Nepal vs UAE Match Prediction
NEP
63%
Chance of Winning
AE
37%
National teams
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground
Facts
- Karan KC is coming into the contest with five wickets in the last game and so he might wreak havoc once again with the new ball.
- Aayan Afzal Khan has picked nine wickets from six matches against Nepal and so he is likely to provide a brilliant performance once again.
Nepal vs UAE Chance of Winning
Nepal have been on an unbeaten run winning their last five games in a row while UAE have lost a game against Hong Kong in the last five fixtures who are a weaker unit as compared to Nepal. Thus, Nepal are expected to outplay their opponents in the game and secure a place in the Asia Cup.
- Nepal’s chances of winning - 63 %
- UAE's chances of winning - 37 %
Nepal vs UAE Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Nepal have been dominating their opponents in the tournament so far including the washed out semi-final against Kuwait where they would have bundled out Kuwait on a low total. They have a quality batting unit but more than that their bowling has been fearsome in the tournament turning out to be a nightmare for the teams. Kushal Malla and Rohit Paudel have been the leading run-scorers with a tally of 238 and 186 runs to their name.
Sandeep Lamichhane has been the star of the show with the ball for Nepal taking 11 wickets so far in the series. Sompal Kami has scalped seven wickets while Karan KC was on fire in the previous game taking five wickets before rain abandoned the game. Nepal’s bowling unit has been superb and is likely to shine once again in the match.
United Arab Emirates also had a strong run in the competition so far winning four matches while losing one game against Hong Kong. Vriitya Aravind has stitched a series of impressive knocks in the tournament amassing 446 runs from five innings with a super impressive average of 111.50 including two centuries and a fifty. Muhammad Waseem has scored 225 runs but the team would expect contributions from other batters as well.
Aayan Afzal Khan and Karthik Meiyappan have picked 12 and 10 wickets respectively. However, other bowlers have lacked the performance to some extent and so the team would expect them to step up and deliver a match winning performance in the final fixture.
Nepal vs UAE Match Toss Prediction
In the last five completed games, opting to field first has been the trend as teams have opted to field first on four occasions. Also, three matches were won by the chasing side and so bowling first is likely to be the choice made by the team winning the toss.
Weather Report
The rain is likely to intervene in the game multiple times with overcast conditions to play a role throughout the fixture. The overcast conditions are likely to assist the pacers and so they can get a lot of wickets with the new ball. Thus, the spectators might witness a result via DRS or only a short contest.
Nepal News & Player List
Nepal squad: Rohit Paudel(C), Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulshan Jha, Bhim Sharki, Pratish CC
Nepal Predicted Playing XI:
|
Kushal Bhurtel
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Batsman
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Aasif Sheikh
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Wicketkeeper Batsman
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Kushal Malla
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All-rounder
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Rohit Paudel (C)
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Batsman
|
Bhim Sharki
|
Batsman
|
Aarif Sheikh
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All-rounder
|
Gulshan Jha
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Bowler
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Dipendra Singh Airee
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All-rounder
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Sandeep Lamichhane
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Bowler
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Sompal Kami
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Bowler
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Lalit Rajbanshi
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Bowler
Nepal Team Form
Nepal are coming into the contest with five wins in a row and their unbeaten run increases their chances to win the game and qualify for the final of the competition.
UAE News & Player List
United Arab of Emirates squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Basil Hameed, Matiullah Khan, Ansh Tandon
Predicted Playing XI
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Muhammad Waseem (c)
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All-rounder
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Aryan Lakra
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All-rounder
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Vriitya Aravind (wk)
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Batsman
|
Rameez Shahzad
|
Batsman
|
Asif Khan
|
Batsman
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Rohan Mustafa
|
All-rounder
|
Aayan Afzal Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Sanchit Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Junaid Siddique
|
Bowler
|
Zahoor Khan
|
Bowler
|
Karthik Meiyappan
|
Bowler
UAE Team Form
UAE have lost just a game so far in the tournament and have been in a good run of form in the competition. However, they will face the tough challenge of facing Nepal.
Nepal vs UAE Head to Head
The head to head record between these two teams display intense competition among the 13 fixtures they have played. Nepal have a slight edge winning seven matches while UAE beat the opponents in six matches.
Matches Played - 13
Nepal - 7
UAE - 6
Nepal vs UAE Betting Odds
Nepal’s opening pair to score under XX.XX
The opening duo of Nepal, Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh have provided opening partnerships of 5, 0, 3, and 77 to the team. Only once they crossed the mentioned mark and that too against a weaker opponent like Kuwait. The opening duo is likely to score a low total once again for the opening wicket.
Nepal vs UAE Top Team Batters
Rohit Paudel to be Nepal’s top batter
Paudel is the second highest run-getter for the team in the tournament by managing 186 runs from four matches with an average of 46.50. He scored a half-century in the last game and he might have scored a hundred if the rain hadn’t reduced the overs from the contest. With the kind of talent he possesses and the form he is going through, Paudel is likely to make an impact with the bat in the contest.
Vriitya Aravind to be UAE’s top batter
Vriitya Aravind has been in great form and has scored two centuries including a fifty in his last five encounters. Further, his average in ODIs is 32.90 including two hundred and it makes him a likely candidate to emerge as the top batter for the team.
Nepal vs UAE Top Team Bowlers
Sandeep Lamichhane to be Nepal’s top bowler
There is no doubt that Sandeep Lamichhane is the most talented bowler for the Nepal outfit and with the vast experience of playing in franchise cricket, bowling against relatively weaker teams has turned out to be an extremely easy task for the leg-spinner. He has scalped 11 wickets from four innings so far with a bowling average below 10 and is likely to add to his wicket column in the game.
Aayan Afzal Khan to be UAE’s top bowler
Aayan Afzal Khan is at the top of the list of most wicket takers for the team with 12 wickets across five innings and a bowling average of 15.58. Also, the pitches in Npeal offer spin and so he might bowl another successful spell in the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Nepal
In the semi-final against Oman, UAE have to break a lot of sweat to win the match. Also, they won by DLS due to a rain intervention when the game was in balance. They were bundled out on 236 and the batting unit will face a tougher challenge this time with Nepal having a far superior bowling attack. Thus, taking their performance in the last game against a weaker side into account. The probability of Nepal emerging as a winner strengthens further.
- Nepal to win @ 1.53 (Parimatch)
- UAE to win @ 2.5 (Parimatch)