Oman vs Kuwait Match Prediction OMN 70 % Chance of Winning KUW 30 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.32 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.3 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.285 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Oman and Kuwait will collide in the 20th game of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024. The match will take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) on April 17. The match will begin from 4:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Oman vs Kuwait Chance of Winning

Oman are having a dream campaign and will be very happy with the quality of cricket they are playing right now. They won three games in a row and reside at the top of the Group B points table. The team possesses 6 points and a net run rate of 2.099. We could potentially see Oman in the play-offs and even win the trophy. Their last game against UAE landed in their favour as they won the game by a huge margin.

Kuwait had a rough start with a loss against UAE in their first game of the competition. However, the team returned with smashing performances in the next two games to climb to the second place of the points table. Kuwait has 4 points and a net run rate of 1.758 in the competition. They will be facing another tough game against Oman in their next outing. They have a decent squad and will be looking to leap ahead of Oman.

Kuwait’s chance of winning: 30%

Oman’s chance of winning: 70%

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Oman vs Kuwait Betting Tips

Oman to score high before 1st dismissal ( 1.85 @PARIMATCH)

Oman is a stronger team on paper in comparison to Kuwait in the 20 over format. Naseem Khushi and Kashyap Prajapati opened for the team in the competition and have worked well as a pair to score decently in the opening partnership. The team has posted the scores of 26, 8 & 67 runs before their 1st dismissal in the three games of the competition. Prajapati and Khushi average at 49.50 & 42.00 respectively in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2024. Moreover, the weak bowling order of Kuwait will enable Oman batters to play well in home conditions. That said, you should put your money on Oman to secure a good opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Oman’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Kuwait’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Oman 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Oman vs Kuwait Toss Prediction

Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in Al Amerat will be the venue for the Oman vs Kuwait, 9th match of the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024. It has been a high-scoring venue so far with UAE and Hong Kong crossing the 200-run mark batting first and Bahrain scoring 199 in the second innings. Considering the high-scoring nature of this venue, the captains should pick to bat first here.

Weather Report

There will be scattered thunderstorms in Al Amerat on the match day with a high of 29 degrees Celsius.

Oman Players List

Jatiender Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Shoaib Khan, Rafiullah M, Muhammad Naseem Kushi, Pratik Athavale, Samay Shrivastava, Bilal Khan,Fayyaz Butt, Kaleem Ullah, Shakeel Ahmed, Aqib Ilyas, Ayan Khan, Mehran Khan, Muhammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud and Zeeshan Maqsood.

Predicted Playing XI

Naseem Khushi Wicket-keeper Kashyap Prajapati Batter Aqib Ilyas All-rounder Zeeshan Maqsood (c) All-rounder Mohammad Nadeem All-rounder Ayaan Khan All-rounder Mehran Khan Bowler Prateek Athavale Batter Fayyaz Butt Bowler Kaleemullah Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler

Oman Recent Form

Oman have displayed terrific form in the competition so far. Their bowling order did a great job in limiting UAE to a low total. Chasing the target was a smooth ride as they lost a single wicket in the process.

Kuwait Player List

Mohammed Aslam (captain), Ali Zaheer, Bilal Tahir, Clinto Anto, Muhammad Umar, Raveja, Meet Bhavsar (wicketkeeper), Usman Ghani (wicketkeeper), Parvinder Kumar, Adnan Idrees, Mohammad Aslam (captain), Nawaf Ahmed, Nimish Lathif, Shiraz Khan, Yasin Patel, Illyas Ahmed, Mohamed Shafeeq, Sayed Monib, Shahrukh Quddus

Predicted Playing XI

Ravija Sadaruwan Batter Clinto Anto Batter Usman Patel Wicket-keeper Bilal Tahir Batter Meet Bhavsar Batter Mohammad Aslam (c) All-rounder Sayed Monib All-rounder Yasin Patel Bowler Nimish Lathief Bowler Ilyas Ahmed Bowler Shahrukh Quddus Bowler

Kuwait Team Form

Kuwait did very well in the batting order of the last game. They scored pretty well in 15 overs and also managed to restrict Bahrain under the target.

Oman vs Kuwait Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed once in the format where Oman won the game by 68 runs.

Oman won- 1

Kuwait won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Oman vs Kuwait Betting Odds

Oman will be happy with their performance in their last game against UAE. Batting first, UAE scored 142/5 in the game. Oman did well in their bowling order and were pretty economic, considering the conditions. Bilal Khan picked 3 wickets, highest in the team. While chasing, Kashyap Prajapati scored an unbeaten 53 whereas Khalid Kail remained unbeaten at 50. This was enough to win the game as Oman surpassed the target with 9 wickets and 14 balls in hand.

Kuwait went against Bahrain in their last game of the tournament. The game was reduced to 15 overs due to the weather. Batting first, Kuwait could only manage 161 runs in the game, losing 7 wickets in the process. Meet Bhavsar scored 54 whereas Bilal Tahir remained not out at 40. It was a huge score in 15 overs and seemed overwhelming for the Bahrain side. They finished their innings at 135/6, losing the game by 26 runs. Yasin Patel of Kuwait picked 3 wickets and aided the team in the win.

Oman vs Kuwait T20i Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, null Oman Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.32 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.29 Bet Now! Kuwait Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.745 Bet Now!

Oman vs Kuwait Top Batters

Meet Bhavsar to be the top batter for Kuwait

Meet Bhavsar is the top run-scorer from Kuwait. He has scored 114 runs in 3 innings at an average of 57.00. He struck 54 off 36 balls in the last game and will be expected to bat well in the next game too.

Kashyap Prajapati to be the top batter for Oman

Prajapati is one of the highest scoring batsmen in the competition from Oman. He has secured 99 runs in 3 innings at an average of 49.50. He knocked an unbeaten 53 runs in 38 balls in the last game. He will be the top pick in the batting department of the team.

Oman vs Kuwait Top Bowlers

Yasin Patel to be the top bowler for Kuwait

Yasin Patel is a terrific bowler from Kuwait. He has picked 4 wickets in 3 games of the competition. He picked 3 wickets in the last game, giving off 8 runs in the game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game too.

Aqib Ilyas to be the top bowler for Oman

Aqib Ilyas will be the top bowling pick from the side. He has picked 6 wickets in 2 games. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game as well.