OMN (Oman) vs HON (Hong Kong) Match Prediction OMN 77 % Chance of Winning HON 23 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.30 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.302 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Oman and Hong Kong will square off against each other in the second semi-final of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup, 2024 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, on April 19, 2024 (Friday), at 4:00 PM IST. While Oman were the most dominating side in Group B, having won all four games, Hong Kong, led by Nizakat Khan, could secure two wins and two losses, to secure second place in Group A.

Oman vs Hong Kong Chance of Winning

Like Nepal in Group A, Oman were the most dominant side in the Group B of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup, 2024. Led by Zeeshan Maqsood, Oman showed their incredible strength in both the batting and bowling departments to make sure things are more aligned in their favour ahead of the second sem-final.

Could we say the same thing about Hong Kong? Well, that’s a thing we need to look at. While Nepal are the undisputed winners of Group A, Hong Kong could only beat Qatar and Malaysia while losing to Nepal and Saudi Arabia. To get the better of a side like Oman, Hong Kong need to really up their game by a huge margin.

OMA’s chance of winning is 77%

HKG’s chance of winning is 23%

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Oman vs Hong Kong Betting Tips

Even though Hong Kong are not the favourites to win the game, Nizakat Khan has been splendid so far being the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament. Naseem Khushi has been doing incredible things for Oman, having scored 139 runs in the tournament as well. If you are serious about making money, Aqib Ilyas will score runs - so betting on him is a good idea.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hong Kong Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Oman 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Oman vs Hong Kong Match Toss Prediction

The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Ministry Turf 1 has proven to be a haven for batters with an average first innings score of 177 and a winning total typically reaching 192. In essence, the team boasting a formidable batting core is poised to emerge victorious in the end.

Weather Report

While rain has intermittently graced Oman's skies in recent days, Friday's forecast appears notably clear. With a mere 11% chance of precipitation and humidity levels hovering around 46%, conditions seem promising for uninterrupted outdoor activities.

Oman Player List

Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Pratik Athavale (wk), Rafiullah, Shakeel Ahmed, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan, Mehran Khan, Kaleemullah, Mohammad Nadeem

Predicted Playing XI

Kashyap Prajapati Batter Naseem Khushi Batter Aqib Ilyas Batter Zeeshan Maqsood Batter Khalid Kail Batter Ayaan Khan All-rounder Pratik Athavale Wicket-keeper Rafiullah Bowler Shakeel Ahmed Bowler Fayyaz Butt Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler

Oman Team Form

Oman have won all four games in the ongoing ACC Men’s Premier Cup, having a complete stronghold over the tournament. They topped the Group B table with a string of complete performances and that should help them ahead of the upcoming clash against Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Player List

Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Nizakat Khan (c), Babar Hayat, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali (wk), Nasrulla Rana, Ehsan Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Dhananjay Rao, Raunaq Kapur, Adit Gorawara

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Coetzee Batter Anshuman Rath Batter Nizakat Khan Batter Babar Hayat Batter Aizaz Khan All-rounder Zeeshan Ali Wicket-keeper Nasrulla Rana All-rounder Ehsan Khan Bowler Yasim Murtaza Bowler Ayush Shukla Bowler Ateeq Iqbal Bowler

Hong Kong Team Form

Hong Kong secured two wins and two losses in the ongoing ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2024 and that has propelled them to a stronger position. If they can beat Oman, it will be an upset in the context of the tournament, but overall, just by raising their bowling standards, they can achieve the unthinkable.

Oman vs Hong Kong Head-To-Head

Oman have a strangely dominating record against Hong Kong in T20s, having won seven of their eight head-to-head encounters. That’s a win rate of 87.5%. The only time Hong Kong had managed to beat Oman was back in 2015.

Oman vs Hong Kong Betting Odds

Oman’s opening partnership to be more than 21.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Oman openers Kashyap Prajapati and Naseem Khushi have been spectacular in their approach, so much so that, in the last eight matches, Oman have averaged an opening partnership of 32 runs. That’s as good as it gets. Furthermore, in the tournament, they have an average of 27.50, which is why betting on them to satisfy the above market is very logical.

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Oman vs Hong Kong Best Batters

Zeeshan Maqsood to be Oman’s best batter (Parimatch)

Zeeshan Maqsoon is Oman’s all-time highest run-scorer, having scored 1515 runs at an average of 30.3 and a strike rate of 126.4. He has six fifties and a century in the shortest format of the game, making him indispensable to the plans. His balls per dismissal ratio of 24.0 further adds credibility to his performance, so don’t miss out on what he has to offer.

Nizakat Khan to be Hong Kong’s best batter (Parimatch)

Nizakat Khan is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing ACC Men’s Premier Cup, 2024, having scored 191 runs at an average of 63.66 and a strike rate of 152.80. Khan is Hong Kong’s all-time best batter - with a total of 2054 runs with nine fifties to his name. So be sure that he will deliver big for us in the semi-final.

Oman vs Hong Kong Best Bowlers

Bilal Khan to be Oman’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Bilal Khan has taken 104 wickets for Oman in T20s at an average of 17.3 and a terrific economy rate of 6.6. The way Bilal Khan has managed to stay relevant in Oman cricket and still going crazy is an inspiration in itself. Even in the ongoing tournament, he averages 18.60 - which is why I am going to back him to do well.

Aizaz Khan to be Hong Kong’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Aizaz Khan has grabbed 102 wickets at an average of 21.4 in T20 cricket, having an economy rate of 7.7. He has a strike rate of 16.6, which tells you why he has been so impactful for Hong Kong. He is in terrific form at the moment, having taken five wickets at an average of 19.80. So why are you looking around?