secure a place in the Asia Cup.

Nepal’s chances of winning - 63 %

UAE's chances of winning - 37 %

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Nepal vs UAE Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Nepal have been dominating their opponents in the tournament so far including the washed out semi-final against Kuwait where they would have bundled out Kuwait on a low total. They have a quality batting unit but more than that their bowling has been fearsome in the tournament turning out to be a nightmare for the teams. Kushal Malla and Rohit Paudel have been the leading run-scorers with a tally of 238 and 186 runs to their name.

Sandeep Lamichhane has been the star of the show with the ball for Nepal taking 11 wickets so far in the series. Sompal Kami has scalped seven wickets while Karan KC was on fire in the previous game taking five wickets before rain abandoned the game. Nepal’s bowling unit has been superb and is likely to shine once again in the match.

United Arab Emirates also had a strong run in the competition so far winning four matches while losing one game against Hong Kong. Vriitya Aravind has stitched a series of impressive knocks in the tournament amassing 446 runs from five innings with a super impressive average of 111.50 including two centuries and a fifty. Muhammad Waseem has scored 225 runs but the team would expect contributions from other batters as well.

Aayan Afzal Khan and Karthik Meiyappan have picked 12 and 10 wickets respectively. However, other bowlers have lacked the performance to some extent and so the team would expect them to step up and deliver a match winning performance in the final fixture.

Nepal vs UAE Match Toss Prediction

In the last five completed games, opting to field first has been the trend as teams have opted to field first on four occasions. Also, three matches were won by the chasing side and so bowling first is likely to be the choice made by the team winning the toss.

Weather Report

The rain is likely to intervene in the game multiple times with overcast conditions to play a role throughout the fixture. The overcast conditions are likely to assist the pacers and so they can get a lot of wickets with the new ball. Thus, the spectators might witness a result via DRS or only a short contest.

Nepal News & Player List

Nepal squad: Rohit Paudel(C), Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulshan Jha, Bhim Sharki, Pratish CC

Nepal Predicted Playing XI:

Kushal Bhurtel Batsman Aasif Sheikh Wicketkeeper Batsman Kushal Malla All-rounder Rohit Paudel (C) Batsman Bhim Sharki Batsman Aarif Sheikh All-rounder Gulshan Jha Bowler Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler Sompal Kami Bowler Lalit Rajbanshi Bowler

Nepal Team Form

Nepal are coming into the contest with five wins in a row and their unbeaten run increases their chances to win the game and qualify for the final of the competition.

UAE News & Player List

United Arab of Emirates squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Basil Hameed, Matiullah Khan, Ansh Tandon

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem (c) All-rounder Aryan Lakra All-rounder Vriitya Aravind (wk) Batsman Rameez Shahzad Batsman Asif Khan Batsman Rohan Mustafa All-rounder Aayan Afzal Khan All-rounder Sanchit Sharma All-rounder Junaid Siddique Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler Karthik Meiyappan Bowler

UAE Team Form

UAE have lost just a game so far in the tournament and have been in a good run of form in the competition. However, they will face the tough challenge of facing Nepal.

Nepal vs UAE Head to Head

The head to head record between these two teams display intense competition among the 13 fixtures they have played. Nepal have a slight edge winning seven matches while UAE beat the opponents in six matches.

Matches Played - 13

Nepal - 7

UAE - 6

Nepal vs UAE Betting Odds

Nepal’s opening pair to score under XX.XX

The opening duo of Nepal, Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh have provided opening partnerships of 5, 0, 3, and 77 to the team. Only once they crossed the mentioned mark and that too against a weaker opponent like Kuwait. The opening duo is likely to score a low total once again for the opening wicket.

Nepal vs UAE Top Team Batters

Rohit Paudel to be Nepal’s top batter

Paudel is the second highest run-getter for the team in the tournament by managing 186 runs from four matches with an average of 46.50. He scored a half-century in the last game and he might have scored a hundred if the rain hadn’t reduced the overs from the contest. With the kind of talent he possesses and the form he is going through, Paudel is likely to make an impact with the bat in the contest.

Vriitya Aravind to be UAE’s top batter

Vriitya Aravind has been in great form and has scored two centuries including a fifty in his last five encounters. Further, his average in ODIs is 32.90 including two hundred and it makes him a likely candidate to emerge as the top batter for the team.

Nepal vs UAE Top Team Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane to be Nepal’s top bowler

There is no doubt that Sandeep Lamichhane is the most talented bowler for the Nepal outfit and with the vast experience of playing in franchise cricket, bowling against relatively weaker teams has turned out to be an extremely easy task for the leg-spinner. He has scalped 11 wickets from four innings so far with a bowling average below 10 and is likely to add to his wicket column in the game.

Aayan Afzal Khan to be UAE’s top bowler

Aayan Afzal Khan is at the top of the list of most wicket takers for the team with 12 wickets across five innings and a bowling average of 15.58. Also, the pitches in Npeal offer spin and so he might bowl another successful spell in the game.