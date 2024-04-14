Oman vs Cambodia Match Prediction OMN 93 % Chance of Winning CAM 7 % Bet Now! Oman and Cambodia will collide in the 9th game of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024. The match will take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) on April 14. The match will begin from 11:30 AM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Oman vs Cambodia Chance of Winning

Oman are coming from playing a series against Namibia where they lost the five match series by 3-2. Oman fought hard but were put down with disappointing batting performances in the majority of those games.However, they entered this competition on a pretty strong note. Oman posted a competitive total in their first T20I against Bahrain and managed to defend it by a narrow margin. They are currently placed at the 3rd place of the Group B standings with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.150.

Cambodia competed in the Malaysia Open T20 Championship 2024 and managed to win the finals to lift the trophy after beating Malaysia in the finals. Cambodia are placed at the 27th place in the ICC T20I Men’s ranking. Coming into this competition, Cambodia suffered a tough loss in their first game of the competition. They are placed at the 5th place of the Group B standings with a net run rate of -5.656.

Cambodia’s chance of winning: 7%

Oman’s chance of winning: 93%

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Oman vs Cambodia Betting Tips

Oman to score over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal ( 1.85 @PARIMATCH)

Oman is a stronger team on paper in comparison to Cambodia in the 20 over format. Despite struggling in their batting order, the opening order looks intact. Oman played a five match series against Namibia in their last T20I series. Naseem Khushi and Kashyap Prajapati opened for the team in the series and posted the scores of 41, 34, 46, 37 & 16 runs before their first dismissal in those games. They played their first game of the competition against Bahrain and posted the score of 26 runs before their 1st dismissal. Prajapati and Khushi average at 24.03 & 18.93 respectively in their T20I careers. Cambodia are a much weaker team. That said, you should put your money on Oman to score high before their 1st dismissal.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership: Oman 1.56 Bet on Parimatch

Oman vs Cambodia Toss Prediction

Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in Al Amerat will be the venue for the Oman vs Cambodia, 9th match of the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024. It has been a high-scoring venue so far with UAE and Hong Kong crossing the 200-run mark batting first and Bahrain scoring 199 in the second innings. Considering the high-scoring nature of this venue, the captains should pick to bat first here.

Weather Report

There will be scattered thunderstorms in Al Amerat on the match day with a high of 29 degrees Celsius.

Oman Players List

Jatiender Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Shoaib Khan, Rafiullah M, Muhammad Naseem Kushi, Pratik Athavale, Samay Shrivastava, Bilal Khan,Fayyaz Butt, Kaleem Ullah, Shakeel Ahmed, Aqib Ilyas, Ayan Khan, Mehran Khan, Muhammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud and Zeeshan Maqsood.

Predicted Playing XI

Naseem Khushi Wicket-keeper Kashyap Prajapati Batter Aqib Ilyas All-rounder Zeeshan Maqsood (c) All-rounder Mohammad Nadeem All-rounder Ayaan Khan All-rounder Mehran Khan Bowler Prateek Athavale Batter Fayyaz Butt Bowler Kaleemullah Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler

Oman Recent Form

Oman have displayed terrific form in the first game. They scored 177 runs, losing only 3 wickets in the process. Their bowlers also did a decent job and helped the team win the game.

Cambodia Player List

Uday Singh Hathinjar, Lakshit Gupta, Etienne Beukes, Anish Rambabu, Ram Raushan Sharan, Te Senglong, Salvin Stanley, Luqman Butt, Pel Vannak, Sharwan Godara, Vimukthi Viraj Raddella, Gulam Murtaza Chughtai, Chanthoeun Rathanak, Utkarsh jain, Asanka Kottagodage Don, Phon Bunthean

Predicted Playing XI

Luqman Butt (c) All-rounder Anish Rambabu Batter Etienne Beukes Batter Lakshit Gupta Batter Vimukthi Viraj Batter Ram Raushan Sharan All-rounder Sharwan Godara Bowler Gulam Murtaza Bowler Chanthoeun Rathanak Bowler Pel Vannak Bowler Uday Singh Hathinjar Wicket-keeper

Cambodia Team Form

Cambodia lost their first game against Kuwait in their inaugural game of the tournament. They scored only 141 runs in the last game and could not make a difference in the bowling line-up as well.

Oman vs Cambodia Head-to-Head Record

The sides have never clashed in the format. This will be their first T20I meeting.

Oman won- 0

Cambodia won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Oman vs Cambodia Betting Odds

Oman will be happy with their recent success against a strong Bahrain side where their bowlers managed to secure a narrow win by just 3 runs. Batting first, Oman scored 177/3 in 20 overs. Aqib Ilyas scored 62 runs whereas Zeeshan Maqsood remained unbeaten at 45 runs. Defending the score, Oman managed to strike out 8 wickets of Bahrain and restricted them to 174 runs, winning the game by 3 runs. Bilal Khan, Aqib Ilyas, Shakeel Ahmed, and Fayyaz Butt picked 2 wickets each in the game and will be leading the bowling attack. The 41-year-old opening batsman Naseem Khushi was out quickly but showed great intent and that is great news for Oman going ahead in this tournament.

Cambodia went against Kuwait in their first game of the tournament. Batting first, Cambodia could only manage 141 runs in the game, losing 5 wickets in the process. Ram Sharan was the top scorer from the side with 30 runs in the game. Skipper Luqman Butt will be expecting a more aggressive approach to batting from his top-order players. However, they could not prevent a loss as Kuwait surpassed them with 8 wickets in hand. Cambodia will need a much more aggressive approach, especially with their bowlers in the next game.

Oman vs Cambodia Top Batters

Luqman Butt to be the top batter for Cambodia

The captain of the team, Luqman Butt will go in as the best batting prospect in the next game. He has an average of 36.50 in the T20Is. He scored 24 runs in his last game and will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Aqib Ilyas to be the top batter for Oman

Aqib Ilyas is in terrific form. He struck well in the last game, scoring 62 off 53 balls in the game. He averages around 30.00 in the format and will be looking to maintain his form in the next game as well.

Oman vs Cambodia Top Bowlers

Luqman Butt to be the top bowler for Cambodia

Luqman Butt, the skipper of the team, is a terrific bowler from Cambodia. Cambodia did not have a good bowling outing in the last game but Butt managed to pick a wicket and was the least expensive bowler from the side in the game.

Fayyaz Butt to be the top bowler for Oman

Fayyaz Butt is an essential figure in the bowling order of Oman. He picked 2 wickets for 38 runs in the last game. He will go in as the best bowler from Oman in the next game.