QAT (Qatar) vs SAU (Saudi Arabia) Match Prediction QAT 46 % Chance of Winning SAU 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.92 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.874 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the Group A encounter of the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup, 2024, two middle-eastern nations, Qatar and Saudi Arabia will take on each other at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, on April 16, 2024 (Tuesday), at 11:30 AM IST. While Qatar have lost two and won one in three games so far, Saudi Arabia have won and lost one in two matches, giving them the best chance to make a massive jump as far as the group standing is concerned.

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia Chance of Winning

Qatar have already lost two games, with no special individual performances to boot for. Even though they have played against two stronger sides in the form of Hong Kong and Nepal, by beating Malaysia in the third encounter, they have proven that they are not to be taken lightly. There will be opportunities in the game to beat one of the rising forces in Asia and make a statement.

However, Saudi Arabia are making a strong statement on the cricket field. Even though the side are consisted of many expat players, Saudi Arabia, a side with considerable of pedigree power, can alter the dynamics if they stay persistent enough. Their win over Hong Kong, that too by a margin of 55 runs, tells you why betting on them to win the upcoming clash may be better.

QAT’s chance of winning is 46%

SAA’s chance of winning is 54%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia Betting Tips

I am betting big on Abdul Waheed to do well against Qatar, for the kind of form he is in in the last few days. Even in the ongoing tournament, he already has 109 runs to his name, which tells you how good is he. Plus, Usman Najeeb is having a great bowling tournament; so he can be a good asset with the ball too.

Match Prediction Best Odds Qatar Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Saudi Arabia Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Qatar 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia Match Toss Prediction

The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Ministry Turf 1 has hosted 40 matches at the venue already, with the batting first teams having won 21 games. Given this is the summer time and extreme heat tends to change the pattern in the daytime, batting first also becomes a very logical choice.

Weather Report

There is rain prediction in Oman on Tuesday, with Accuweather suggesting a chance of precipitation around 48%. But the humidity factor will greatly impact the match.

Qatar Player List

Kamran Khan, Saqlain Arshad, Mohammad Ahnaff, Muhammad Tanveer (c), Mohammed Irshad, Gayan Munaweera, Amir Farooq, Himanshu Rathod, Shahzaib Jamil (wk), M Ikramullah Khan, Musawar Shah, Rifayi Theruvath, Adnan Mirza, Muhammad Jabir

Predicted Playing XI

Kamran Khan Batter Saqlain Arshad Batter Mohammad Ahnaff Batter Muhammad Tanveer Batter Shahzaib Jamil Wicket-keeper Mohammed Irshad All-rounder Gayan Munaweera All-rounder Amir Farooq Bowler Himanshu Rathod Bowler M Ikramullah Khan Bowler Musawar Shah Bowler

Qatar Team Form

Qatar have played five matches in 2024, having won two and lost three matches. But with every match, they have shown signs of growth - with a strong bowling performance that propelled them to a win against Malaysia. So be confident that they will not be a sitting duck against Saudi Arabia in the upcoming clash.

Saudi Arabia Player List

Abdul Waheed Ghaffar, Faisal Khan, Abdul Manan Ali (wk), Hisham Sheikh (c), Waji Ul Hassan, Saad Khan, Usman Khalid, Zain Ul Abidin, Usman Najeeb, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Ahmad Raza, Usman Ali, Atif Ur Rehman, Kashif Abbas, Varun Mudaliar

Predicted Playing XI

Abdul Waheed Batter Saad Khan Batter Faisal Khan Batter Abdul Manan Ali Wicket-keeper Hisham Sheikh Batter Waji Ul Hassan Batter Usman Khalid All-rounder Zain Ul Abidin Bowler Usman Najeeb Bowler Ishtiaq Ahmad Bowler Ahmad Raza Bowler

Saudi Arabia Team Form

Saudi Arabia have won one and lost two in the ongoing ACC Premier Cup, 2024. That may not be inspiring a lot of confidence but the way they won against Hong Kong, despite the presence of the likes of Anshuman Rath and Nizakat Khan, that’s a telling story. So they have no reason to worry.

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia Head-To-Head

Qatar and Saudi Arabia have played each other six times in the Indian Premier League, in which both sides have won three games each. The last time both sides met each other was at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, in which Saudi Arabia won by seven wickets.

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia Betting Odds

Saudi Arabia to have a strong powerplay (Parimatch)

With Abdul Waheed and Saad Khan opening the batting for Saudi Arabia, fireworks are guaranteed. When the duo opened together in 2022, they maintained a run rate of 9.2 - which stands apart as one of the best performances in the first six overs globally. Even in the last game against Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia scored 59 runs, which tells you backing them will be great for the side.

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia T20i Al Amerat Cricket Ground, null Qatar Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.13 Bet Now! Saudi Arabia Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.92 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.874 Bet Now!

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia Best Batters

Muhammad Tanveer to be Qatar’s best batter (Parimatch)

Muhammad Tanveer has managed 142 runs in three matches at an average of 47.33, emerging as Qatar’s best batter for the season. One of the most hard-hitting batters in the Associate circuit, Tanveer has a strike rate of 183 in the ongoing tournament already. He has 1456 T20s which have come at an average of 45.50. Talk about a more impactful performer.

Abdul Waheed to be Saudi Arabia’s best batter (Parimatch)

Abdul Waheed scored a blistering 77 against Hong Kong to help Saudi Arabia to a memorable victory, but otherwise also, he is a very consistent batter for the side. The 30-year-old has a T20 average of 34.03 at a strike rate of 124.86 with five half-centuries against his name.

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia Best Bowlers

Himanshu Rathod to be Qatar’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Himanshu Rathod has already taken six wickets in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2024, but that’s not all. He is one of the most promising bowlers of recent time, having a T20 bowling average of 12.61 at an economy rate of 6.41. He already has a four-wicket hail in 16 T20 matches, which is why I am going all in against him in the next game too.

Usman Najeeb to be Saudi Arabia’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Usman Najeeb has done a great job of ensuring he is the top wicket-taker for Saudi Arabia in the ongoing ACC Men’s Premier Cup, 2024. His six wickets from two games have come at an incredible average of 11.00- so backing him to do the job for us seems to be a very good idea.