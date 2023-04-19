Oman vs Qatar Match Prediction OMA 79 % Chance of Winning QAT 21 % Bet Now! The fourth match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup will take place between Oman and Qatar on April 19 in Nepal. The match is scheduled to start at 9:15 AM IST while the toss will take place at 8:45 AM IST. Both Oman and Qatar are in Group A with Saudi Arabia, Nepal and Malaysia slotted with them.

Oman vs Qatar Chance of Winning

This is the first time in their cricketing history that Oman and Qatar are locking horns against each other in the One-Day format. Oman are a more established side compared to Qatar and for the same reason, Oman are the favourites to clinch this encounter. Having said that, Qatar will be keen on spoiling their party.

Oman Implied Probability to win @ 79.37%

Qatar Implied Probability to win @ 26.32%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Oman vs Qatar Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

This will be the first match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup for both Oman and Qatar. Both teams are slated in Group A which also has teams like Nepal, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia. The match will be played at Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu.

Oman might have more experience of playing in this format but they are coming off a series loss at the hands of Canada. They last played in the format in November last year and might take some time to adapt to the 50 overs of play. The team led by Zeeshan Maqsood have experienced players like Bilal Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, and Sandeep Goud among others.

As for Qatar, they last played the One-Day format in June in 2022, featuring in 15 ODIs from 2019 to 2022. In the CWC Challenge League A, they finished in the third position in the points table winning 8 matches while losing six of them. The team will be looking to adapt to the 50-over format as soon as possible so they are not caught playing catch up in the ongoing ACC Men’s Premier Cup.

Oman vs Qatar Match Toss Prediction

Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu has not hosted any major One-Day game so far. The unknown nature of the surface will make it tough for the teams to decide on what to do after winning the toss. Any team that wins the toss is expected to bowl first, which will help them give an idea of the conditions on offer. Chasing will not be easy at all but the preferred option will be to bowl first due to a number of reasons.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, there is no chance of rain at all on April 19 in Kathmandu. It will be sunny and hot throughout the day with the temperature hovering around 33 Degrees Celsius for the major part of Tuesday. Fielding in the afternoon might pose a problem for the teams but, nonetheless, it should be the preferred option after the sides win the toss.

Oman Player List

Oman squad:Aqib Ilyas, Ayan Khan, Jassinder Singh, Kashyap Kumar Harishbhai, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Adeel Ahmad Shafique, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedara, Kaleemullah

Predicted Playing XI

Aqib Ilyas Batsman Adeel Shafique Wicketkeeper Zeeshan Maqsood (C) Batsman Shoaib Khan All-Rounder Mohammad Nadeem Batsman Sandeep Goud All-Rounder Ayaan Khan All-rounder Naseem Khushi All-Rounder Jay Odedara Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler Fayyaz Butt Bowler

Oman Team Form

Oman have not played the One-Day format since November 2022 and even then, they lost the three-match ODI series to Canada. Oman had won only one match in the series and lost two games. However, the team will be looking to start afresh in this tournament and start their campaign on a high.

Qatar Player List

Qatar squad: Kamran Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Tanveer, Zaheer Ibrahim, Valeed Veetil, Imal Liyanage (WK), Mohammed Rizlan, Gayan Munaweera, Mohammed Nadeem, Muhammad Ikramullah, Muhammad Murad, Owais Ahmed

Predicted Playing XI

Kamran Khan Batsman Zaheer Ibrahim Batsman Imal Liyanage Wicketkeeper Mohammed Rizlan All-rounder Khurram Shahzad All-rounder Owais Ahmed Batsman Valeed Veetil All-rounder Muhammad Murad All-rounder Muhammad Ikramullah Bowler Gayan Munaweera Bowler Mohammad Nadeem Bowler

Qatar Team Form

Qatar might not have played the One-Day format since June 2022 but their form was brilliant in the CWC Challenge League A tournament. They played a total of 15 matches and won 8 while losing six and ended in the third position in the points table.

Oman vs Qatar Head to Head

Oman and Qatar will be facing each other for the first time in the international One-Day format in their cricketing history. Hence, both teams will be keen on going one up early in the head-to-head records.

Oman vs Qatar Betting Odds

Oman to have the highest opening partnership @1.68

Oman batters are very much experienced in this format. Aqib Ilyas and Adeel Shaifque are likely to be the opening batters for Oman and both the batters, especially Ilyas who has a lot of experience of playing at this level. Also, the inexperienced bowling attack of Qatar might not pose much of a threat early on in the innings and hence, Oman are predicted to have the highest opening partnership in this match.

Oman vs Qatar Top Team Batsmen

Zeeshan Maqsood to be Oman’s best batter

Zeeshan Maqsood is Oman’s skipper and arguably their best cricketer to date. His batting will be extremely crucial for Oman in this game. Zeeshan played only one match against Canada scoring 21 runs. However, when it comes to career stats, Maqsood has played 35 ODIs scoring 981 runs at an average of 32.70 with two centuries and five fifties to his name. Hence, Maqsood can become the top batter of Oman in this match.

Mohammed Rizlan to be Qatar’s best batter

Mohammed Rizlan is one of the best batters in the Qatar line-up. For Qatar to have any chance of winning this game against Oman, Rizlan will have to be at his best. In the CWC Challenge League A, he played 14 matches and amassed 418 runs at an average of 32.15 with three fifties to his name. He smacked 40 fours and six sixes during his stay in the middle as well in the edition and has plenty of experience.

Oman vs Qatar Top Team Bowlers

Ayaan Khan to be Oman’s best bowler

Here the recent form in the unofficial ODI series against Canada is considered and hence, we are backing Ayaan Khan to do well. He was economical in the series against Canada playing all three matches and conceding runs at an economy of only 3.88. Along with it, Ayaan also picked up four wickets and was the top wicket-taker of the series for Oman.

Gayan Munaweera to be Qatar’s best bowler

Gayan Munaweera has to be the best option in this aspect for Qatar. Munaweera played 10 matches in the CWC Challenge League A and ended up scalping 18 wickets at an economy of 5.25. His strike rate of 25 was one of the best for Qatar as well and a lot will depend on how he performs in this game against Oman. Hence, we predict Gayan Munaweera to be the top bowler for Qatar.