Oman vs Bahrain Match Prediction OMN 72 % Chance of Winning BAH 28 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.39 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.362 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Oman and Bahrain will collide in the 1st game of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024. The match will take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on April 12. The match will begin from 11:30 AM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Oman vs Bahrain Chance of Winning

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the schedule of the ACC Men's Premier Cup. The council has announced the schedule of matches for the ACC Men's Premier Cup starting from April 12 in Oman. Along with Nepal, Oman, Bahrain, Cambodia, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Qatar and Hong Kong will participate in the game.

Oman are placed in the top 20 ranks of the ICC T20I Men’s rankings. Oman are coming from playing a series against Namibia where they lost the five match series by 3-2. Oman fought hard but were put down with disappointing batting performances in the majority of those games. Oman has the likes of Naseem Khushi, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan and so on. They will look to take control by winning the first game of the tournament.

Bahrain competed in the Malaysia Open T20 Championship 2024 and managed to win the finals to lift the trophy after beating Malaysia in the finals. Bahrain are placed at the 27th place in the ICC T20I Men’s ranking. Bahrain will enter this competition confident after a win in their last venture. However, going against Oman will not be easy. The history between the teams suggests them to be the underdogs going into this fixture.

Bahrain’s chance of winning: 28%

Oman’s chance of winning: 72%

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Oman vs Bahrain Betting Tips

Oman to score over 16.5 runs before 1st dismissal ( 1.85 @PARIMATCH)

Oman is a stronger team on paper in comparison to Bahrain in the 20 over format. Despite struggling in their batting order, the opening order looks intact. Oman played a five match series against Namibia in their last T20I series. Naseem Khushi and Kashyap Prajapati opened for the team in the series and posted the scores of 41, 34, 46, 37 & 16 runs before their first dismissal. They managed to score pretty impressively in those games. Bahrain are a much weaker team. They could pick any wicket in the last clash against Oman. That said, you should put your money on Oman to score high before their 1st dismissal.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership: Oman 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Oman vs Bahrain Toss Prediction

The match between Oman and Bahrain is set to take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1). The venue has been slow and witnessed low scores. Bowlers have dominated the batters with their spells. Batters need to spend some time in the middle before going for shots in the middle overs. With the progression of the match, the wicket is likely to get slower. The average first innings score of 137 in the last few T20 matches. Teams winning the toss should opt to field first here.

Weather Report

It will be a hot day on April 12, 2024. Temperature will hover around 29.45 °C and humidity is expected to be around 27%. 3.03 m/s winds are expected.

Oman Players List

Jatiender Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Shoaib Khan, Rafiullah M, Muhammad Naseem Kushi, Pratik Athavale, Samay Shrivastava, Bilal Khan,Fayyaz Butt, Kaleem Ullah, Shakeel Ahmed, Aqib Ilyas, Ayan Khan, Mehran Khan, Muhammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud and Zeeshan Maqsood.

Predicted Playing XI

Naseem Khushi Wicket-keeper Kashyap Prajapati Batter Aqib Ilyas All-rounder Zeeshan Maqsood (c) All-rounder Mohammad Nadeem All-rounder Ayaan Khan All-rounder Mehran Khan Bowler Prateek Athavale Batter Fayyaz Butt Bowler Kaleemullah Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler

Oman Recent Form

Oman have displayed disappointing batting performances in the past few games. However, they have a good track record against Bahrain. They will look to dominate over Bahrain in the first game of the ACC Men’s Premiers Cup 2024.

Bahrain Player List

Haider Ali Butt, Sohail Ahmed, Ahmer Bin Nasir, Imran Ali Butt, Umer Toor, Ubaid Murtaza Minhas, Abdul Majid, Ali Dawood, Majid Malik, Muhammad Rizwan Butt, Imran Javed Anwer, Junaid Niazi, Sarfaraz Thulla and Sathaiyah Veerapathiran

Predicted playing XI

Umer Toor Batter Imran Ali Butt Wicket Keeper Sohail Ahmed (c) Batter Ahmer Bin Naser Batter Imran Javed All-rounder Junaid Aziz Batter Haider Ali Butt Batter Ali Dawood Bowler S Veerapathiran Bowler Muhammad Rizwan Butt Bowler Sarfraz Ali Bowler

Bahrain Team Form

Bahrain won the Malaysia Open T20 Championship before this. However, playing against Oman will bring in a big challenge for the team.

Oman vs Bahrain Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed five times in the format where Oman leads the tally with three wins while Bahrain could only win twice.

Oman won- 3

Bahrain won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Oman vs Bahrain Betting Odds

Oman clashed against Namibia before entering this competition. In the last T20I of the series, Oman lost the game by 62 runs and with that, lost the series 3-2. In the game, Namibia went in to bat first and scored 212 runs for 3 wickets. Aqib Ilyas was the best bowler from Oman with 2 wickets in the game. While chasing the target, Naseem Khushi (49) and Aqib Ilyas (51) played incredible innings to push the team but they did not receive much support from the other batters in the game. Oman bundled out for 150, losing the game by 62 runs.

Bahrain contested in the Malaysia Open T20 Championship and won the title by defeating Malaysia in the finals. Batting first, Malaysia could only score 77, losing 9 wickets in the process. Rizwan Butt picked 3 wickets whereas Sarfaraz Ali returned with 2 wickets for Bahrain. Chasing was easy as the team surpassed the target with 8 wickets remaining. Haider Butt (37*) and Sohail Ahmed (32*) were the top batters from the side.

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Oman vs Bahrain Top Batters

Sohail Ahmed to be the top batter for Bahrain

In the recently concluded Malaysia Open T20 Championship, Sohail Ahmed showcased excellent form with the bat for Bahrain and accumulated 182 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 102.04. He scored 32* in his last game.

Naseem Khushi to be the top batter for Oman

In the recently concluded T20I series, Naseem Khushi accumulated 149 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 181.7. He scored 49 off 28 balls in his last T20I outing.

Oman vs Bahrain Top Bowlers

Rizwan Butt to be the top bowler for Bahrain

In the recently concluded Malaysia Open T20 Championship, medium pacer Rizwan Butt was the standout bowler on display for Bahrain and claimed 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.30.

Fayyaz Butt to be the top bowler for Oman

In the recently concluded T20I series, pace bowler Fayyaz Butt was the pick of the bowlers and claimed seven wickets in five outings. He will bring in his momentum in the upcoming clash.