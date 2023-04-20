Singapore vs Bahrain Match Prediction
BHR
57%
Chance of Winning
SGP
43%
National teams
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground
Facts
- Singapore lost the previous game against Hong Kong.
- Bahrain made it to the final of the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup that was played in March month.
Singapore vs Bahrain Chance of Winning
Singapore and Bahrain will be playing against each other for the first time in official ODIs. Both teams have played a decent number of matches in the lead-up to the tournament while Singapore has already played and lost against Hong Kong in their opening game of the competition. Singapore have the experience of playing in these conditions while Bahrain last played One-Day matches in Thailand.
- Bahrain Implied Probability to win @ 57.80%
- Singapore Implied Probability to win @ 47.62%
Singapore vs Bahrain Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
Bahrain will be playing their first match of the tournament on April 20 in Nepal while Singapore have already played one game against Hong Kong. The two teams are slotted in Group B and Singapore will now be keen on earning two points out of this match.
Singapore faced Hong Kong in the first match of the tournament but their batting didn’t meet expectations. After being invited to bat first, the Singapore team, led by Aritra Dutta could only post 174 runs before getting bundled out. The skipper led from the front to score 49 runs opening the innings but the rest of the batters didn’t support him well.
The bowlers too didn’t make early inroads and could only pick two wickets even as Hong Kong chased down the target in just 33 overs of play.
As for Bahrain, they played in the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup and topped their group winning all three matches. They then defeated Thailand in the semi-final but lost to Saudi Arabia by 10 wickets in the final. Bahrain have a good chance to impress the fraternity with a brilliant performance in this tournament.
Singapore vs Bahrain Match Toss Prediction
The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground hosted the first match in Group B on April 18 between Singapore and Hong Kong. Hong Kong won the toss and opted to bowl first and later chased down the target of 175 runs. There seems to be some help in the pitch for the new ball bowlers and later the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Hence, the team winning the toss might look to bowl first.
Weather Report
According to Accuweather, there is a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon in Nepal on Thursday (April 20). There is a 40% chance of rain during the match and we might have a curtailed encounter as well. Also, bad light might come into play with overcast clouds hovering above the stadium.
Bahrain Player List
Bahrain squad:Ahmer Bin Nasir, Fiaz Ahmed, Haider Butt, Imran Anwer, Sarfaraz Thulla, Sohail Ahmed, Rizwan Butt, Satya Ramesh, Shahbaz Badar, Yasser Nazir, Abdul Majid Abbasi, Ali Dawood, David Mathias, Junaid Aziz, Muhammad Younis, Waseeq Ahmed, Zeeshan Abbas
Predicted Playing XI
|
David Mathias
|
Batsman
|
Shahbaz Badar
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Junaid Aziz
|
Batsman
|
Sohail Ahmed
|
All-Rounder
|
Ahmed Bin Nasir
|
Batsman
|
Haider Butt
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Satya Ramesh
|
All-rounder
|
Abdul Majid Malik
|
All-Rounder
|
Ali Dawood
|
Bowler
|
Rizwan Butt
|
Bowler
|
Zeeshan Abbas
|
Bowler
Bahrain Team Form
Bahrain are in superb form if the last five matches in the One-Day format are concerned. They won four consecutive matches in the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup before losing to Saudi Arabia in the final. They will be keen on continuing with their impressive form.
Singapore Player List
Singapore squad: Aaryan Modi, Abdul Rahman Bhadelia, Amartya Kaul, Aritra Dutta (C), Avi Dixit, Prasheen Param, Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Adwitya Bhargava, Manpreet Singh, Vinit Chittesh Mehta, Sidhant Srikanth, Akshay Puri, Kalimuthu Ramesh, Thilipan Omaidurai, Vinoth Bhaskaran
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aritra Dutta
|
Batsman
|
Surendran Chandramohan
|
Batsman
|
Avi Dixit
|
Batsman
|
Amartya Kaul
|
All-rounder
|
Sidhant Srikanth
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Aaryan Modi
|
Batsman
|
Prasheen Param
|
All-rounder
|
Vinoth Bhaskaran
|
All-rounder
|
Thilipan Omaidurai
|
Bowler
|
Akshay Puri
|
Bowler
|
Ramesh Kalimuthu
|
Bowler
Singapore Team Form
Singapore’s losing streak just got stretched to six matches, as they lost to Hong Kong in their opening match of the tournament. The team led by Aritra Dutta will be hoping to make amends soon before time runs out in the competition. Singapore will have two more matches to play against Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates after the Bahrain clash and will have to win this one to stay alive in the tournament.
Singapore vs Bahrain Head to Head
Singapore and Bahrain are playing against each other for the first time in the One-Day format. Hence, both teams will be keen on winning the first match to gain an upper hand in their cricketing rivalry.
Singapore vs Bahrain Betting Odds
Singapore to have the highest opening partnership
Singapore openers Aritra Dutta and Surendran Chandramohan have enough experience to toy with the Bahrain bowlers. On the flip side, the Bahrain opening duo might not be that equipped to handle the heat from the Singapore bowlers. Hence, it is only fair that we back the Singapore team to have the highest opening partnership in the game.
Singapore vs Bahrain Top Team Batsmen
Aritra Dutta to be Singapore’s best batter
Aritra Dutta opened the innings in the game against Hong Kong and played a sparkling knock of 49 runs. He held the innings together to help his side at least reach 174 runs after being invited to bat first. He smacked nine fours during his stay in the middle off 57 balls and the onus once again will be on him to make a statement with the bat at the top of the order. A lot will depend on how Dutta plays if Singapore are batting first this time around again.
David Mathias to be Bahrain’s best batter
David Mathias is an Indian cricketer who now represents Bahrain at the international level. He has played only one List A game in his career but the batsman is talented and will be keen on dominating the opposition whenever he gets the chance to bat for Bahrain. Mathias has the experience of playing 16 T20Is and 5 First-class matches and has the ability to carry the batting on his shoulders.
Singapore vs Bahrain Top Team Bowlers
Zeeshan Abbas to be Bahrain’s best bowler
Zeeshan Abbas has officially played only a solitary T20I and picked up one wicket. However, he is one of the top performers for Bahrain and scalped four wickets in the must-win semi-final encounter against Thailand last month. He returned with the figures of 4/33 in the game and will be expected to run through Singapore’s batting line-up which is under extreme pressure after a poor show in the first game.
Vinoth Bhaskaran to be Singapore’s best bowler
Vinoth Bhaskaran is a left-arm spinner who opened the bowling for Singapore in the last game but didn’t get a wicket. However, he was economical conceding only 35 runs in his nine overs. Bhaskaran featured in 14 matches of the CWC Challenge League A picking up 20 wickets at an average of 22.15. He should still be backed to become the best bowler for Singapore in this game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Bahrain
Singapore might have lost the opening game to Hong Kong but they are looking like a good side and much better on paper than Bahrain. Bahrain made it to the final of the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup but this is a Premier Cup, with tougher teams in contention, and they might take some time to get hold of the conditions.
- Bahrain to win @ 1.73
- Singapore to win @ 2.10