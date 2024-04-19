NEP (Nepal) vs UAE (United Arab Emirates) Match Prediction NEP 60 % Chance of Winning UAE 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.529 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Nepal and the United Arab Emirates will lock horns with each other in the first semi-final of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup, 2024 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, on April 19, 2024 (Friday), at 11:30 AM IST. While Nepal are undisputably the best Associate team in Asia at the moment, they can expect a strong challenge from the United Arab Emirates, who have won three out of their four games to secure a place in the semi-final.

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Chance of Winning

Nepal have won all four games in the group stage matches to make sure their semi-final place was not dependent on any extraneous factors. So dominant were they that in none of the four games did they have to break a sweat. It will be a real surprise if the Rohit Paudel-led side don’t bring their best to the semi-final.

On the other hand, Nepal will be aware what the Mohammad Waseem-led United Arab Emirates are capable of. The skipper himself is enjoying a golden run of form whereas the likes of Aayan Khan, Omid Rahman, and Alishan Sharafu are delivering the goods for the team. They are now a well-oiled unit - hence, we can expect a tough encounter between both sides.

NEP’s chance of winning is 60%

UAE’s chance of winning is 40%

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Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Betting Tips

You can’t not bet on Alishan Sharafu, for his consistency in run-scoring has been one of the major reasons behind them dominating the proceedings with an iron fist. Skipper Muhammad Waseem also stands apart with his ability to take down any opposition by the might of his batting. Nepal’s Aasif Sheikh doesn’t spare any bowler along the way - so you can spare some money to be bet on him.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nepal Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: UAE 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Match Toss Prediction

The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Ministry Turf 1 has been a batting-friendly wicket, as observed from the trends in the ongoing tournament. The average batting first score at the venue has been 177 where as the average batting first winning score is 192. So you know for a fact that the team with a stronger batting core will have the last laugh.

Weather Report

Rain has been an on and off presence in Oman in the last few days, but the prediction for Friday seems very clear. The chance of precipitation is only 11% whereas the humidity level is going to be around 46%.

Nepal Player List

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sundeep Jora, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Abinash Bohara, Lalit Rajbanshi, Bibek Yadav, Binod Bhandari, Anil Sah, Aarif Sheikh, Sagar Dhakal, Pratis GC, Aakash Chand

Predicted Playing XI

Kushal Bhurtel Batter Aasif Sheikh Wicket-keeper Rohit Paudel Batter Sundeep Jora Batter Kushal Malla Batter Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder Gulsan Jha All-rounder Karan KC Bowler Sompal Kami Bowler Abinash Bohara Bowler Lalit Rajbanshi Bowler

Nepal Team Form

Nepal are entering the semi-finals on the back of a strong record in the league stage of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup, 2024, having won all four games convincingly. The way he has gone about his business leaves no trace of ambiguity. What is even more important is the fact that Nepal are a side filled with talented players, so be sure they are going to do well for the opposition.

United Arab Emirates Player List

Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Vishnu Sukumaran, Asif Khan, Syed Haider Shah (wk), Basil Hameed, Aayan Afzal Khan, Ali Naseer, Muhammad Farooq, Junaid Siddique, Akif Raja, Tanish Suri, Nilansh Keswani, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem Batter Alishan Sharafu Batter Vishnu Sukumaran Batter Asif Khan Batter Syed Haider Shah Wicket-keeper Basil Hameed All-rounder Aayan Afzal Khan All-rounder Ali Naseer Bowler Muhammad Farooq Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Akif Raja Bowler

United Arab Emirates Team Form

The United Arab Emirates have won three out of four league games in the ongoing ACC Men’s Premier Cup, 2024 - with their only loss coming against Oman in the rain-affected encounter. By beating Cambodia in the last league game, they have shown signs of coming back to form.

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Head-To-Head

Nepal and United Arab Emirates have faced each other 10 times in T20Is, in which the former have a slightly upper hand, having won six games. In the last four encounters, Nepal have won three games, which underlines a strong dominance from them.

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Betting Odds

UAE’s opening partnership to be more than 23.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu have a very good opening record for UAE lately. They are the reason why UAE have three wins on board already and can wish to topple Nepal in the semi-final to strengthen their hopes for a place in the Asia Cup. As an opening pair, they have averaged 36 runs in the last couple of years - which is really great.

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates T20i Al Amerat Cricket Ground, null Nepal Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! United Arab Emirates Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.473 Bet Now!

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Best Batters

Rohit Paudel to be Nepal’s best batter (Parimatch)

Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel has 1151 T20 runs at an average of 29.51 - which is very good in the context of his career. Since taking over from Sandeep Lamichhane, Paudel has been a consistent run-scorer for Nepal, with 390 runs in 18 games. In the ongoing tourmament too, Paudel is averaging 43.50. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and bet on him.

Muhammad Waseem to be United Arab Emirates’ best batter (Parimatch)

Muhammad Waseem has 2188 runs in the shortest format of the game at an average of 37.08, but what takes the cake is his strike rate of 152.1. He has two centuries and 16 fifties in the shortest version of the game. If the stakes are high, Waseem always comes through - hence, it is important for us to remember that while betting on him.

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Best Bowlers

Dipendra Singh Airee to be Nepal’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Dipendra Singh Airee may not be a bowler primarily, but the way he is moving things forward in the ongoing tournament, you can be sure that he is your go-to guy. Aerie has already grabbed six wickets at an average of 10.00. He has a T20 bowling average of 19.57, which is just terrific.

Aayan Afzal Khan to be United Arab Emirates’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Aayan Afzal Khan is United Arab Emirates’ most prolific bowler lately, having taken 37 wickets in T20 cricket at an average of 19.89. Currently, he is the highest wicket-taker for UAE in the ongoing tournament. He has 12 wickets from his last six T20 matches, so believing him to do well seems like an easy thing to do.