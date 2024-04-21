OMN (Oman) vs UAE (United Arab Emirates) Match Prediction UAE 45 % Chance of Winning OMN 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.05 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Oman and United Arab Emirates will go up against each other in the finals of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024. The match will take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on April 21. The match will begin from 4:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Oman vs United Arab Emirates Chance of Winning

Oman will be very happy with the quality of cricket they are playing right now. They are unbeatable in the competition right now. They topped their group with four wins and beat Hong Kong in the semi finals to enter the finals of the competition. They are familiar with the conditions there and exploited it before against UAE in the competition. Oman will be looking to lift the trophy and will be thrilled to enter the next game with their winning momentum.

The United Arab Emirates also had a great campaign. They finished at the second place of the Group B table with three wins and a loss. Their only loss came against Oman. UAE have turned things around since that loss. They not only won back-to-back matches but have done it in style. The team recovered well to defeat Nepal in the semi final to enter the finals against Oman.

United Arab Emirates’s chance of winning: 45%

Oman’s chance of winning: 55%

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Oman vs United Arab Emirates Betting Tips

United Arab Emirates to score over 25.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

The United Arab Emirates have presented a strong batting front in the past few games. UAE has struggled with their opening order in recent times, but has a good chance to redeem themselves with the next game against Cambodia. Alishan Sharafu and Muhammad Waseem opened for the team in the competition and averaged at 122.22 & 33.80 respectively in the competition so far. They posted the scores of 0, 142, 0, 74 & 12 in five games before 1st dismissal. The openers look in good form and must prevent mistakes in order to sustain the opening innings in the next game. That said, you should pick this betting tip for a huge bonus.

Match Prediction Best Odds Oman’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch United Arab Emirates’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Oman 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Oman vs United Arab Emirates Toss Prediction

Al Amerat Cricket Ground ( Ministry Turf 1) will host the Final between UAE and Oman. The recent matches at this venue have been low-scoring affairs where the team bowling first had the upper hand. A match-winning total should be something over 165 runs at this venue. There is no doubt that the team winning the toss should and will most likely opt to bowl first. The bowlers seem to be dominating things at the venue and bowling setting up a competitive target is a big ask.

Weather Report

It will be a sunny day with a high of 31 degrees Celsius on the match day in Al Amerat.

Oman Players List

Jatiender Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Shoaib Khan, Rafiullah M, Muhammad Naseem Kushi, Pratik Athavale, Samay Shrivastava, Bilal Khan,Fayyaz Butt, Kaleem Ullah, Shakeel Ahmed, Aqib Ilyas, Ayan Khan, Mehran Khan, Muhammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud and Zeeshan Maqsood.

Predicted Playing XI

Naseem Khushi Batter Kashyap Prajapati Batter Aqib Ilyas All-rounder Zeeshan Maqsood (c) All-rounder Pratik Athavale Wicket-keeper Ayaan Khan All-rounder Kaleemullah Bowler Prateek Athavale Batter Fayyaz Butt Bowler Kaleemullah Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler

Oman Recent Form

Oman have displayed terrific form in the competition so far. Their bowling order did a great job so far in the competition. They suffered quick wickets in the last game but are thrilled to return in the usual form in the next game.

United Arab Emirates Player List

Waseem Muhammad (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Syed Haider, Tanish Suri (wicketkeeper), Aayan Khan, Ali Naseer, Balil Hameed, Farooq Momand, Akif Raja, Junayed Siddiqi, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem (C) Batter Tanish Suri Wicket-keeper Alishan Sharafu Batter Vishnu Sukumaran Batter Asif Khan Batter Ali Naseer Bowler Basil Hameed All-rounder Aayan Afzal Khan All-rounder Akif Raja Bowler Muhammad Farooq Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler

United Arab Emirates Team Form

UAE have also paved their way through the semi-finals to reach here. They lost the last encounter against Oman but will get another go at the team.

Oman vs United Arab Emirates Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed seven times in the format where Oman won 4 games whereas UAE won 3 matches.

Oman won- 4

United Arab Emirates won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Oman vs United Arab Emirates Betting Odds

Oman clashed against Hong Kong in the last game. It was a one-sided affair where Hong Kong went in to bat first and secured 130/9 in the game. Oman presented a very strong bowling order with Bilal Khan and Aqib Ilyas picking 3 wickets each in the game. Aqib Ilyas was also fantastic with the bat. While chasing, Oman were struggling but Ilyas played an incredible innings of an unbeaten 62 to help the team win the game by 5 wickets.

United Arab Emirates went against Nepal in their last game of the tournament. It was a nightmare for Nepal as they concluded their innings at 119/9 in 20 overs. Aayan Afzal Khan was the best bowler with 3 wickets in the game. Junaid Siddique, Ali Naseer and Basil Hameed picked 2 wickets each and put Nepal on their backfoot. Chasing was not tough either. They surpassed the target with 6 wickets in hand. Alishan Sharafu scored an unbeaten 55 in the match.

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Oman vs United Arab Emirates Top Batters

Alishan Sharafu to be the top batter for United Arab Emirates

Alishan Sharafu is the top scorer of Oman. He has scored 244 runs in 5 games for Oman at an average of 122.00. He scored 55* in his last game and will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Aqib Ilyas to be the top batter for Oman

Aqib Ilyas is the best batter from Oman this season. The all-rounder has scored 168 runs in 4 innings at an average of 56.00. He smashed 62* in his last game and should be able to bat well in the next game too.

Oman vs United Arab Emirates Top Bowlers

Aayan Afzal Khan to be the top bowler for United Arab Emirates

Aayan Afzal Khan is the top bowler from UAE. He has picked 8 wickets in 5 games. He picked 3 wickets in the last game.

Aqib Ilyas to be the top bowler for Oman

Aqib Ilyas will be the top bowling pick from the side. He has picked 12 wickets in 4 games. He picked 3 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game as well.