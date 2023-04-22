QAT (Qatar) vs SAU (Saudi Arabia) Match Prediction QAT 65 % Chance of Winning SAU 35 % Bet Now! The Match 9 of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup will witness Qatar locking horns with Saudi Arabia on Saturday (April 22). The exciting encounter is scheduled to begin at 9:15 AM IST with the toss taking place at 8:45 AM IST. The Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu will act as the host venue for this game.

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia Chance of Winning

Qatar and Saudi Arabia have never faced each other in an official ODI game, while clashing three times in the T20 format. Clearly, Qatar have an upper hand going into this game with a 2-1 record. Also, the batters as well as bowlers of Qatar have shown potency in the last few tournaments, which might help their cause.

Qatar Chance of winning - 65%

Saudi Arabia Chance of winning - 35%

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Qatar vs Saudi Arabia Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Qatar and Saudi Arabia will be up against each other in an encounter in the ACC Premier League 2023.

Qatar finished third in the four-team Quadrangular T20 Series 2022-23 with two wins in six league matches. It was an average performance to say the least, and the team could not be proficient enough against stronger teams like Bahrain and Malaysia.

In the first match of the ACC Premier League tournament, they faced an experienced Oman team. They did well with their bowling efforts, despite conceding 249, with Muhammad Murad and Amir Farooq taking three wickets each. Muhammad Ikramullah picked two wickets as well. On the batting front, they did not start well with the early dismissals of the openers. However, Mohammad Rizlan (43) and Imal Liyanage (27) made sure the team recovered well, with important partnerships with the others. In the end, Khurram Shahzad also contributed 30, but the team fell short by 40 runs.

Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, featured in the Desert Cup T20I series before the ACC Premium Cup. They finished third in the tournament after beating Bahrain, while Canada and Oman played out the final.

In this tournament, Saudi Arabia faced Malaysia in the first game. They got a good start with Abdul Waheed (36). However, apart from Haseeb Ghafoor (40), no other batter could not contribute enough as Saudi Arabia were all-out for 153. Zain-ul-Abidin picked two wickets but it was not enough as the opposition chased down the score easily.

It will be an interesting game, as both teams will be looking to go all-out after a loss in their first league match of the season. Although four fixtures per team are prepared in the schedule, this might be the most important for Qatar and Saudu Arabia. The team winning this game will have a greater chance of progressing into the next stage of the tournament.

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia Match Toss Prediction

There has been domination by teams batting second on this pitch, and teams chasing have the upperhand in winning the games. Moreover, with the prediction of rain in the forecast, the captain winning the toss would look to bowl first and gain an advantage.

Weather Report

The weather report forecasts a 20% chance of rain on Saturday. A humidity of around 40 per cent is expected and the temperature is expected to hover between 13 and 25 degree celsius.

Qatar Player List

Qatar squad:Kamran Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Tanveer, Zaheer Ibrahim, Valeed Veetil, Imal Liyanage (Wk), Mohammed Rizlan (Wk), Gayan Munaweera, Mohammed Nadeem, Muhammad Ikramullah, Muhammad Murad, Owais Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XI

Name Role Kamran Khan Batter Zaheer Ibrahim Batter Imal Liyanage Batter Muhammad Tanveer All-Rounder Mohammed Rizlan Batter Muhammad Ikramullah All-Rounder Muhammad Murad All-rounder Khurram Shahzad All-Rounder Amir Farooq Bowler Owais Ahmed Wicketkeeper Mohammed Nadeem Bowler

Qatar Team Form

The Quadrangular 2022-23 series witnessed Qatar winning two of the six league games. They then finished in third place after beating Singapore by nine wickets.

In the first game of this tournament, Qatar faced a 40-run loss against Oman, but they are a formidable opponent for Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia Player List

Saudi Arabia squad: Abdul Waheed, Irshad Mubbashar, Muhammad Ahmad Raza, Muzaffar Majeed, Usman Najeeb, Zain, -ul-Abidin, Abdul Manan Ali, Ahmed Abdul Waheed Baladraf, Atif-Ur-Rehman, Imran Arif, Mohammed Hisham Shaikh, Saad Khan, Zuhair Muhammad, Haseeb Ghafoor (Wk), Abdul Wahid, Imran Yousaf, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Waqar Ul Hassan

Predicted Playing XI

Name Role Waqar Ul Hassan Batter Abdul Waheed Batter Imran Arif Batter Saad Khan Batter Abdul Manan Ali Batter Mohammed Hisham Shaikh (c) All-rounder Zain-ul-Abidin All-rounder Haseeb Ghafoor (Wk) Wicket-keeper Atif-Ur-Rehman Bowler Abdul Wahid Bowler Ishtiaq Ahmad Bowler

Saudi Arabia Team Form

Saudi Arabia managed to win only one of their six league games in the Desert Cup T20I series 2022/23. Then, they finished in third place after beating Bahrain by five wickets.

In this tournament, they started with a loss against Malaysia and would look to make a comeback.

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia Head to Head

Qatar and Saudi Arabia have never faced each other in official ODIs. The Qatar team has a winning record of 2-1 against Saudi Arabia in T20s. They last faced in October 2021, which saw Saudi Arabia scoring 130 in 20 overs. Then, Qatar chased down the score in the last over of the game.

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia Betting Odds

Qatar to have highest opening partnership

Qatar openers Kamran Khan and Zaheer Ibrahim are experienced players and have a good chance that they will attack the Saudi Arabia bowlers in the powerplay. Both of them didn’t score big in the last game mustering 12 and 9 runs respectively. However, in the game against Saudi Arabia, the duo is likely to make an impact and make sure that they give a good start to Qatar.

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia Top Team Batsmen

Imal Liyanage to be Qatar’s best batter

The talented batter, Imal Liyanage emerged as the top-scorer for the team in the last tournament, amassing 195 runs in seven innings, with 60 as the top score. Although it was a T20 event, he is vastly experienced in the ODI format as well, with enough time to construct an innings.

In the first game of this tournament, Liyanage contributed 27 off 39, with four fours and would look to get a big score under his belt and win the match for Saudi Arabia.

Haseeb Ghafoor to be Saudi Arabia’s best batter

Haseeb Ghafoor led the batting charts for the team in the last tournament after scoring 118 runs in seven games. In the first game of the ACC Premier League, Ghafoor was impressive with a solid 40 off 78, which paved way for Qatar to post a respectable total on the board.

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia Top Team Bowlers

Mohammad Ikramullah to be Qatar’s best bowler

Mohammad Ikramullah was the best bowler for Qatar in the Quadrangular series with nine scalps in five games. The quality of a bowler in the white-ball games is usually evident with his performances in the shortest format, and Ikramullah has been consistent. In the first game, Ikram finished with figures of 2/44 in 10 overs and is a top pick from the bowling unit.

Zain- Ul-Abidin to be Saudi Arabia’s best bowler

Zain- Ul-Abidin picked up took two wickets in the last clash even as the other bowlers were striving hard to contains runs against a quality opposition, and he should be the standout performer again.