OMA (Oman) vs SAU (Saudi Arabia) Match Prediction OMA 85 % Chance of Winning SAU 15 % Bet Now! The Match 17 of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup will witness Oman facing the challenge of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday (April 26). The fixture is scheduled to begin at 8:45 AM IST at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

Oman vs Saudi Arabia Chance of Winning

Oman certainly have an edge leading up to this game due to their experience in international cricket. Moreover, they have prevailed over Saudi Arabia in the 20-over format on the last two occasions and will be confident in their abilities.

Oman chance of winning - 85%

Saudi Arabia chance of winning - 15%

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Oman vs Saudi Arabia Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Oman and Saudi Arabia will lock horns with each other in their last league stage match in the ACC Premier League 2023.

Oman have secured victories in both league matches of the tournament. In the first game against Qatar, they didn’t get off to a bright start, but contributions from Ayaan Khan (64*) and Zeeshan Maqsood (41) helped them to post 249 on the board. Bilal Khan was the key strike bowler with four scalps, while Jay Odedra and Aqib Ilyas picked two wickets each to secure a victory by 40 runs for the team.

In the second game against Nepal, Ayaan picked two wickets, while others picked one each, as the opposition scored 310. The top order couldn’t convert their starts, and despite fighting knocks from Mohammad Nadeem (65) and Sandeep Goud (46), Oman lost the game by 84 runs. In the next clash, they were up against Malaysia. Maqsood picked a four-fer, while Bilal and Ayaan bagged two wickets each to restrict the opposition to 227. On the batting front, Jatinder Singh (101*) and Kashyap Prajapati (66) were terrific to provide a terrific start, while Maqsood contributed 52*.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia have secured victories in one of three league matches and have been involved in a wash-out in their recent game. In the first outing, they scored 153 against Malaysia, with Haseeb Ghafoor scoring 40 and Abdul Waheed contributing 36. Then, Zain-ul-Abidin picked two wickets, as they failed to defend the total.

In the second game, they were up against Qatar. Ishtiaq Ahmad bagged four scalps, while Atif-Ur-Rehman, Zain-ul-Abidin and Abdul Waheed Baladraf managed to pick two wickets to restrict Qatar to 216.

On the batting front, Abdul Waheed and Waqar Ul Hassan gave a blazing start to the Saudi Arabia team. Both players were terrific and stitched a 118-run partnership before Hassan was dismissed for 55. However, Waheed kept on his good form to score 124 off 108 balls, while Hisham Shaikh contributed 21* to secure a victory for the team. Their third league game was a washout.

The Saudi Arabian team has a chance to seal the semi-final spot if they are able to secure a big victory against a strong Oman outfit.

Weather Report

Currently, the rain has disrupted the tournament with incessant rains in Nepal. There is a 30% chance of rain at Kirtipur on match day, with humidity of over 40%. The temperatures are likely to be around 20 - 22 degree Celsius.

Oman Player List

Oman squad:Zeeshan Maqsood (captain), Aaqib Ilyas (vice-captain), Jay Odedera, Kaleemullah, Shoaib Khan, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Adeel Shafique (wicket-keeper), Jatinder Singh, Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Bilal Khan, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi (wicket-keeper), Fayyaz Butt

Oman Playing XI

Name Role Kashyap Prajapati Batter Jatinder Singh Wicket-keeper Aqib Ilyas Batter Rohit Paudel Batter Zeeshan Maqsood (c) All-rounder Mohammad Nadeem Batter Adeel Ahmad Shafique Wicket-keeper Ayaan Khan All-rounder Sandeep Goud All-rounder Kaleemullah Bowler Jay Odedra Bowler

Oman Team Form

In the last two years, Oman have been impressive with their efforts in both departments. They were second in the CWC League 2 with 21 wins in 36 games. The Desert T20I Cup witnessed them finishing as the runner-up.

In this tournament, they have two wins in three games and would look to continue the good form.

Saudi Arabia Player List

Saudi Arabia squad: Abdul Waheed, Irshad Mubbashar, Muhammad Ahmad Raza, Muzaffar Majeed, Usman Najeeb, Zain, -ul-Abidin, Abdul Manan Ali, Ahmed Abdul Waheed Baladraf, Atif-Ur-Rehman, Imran Arif, Mohammed Hisham Shaikh, Saad Khan, Zuhair Muhammad, Haseeb Ghafoor (Wk), Abdul Wahid, Imran Yousaf, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Waqar Ul Hassan

Predicted Playing XI

Name Role Waqar Ul Hassan Batter Abdul Waheed Batter Imran Arif Batter Saad Khan Batter Abdul Manan Ali Batter Mohammed Hisham Shaikh (c) All-rounder Zain-ul-Abidin All-rounder Haseeb Ghafoor (Wk) Wicket-keeper Atif-Ur-Rehman Bowler Abdul Wahid Bowler Ishtiaq Ahmad Bowler

Saudi Arabia Team Form

Saudi Arabia haven’t been that great in their limited appearances over the past year. In this tournament, they have won one of the two matches, while the third one was a washout.

They have lacked consistency in this edition, with players not firing as a unit together thus far. They would hope they can raise their game on Wednesday as a win by a big margin would seal a semi-final spot.

Oman vs Saudi Arabia Head to Head

Oman and Saudi Arabia have been up against each other on two occasions in official T20I games in November 2022. The first game saw them getting bundled out for 86, and Oman chased down the score in under 11 overs.

In the second game, Saudi Arabia hit 114 in 20 overs. The target was chased down in less than 13 overs by the Oman team.

Oman vs Saudi Arabia Betting Odds

Kashyap Prajapati- Jatinder Singh to stitch highest partnership for Oman

In the last game, Kashyap Prajapati and Jatinder Singh provided signs of them bringing their best. The duo stitched a 123-run partnership under 23 overs and will be confident of their abilities against an inconsistent side. Kashyap has scored 650 runs in ODIs, while Jatinder has 1,113 runs.

Oman vs Saudi Arabia Top Team Batsmen

Jatinder Singh to be Nepal’s best batter



The top-order batter returned to form in a terrific manner to slam an unbeaten 101*, which would certainly uplift his and the team's confidence. He has amassed over 1,000 runs in limited-over formats and has good experience. In his last two appearances against Saudi Arabia, Jatinder has scored 85 runs.

Abdul Waheed to be Saudi Arabia’s best batter

Abdul Waheed, the experienced opening batter is the top run-scorer for the Saudi Arabia team in the tournament. In the first game, he scored a crucial 36 to help the team post a competitive total. The second game witnessed him scoring a stroke-filled 124 off 108 balls, with 21 fours and a six.

Oman vs Saudi Arabia Top Team Bowlers

Bilal Khan to be Oman’s best bowler

The left-arm speedster has been the top bowler for the Oman team in the international circuit. He has 70+ wickets in ODIs and T20Is and can take wickets in all phases of the game. He has seven wickets in three games in this competition and is likely to trouble Saudi Arabian batters. He took four wickets in two games against Saudi Arabia last year.

Zain-Ul-Abidin to be Saudi Arabia’s best bowler



The left-arm spinner has let known his skills with his wicket-taking acumen. Zain finished with figures of 2/46 against Malaysia. Thereafter, he played a key role to secure figures of 2/39 in 10 overs, which helped Saudi Arabia to win the game and stake a claim for a top-four spot in the tournament. He is in good form and is likely to be among the finest bowlers.