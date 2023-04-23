Oman vs Malaysia Match Prediction MYS 25 % Chance of Winning OMA 75 % Bet Now! Oman would be hoping to get their ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 back on track when they take on minnows Malaysia on April 23, with the encounter scheduled to begin at 8:45 AM IST. The two sides are significantly mismatched in terms of strength which could lead to a one-sided affair at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Oman vs Malaysia Chance of Winning

Oman fell to a devastating loss against Nepal in their previous encounter but the side put up a decent fight considering the home side’s lethal bowling attack with the pitches moulded to their liking. Nevertheless, the side would fancy their chances against Malaysia given the quality they have at hand and the gap in strength between the two sides. Thus, in our eyes, Oman are the runaway favourites for the meeting on Sunday.

Oman’s chances of winning @ 75%

Malaysia’s chances of winning @ 25%

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Oman vs Malaysia Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Oman finished an impressive second in the recently concluded ICC CWC League 2, trumping the likes of Nepal, Namibia and the Unitied Arab Emirates in the process. Their 44-point tally was only better by Scotland as the Asian outfit registered 21 victories in 36 matches, suffering only 13 losses throughout the tournament.

Malaysia, on the other hand, were not only placed in the lower Challenge League division but also failed to make any impression as they were clearly out of depth in the longer 50-over format of the game. The side finished a disappointing fifth, with Vanatau the only side below them, as they succumbed to 11 losses in 15 encounters. To put things into context, Malaysia were outscored by Qatar by a significant nine points – the same side Oman comfortably trumped by 40 runs less than a week ago.

When Malaysia last met Oman in a 50-over game in 2018, the latter had already gained ascendancy in world cricket and emerged victorious by two wickets. Just two yeas ago, Oman had risen to an unprecedented 13th in the ODI rankings and still sit in 15th, level on rating points with 14th-placed Nepal. The side has already featured in two World T20s and are fast-becoming a team to look out for even for the top sides in the world.

Int he tournament so far, both sides have a win and a loss each, with the defeat for both coming against Nepal. However, following Sunday’s encounter, Oman is bound to gain ascendancy over their continental rivals with a win at Mulpani.

Oman vs Malaysia Match Toss Prediction

Only four internationals have been recorded taking place so far at the newly built Mulpani Cricket Stadium, all of which came in the ongoing ACC Premier Cup itself. While the record stands at two wins each for the sides chasing and defending, it is not a fair representation of the ground’s nature given the huge disparity in strength between sides. However, one of the encounters did witness a huge upset as Hong Kong comprehensively outplayed the UAE after batting first, which is why sides are likely to follow their template by choosing to set a target on Sunday.

Weather Report

Following a rain-marred encounter between Hong Kong and Oman, Kathmandu is set to experience much better weather for cricket on Sunday with no rain expected as perWorldweatheronline. The temperature throughout the game would hover around the 25°C mark with cloud cover forecast to pick up from negligible early on to upto 46% in the afternoon, followed by a fall again to the 10% mark as the sun sets. The winds would get harder at noon, raching speeds of 15 km/h at their peak, but a mellow day is in store for most parts.

Oman News & Player List

Oman squad:Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Aqib Ilyas, Ayaan Khan, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Adeel Ahmad Shafique, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Kaleemullah

Predicted Playing XI

Kashyap Prajapati Batsman Jatinder Singh Batsman Aqib Ilyas Batsman Zeeshan Maqsood Batsman Mohammad Nadeem All-rounder Adeel Ahmad Shafique Wicket-keeper Batsman Ayaan Khan All-rounder Sandeep Goud All-rounder Kaleemullah Bowler Jay Odedra Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler

Oman Team Form

Oman have won two of their last five One Days, including a victory against Qatar in the ACC Premier Cup opener followed by a comprehensive loss to Nepal.

