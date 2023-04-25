Qatar vs Malaysia Match Prediction QAT 55 % Chance of Winning MYS 45 % Bet Now! Qatar would be locking horns with Malaysia in match no. 16 of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup at Mulpani Cricket Ground with an aim to secure their first victory of the competition. Malaysia would be looking forward to improving their position in the points table with a win when the game starts at 8:45 AM IST on Tuesday.

Qatar vs Malaysia Chance of Winning

Both the teams haven’t fared very well in the competition so far but Malaysia have one win so far while the opposite teams are yet to find their footing in the tournament. Saudi Arabia beat Qatar in a one-sided affair while Malaysia outplayed the same team in a fixture of the ACC Premier Cup.

Qatar’s chances of winning @ 55%

Malaysia’s chances of winning @ 45%

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Qatar vs Malaysia Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Qatar have been searching for their first win of the tournament and the game against Malaysia offers tham another chance at earning one. Batting has been the main issue for the team as they were bundled out for 209 and 216 in the two games. Imal Liyanage has scored 58 runs from two matches while Mohammed Rizlan has amassed 71 runs from two games. Ikramullah Khan has picked four wickets from two matches but the team will need their batters to step up to the occasion and lead them to a win. Crossing at least the 250-run mark might be an important factor for the side in upcoming matches.

Malaysia have won one game against Saudi Arabia while losing their fixtures against Nepal and Oman. Virandeep Singh has been the star batter of the side, scoring half-centuries in the last couple of games for the team. He has scored 191 runs from the three innings so far and is the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament. Muhammad Amir and Muhamad Syahadat have also scored one fifty each for the country. Muhammad Wafiq has picked up five wickets in three matches. With a better record than their opponents in the tournament, Malaysia might add a second win to their report card on Tuesday.

Qatar vs Malaysia Match Toss Prediction

Out of the five matches played at the venue, three matches have been won by the teams batting second. However, the teamss batting first did emerge as the winners on a couple of occasions. Also, the teams have opted to field first on all five occasions and so the trend is likely to continue in this match as well.

Weather Report

The game between Qatar and Malaysia might witness rain in patches according to Worldweatheronline.com. Showers are expected to occur towards the end of the first innings and during some phases of the second innings. Also, pace bowlers can expect some help from the surface as there might be significant cloud cover during the mentioned period.

Qatar News & Player List

Qatar squad:Kamran Khan, Zaheer Ibrahim, Imal Liyanage (wk), Muhammad Tanveer, Mohammed Rizlan (c), M Ikramullah Khan, Muhammad Murad, Khurram Shahzad, Amir Farooq, Sandun Withanage, Mohammed Nadeem, Owais Ahmed, Valeed Veetil, Gayan Munaweera

Predicted Playing XI

Kamran Khan Batsman Zaheer Ibrahim Batsman Imal Liyanage Batsman and Wicketkeeper Muhammad Tanveer Batsman Mohammed Rizlan Batsman M Ikramullah Khan Bowler Khurram Shahzad All-rounder Amir Farooq Batsman Muhammad Murad Bowler Sandun Withanage Bowler Mohammed Nadeem Bowler

Qatar Team Form

Qatar have lost both of their matches in the tournament and will have a tough task ahead of them to beat a tough opponent like Malaysia on Tuesday.

Malaysia News & Player List

Malaysia squad: Ahmad Faiz (C), Virandeep Singh, Khizar Hayat, Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak, Sharvin Muniandy, Amir Azim, Fitri Sham, Vijay Unni, Anwar Rahman, Nazril Rahman, Wan Muhammad Azam, Wafiq Irfan, Syahadat Ramli, Rizwan Haider

Malaysia Predicted Playing XI:

Muhammad Amir Azim Batsman Virandeep Singh All-rounder Ahmad Faiz (C) Batsman Vijay Unni All-rounder Syed Aziz Wicket-keeper batsman Muhammad Syahadat Ramli All-rounder Khizar Hayat All-rounder Anwar Rahman Bowler Syazrul Idrus Bowler Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Bowler Rizwan Haider Bowler

Malaysia Team Form

Malaysia have won a single fixture out of the three games they have played so far in the tournament and would be favoured to win the contest and improve their position in the points table.

Qatar vs Malaysia Head to Head

Both the teams haven’t played any ODI game so far but they have faced each other in a couple of games. Qatar won one match while Malysia also secured a victory. With an equal head to head record in the shortest format, it might be a thrilling encounter between both parties.

Qatar vs Malaysia Betting Odds

Malaysia’s opening stand to be over 18.5 runs

Malaysia’s opening pair has scores of 22, 82 and 39 in the tournament so far. Further, the form of both openers has been brilliant so far with Muhammad Amir scoring one half-century and Virandeep Singh scoring two fifties in the tournament. Considering the form of both the openers and the kind of opening stands they have provided for the team, the duo is likely to score more runs than the mentioned mark.

Qatar vs Malaysia Top Team Batters

Muhammad Tanveer to be Qatar’s top batter

Tanveer has scored 65 runs across two innings so far and is likely to shine with the bat while playing in the middle order. Further, he has scored 252 runs across eight innings with an average of 42, including three fifties, which highlights his capacity to be the top batter for his side.

Virandeep Singh to be Malaysia’s top batter

Virandeep Singh has been in red hot form, registering scores of 46, 51, and 94 so far in the tournament. The batter has gathered 191 runs from three innings at an average of 63.66 and he is the key batter for his side. The batter’s form is likely to assist him in playing a significant knock in the game.

Qatar vs Malaysia Top Team Bowlers

Ikramullah Khan to be Qatar’s top bowler

Ikramullah Khan has picked four wickets in the two games so far and is one of the strike bowlers for Qatar. The left arm pacer has 31 wickets from 19 List A innings with a bowling average of 24.58.

Anwar Rahman to be Malaysia’s top bowler

Anwar has picked two wickets from two games so far and has kept his economy below 5. Also, he has the experience of taking 14 wickets in 10 List A games at a bowling average of 22.78. Thus, he is likely to emerge as the top bowler for Malaysia in the fixture.