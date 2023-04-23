SGP (Singapore) vs AE (United Arab Emirates) Match Prediction SGP 20 % Chance of Winning AE 80 % Bet Now! The 11th match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup will witness Singapore facing the challenge of United Arab Emirates on Sunday (April 23). The much-awaited encounter is slated to start at 9:15 AM IST, with the toss and announcement of Playing XI at 8:45 AM IST. The Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu will act as a venue to this fixture.

Singapore vs United Arab Emirates Chance of Winning

United Arab Emirates have the presence of experienced players in their squad like Muhammad Waseem, Rohan Mustafa and Zahoor Khan, while youngsters like Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind and Palaniapan Meiyappan who have helped them progress well in international cricket are also in the squad. On the other hand, Singapore only has a handful of players like Aritra Gupta and Vinoth Bhaskaran as their consistent performers.

With an overall balanced side coupled with experience and form, UAE are looking a strong outfit against Singapore, who are not expected to turn up against quality opponents.

Singapore chances of winning - 20%

UAE chances of winning - 80%

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Singapore vs United Arab Emirates Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Singapore will lock horns against UAE in a league stage clash in the ACC Premier League 2023. The Singaporean team is virtually out of the race for the semi-finals after losing both league matches. In the first game against Hong Kong, Singapore posted 174 on the board, with Aritra Dutta scoring 49. Kalimuthu Ramesh and Dutta picked a solitary wicket each, but the opposition managed an easy win.

The second match saw them facing Bahrain in a must-win game. Bowling first, they conceded 286, with Ramesh, Thilipan Omaidurai and Vinoth Baskaran taking two wickets each. The batting unit crumbled under pressure and were all-out for 154, with Surendran Chandramohan scoring 51 off 66. It will certainly take a lot of effort from them to secure a victory against a strong UAE outfit, who are experienced enough in this format.



UAE faced Kuwait in their first league match and slammed 371 in 50 overs. The wicket-keeper Vriitya Aravind played a scintillating knock of 185 off 147 balls, while Rohan Mustafa also scored a century. Junaid Siddique and Meiyappan took three wickets each to help UAE win the game by 143 runs.

Then, UAE were up against Hong Kong in their last league game. Aayan Khan picked up a five-for to concede 266. The batting unit failed to get going, with top run-scorers of the last game, Aravind and Mustafa dismissed for low scores. Aryan Lakra impressed with a half-century, but the team lost the game by 67 runs.

Singapore vs United Arab Emirates Match Toss Prediction

The toss will be an important factor in deciding the winner of the team. Most of the matches in this tournament have been won by the team batting first on this pitch, and the captain winning the toss might look to defend.

Weather Report

According to the weather forecast, there is a 20% chances of rain on Sunday in Kathmandu. As it’s a day match, the temperatures might be around 25 degree celsius and humidity of 30%.

Singapore Player List

Singapore squad:Aaryan Modi, Abdul Bhadelia, Amartya Kaul, Aritra Dutta (c), Avi Dixit, Prasheen Param, Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Adwitya Bhargava, Manpreet Singh, Vinit Mehta, Sidhant Srikanth (Wk), Akshay Roopak Puri, Kalimuthu Ramesh, Thilipan Omaidurai, Vinoth Baskaran

Predicted Playing XI

Rohan Rangarajan Batsman Aritra Dutta (c) Batsman Abdul Bhadelia Batsman Manpreet Singh All-Rounder Sidhant Srikanth Batsman Aaryan Modi Wicketkeeper Surendran Chandramohan All-rounder Vinoth Bhaskaran All-Rounder Thilipan Omaidurai Bowler Akshay Puri Bowler Kalimuthu Ramesh Bowler

Singapore Team Form

Singapore featured in CWC Challenge League A in December last year. They finished fourth in the table with seven wins in 15 league matches. In the Quadrangular series, they lost all their six matches to finish fourth. This tournament has also seen them regressing in every aspect, and a major turnaround is needed by the players to come back to winning ways in this game.

UAE Player List

UAE squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryan Lakra, Vrittya Aravind (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Rohan Mustafa, Asif Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Juniad Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Basil Hameed, Matiullah Khan, Ansh Tandon

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem (c) Batsman Aryan Lakra Batsman Vriitya Aravind Wicketkeeper Rameezz Shahzad All-rounder Rohan Mustafa All-rounder Asif Khan Batsman Junaid Siddique All-rounder Sanchit Sharma All-rounder Zahoor Khan Bowler AayanAfzal Khan Bowler Karthik Meiyappan Bowler

UAE Team Form

In the last two years, UAE has gained valuable experience playing in the ICC CWC League 2. Although they could win only 15 of the 36 games, they are improving. In five games of the ICC WC Qualifier playoff, they finished second on the table with four wins in five games.

Although they have a record of 1-1 in this tournament, UAE are expected to come out on top in this encounter.

Singapore vs United Arab Emirates Head to Head

Singapore and UAE have never been up against each other in official ODIs. However, both teams faced each other in their only T20 encounter in August 2022.

In 20 overs, UAE managed to post 160 on the board, with contributions from Muhammed Waseem (58) and Basil Hameed (38). Janak Prakash picked three wickets, while Vinoth Bhaskaran scalped two.

Thereafter, Aritra Dutta (42) tried to stitch partnerships with other batters, but it could not work well as the team were all-out for 113.

Singapore vs United Arab Emirates Betting Odds

UAE to have the highest opening partnership

The UAE team have a solid combination of batters in their opening slot. Muhammad Waseem, an explosive option, has proved his abilities in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

On the other hand, Aryan Lakra is up and coming all-rounder, who is likely to pounce upon his opportunity to cement his place in the side. He has around 350 runs and picked six wickets in 14 ODIs. In his last outing, Lakra hit a half-century and would be confident of converting his start into big innings.

Singapore vs UAE Top Team Batsmen

Aritra Dutta to be Singapore’s best batter

The captain of Singapore, Aritra Dutta has been a consistent performer in the last few years. He has scored runs in difficult situations and prevailed over tough opponents. In two games, he has 60 runs to his account and is the top performer for Singapore. In his last outing against UAE, Aritra led from the front to score 42 off 29 balls in a T20 game.

Vrittya Aravind to be UAE’s best batter

Although Vriitya failed to perform in the last game, he has already set the tone for the tournament with his terrific knock of 185 off 147. The talented batter stamped his authority with his clean striking and ball-striking abilities. In 44 List-A games, Aravind has 1,364 runs at an average of 33.26 with seven fifties and two centuries. He is expected to produce his best and help UAE enter the next stage of the tournament.

Singapore vs United Arab Emirates Top Team Bowlers

Palaniapan Meiyappan to be UAE’s best bowler

The skilful spinner had taken a hat-trick against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2021, dismissing Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dasun Shanaka. Moreover, Meiyappan picked three wickets in his last outing (T20 game) against Singapore, and will be a threat in this game.

Kalimuthu Ramesh to be Singapore’s best bowler

Ramesh has been in good form in the tournament leading up to this game. In two games, he has scalped three wickets. The first game against Bahrain saw him finishing with figures of 2/83, while he returned with 1/31 in the next game against Hong Kong. It is expected that Ramesh will continue to take wickets in this game as well.