Malaysia News & Player List

Malaysia squad: Ahmad Faiz (C), Virandeep Singh, Khizar Hayat, Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak, Sharvin Muniandy, Amir Azim, Fitri Sham, Vijay Unni, Anwar Rahman, Nazril Rahman, Wan Muhammad Azam, Wafiq Irfan, Syahadat Ramli, Rizwan Haider

Malaysia Predicted Playing XI:

Muhammad Amir Azim Batsman Virandeep Singh All-rounder Ahmad Faiz (C) Batsman Vijay Unni All-rounder Syed Aziz Wicket-keeper batsman Muhammad Syahadat Ramli All-rounder Khizar Hayat All-rounder Anwar Rahman Bowler Syazrul Idrus Bowler Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Bowler Rizwan Haider Bowler

Malaysia Team Form

Malaysia have won just two of their last seven One Days. They succumbed to a six-wicket loss in their ACC Premier Cup opener against Nepal but bounced back with a dominant chase of 154 against Saudi Arabia, getting to the target with eight wickets and 172 balls to spare.

Oman vs Malaysia Head to Head

Oman have played Malaysia in at least six One Day encounters, with the former winning on three occasions while Malaaysia managed two victories.

Oman vs Malaysia Betting Odds

Malaysia’s opening stand to be over 18.5 runs @ 1.87

In their last five One Days, Malaysia have managed to construct opening stands of 20-plus runs on three occasions, including two half-century partnerships. Their average in this period reads an impressive 41.80 runs, despite a shuffling around of top-order batters. In the two matches the side has played in hte ongoing ACC Premier Cup, the islanders managed to preserve their first wicket until 22 runs against a lethal Nepal bowling attack before romping their way to 82 runs for no loss against Saudi Arabia. Thus, expect Malaysia to comfortably reach the required mark of 19 runs without losing a wicket come Sunday.

Oman vs Malaysia Top Team Batters

Zeeshan Maqsood to be Oman’s top batter

Oman’s captain Zeeshan Maqsood has consistently led the team from the front, demonstrated by his impressive record of 981 runs in 36 ODIs at an average of 31.64. In his last nine ODI innings, the veteran has tallied four 40-plus scores, including two half-centuries. The veteran even had a remarkable T20I century against Bahrain a few months ago. Despite Oman losing wickets like dominoes during the ACC Premier Cup opener against Qatar, Maqsood played a vital match-winning knock of 41, which has become the 35-year-old's signature trait. Despite a disappointing performance against Nepal, Maqsood is bound to roar back to form against a weak Malaysian outfit. As a result, Maqsood is the clear favorite to lead Oman's batting unit in Kathmandu.

Virandeep Singh to be Malaysia’s top batter

Once again, Virandeep Singh has been the main man for Malaysia in the ongoing tournament. He kicked off proceedings with a steady 46 off 94 deliveries at the top of the order against Nepal before following it up with a 51 off 53 balls against Saudi Arabia. This performance is consistent with his form over the past year, during which he has scored 623 runs at an average of 36.64 - the highest for his country on both accounts. In his List A career, Virandeep has accumulated 394 runs from 13 matches at an average of 32.83, including three half-centuries. He had also played a match-winning knock of 65* against Hong Kong A in his previous game before the ACC Premier Cup. Thus, it is no surprise that Virandeep Singh is the bookies' favorite for Sunday's match.

Oman vs Malaysia Top Team Bowlers

Bilal Khan to be Oman’s top bowler

Bilal Khan continues to be the leading force in Malaysia's bowling attack, and his impressive numbers are a testament to his abilities. He ended as the top wicket-taker in the ICC CWC League 2 by a considerable margin, claiming 76 wickets in 36 ODIs at an excellent average of 19.21, including three five-wicket hauls. The 35-year-old has been in sensational form since then, taking 12 wickets in his last six international appearances at an exceptional average of 18.58. In Oman's ACC Premier Cup opener against Qatar, he was the standout bowler, turning the game around with his four wickets and saving his team from a potential loss. Therefore, there is no doubt that Bilal Khan would be the biggest threat for Malaysia at the Mulpani Cricket Stadium.

Anwar Rahman to be Malaysia’s top bowler

Anwar Rahman seems to have taken a liking for Nepal’s spin-friendly pitches as he unleashed his prowess in the the side’s latest encounter Saudi Arabia. The slow left-arm spinner produced excellent figure sof 2/40 after sitting out against Nepal, making it nine matches out of the last 10 with at least a scalp. In the given period, the 26-year-old tallied 18 scalps at an excellent average of 16.83 and was Malaysia’s second highest wicwket-taker in the CWC Challenge League with 14 in 10 fixtures. Thus, expect him to be the islanders’ trump card once again in Kathmandu on Sunday.