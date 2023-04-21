AE (United Arab Emirates) vs HKG (Hong Kong) Match Prediction AE 65 % Chance of Winning HKG 35 % Bet Now! The 8th match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup will take place between the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong on April 21 (Friday). The Group B encounter is scheduled to start at 9:15 AM IST with the toss taking place at 8:45 AM IST. Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu will host this match.

United Arab Emirates vs Hong Kong Chance of Winning

UAE and Hong Kong are not new oppositions in One-Day and T20Is at all and both teams have enough idea about the players from other teams. Interestingly, the matches between them are always close ones and hence, predicting a winner will be tough in this case. Having said that, UAE have a strong batting line-up and that puts them ahead of Hong Kong in this match.

Hong Kong Chance of Winning @ 35%

UAE Chance of Winning @ 65%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

United Arab Emirates vs Hong Kong Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

UAE and Hong Kong have played a game each so far in the ongoing ACC Men’s Premier Cup. They are coming into this game with a win in their previous outing. While UAE defeated Kuwait comfortably in a high-scoring encounter, Hong Kong got the better of Singapore with their bowlers shining.

After being invited to bat first, UAE found themselves in a spot of bother at 24/3 at one stage in the fifth over itself. This is when Vrittya Aravind stepped up for the UAE and stitched a huge partnership with Rohan Mustafa. Both players smashed centuries while adding 275 runs for the fourth wicket.

Aravind scored 185 runs off 147 balls with 17 fours and nine sixes to his name while Mustafa played a sedate knock of 118 runs off 125 balls with 10 fours and 4 sixes. Courtesy of their exceptional knocks, UAE managed to post a mammoth total of 371 runs for the loss of six wickets in their 50 overs.

In response, Kuwait never seemed to be in the chase but Parwinder Kumar kept them in the hunt at the start scoring 53 runs off 26 balls with seven sixes to his name. Mohammad Aslam, the Kuwait skipper, mustered 33 runs while Sayed Monib smashed 68 runs with 36 balls with five fours and six sixes.

But they got bundled out for 228 runs in 36.3 overs, losing the game by 143 runs. Junaid Siddique and Karthik Meiyappan picked up three wickets each for UAE.

As for Hong Kong, Yasim Murtaza and Ehsan Khan picked up three and four wickets respectively for to skittle Singapore for just 174 runs in 42.1 overs itself. Babar Hayat shined in response with a century scoring an unbeaten 108 runs off 94 balls with 10 fours and six sixes to his name.

Skipper Nizakat Khan also starred scoring a half-century scoring 51 off 89 balls while opening the innings. Hong Kong chased down the target of 175 runs for the loss of two wickets in just 33 overs. UAE are at the top of the points table thanks to their huge victory while Hong Kong are in second place.

United Arab Emirates vs Hong Kong Match Toss Prediction

Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu has hosted two matches so far and the teams are opting to bowl first. While Qatar couldn’t chase down 250 runs, Hong Kong gunned down the 175-run total comfortably. Hence, the team winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, there is no chance of rain on Friday at all. However, there will be around 63% cloud cover and the temperature is likely to hover around 29 Degrees Celsius.

Hong Kong Player List

Hong Kong squad:Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan (C), Shahid Wasif, Aizaz Khan, Haroon Arshad, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza, Adit Gorawara, Zeeshan Ali, Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Nasrulla Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Nizakat Khan (C) Batsman Anshuman Rath Batsman Babar Hayat Batsman Kinchit Shah All-Rounder Aizaz Khan Batsman Yasim Murtaza All-Rounder Haroon Arshad All-rounder Ehsan Khan All-Rounder Mohammad Ghazanfar Bowler Zeeshan Ali Wicketkeeper Ayush Shukla Bowler

Hong Kong Team Form

Hong Kong came into this tournament winning an One-Day series at home last month. They also won their opening game of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup beating Singapore by eight wickets.

UAE Player List

UAE squad: Muhammad Waseem (C), Aryan Lakra, Vrittya Aravind (WK), Rameez Shahzad, Rohan Mustafa, Asif Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Juniad Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Basil Hameed, Matiullah Khan, Ansh Tandon

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem (Captain) Batsman Aryan Lakra Batsman Vriitya Aravind Wicketkeeper Rameezz Shahzad All-rounder Rohan Mustafa All-rounder Asif Khan Batsman Junaid Siddique All-rounder Sanchit Sharma All-rounder Zahoor Khan Bowler AayanAfzal Khan Bowler Karthik Meiyapan Bowler

UAE Team Form

The UAE team have won their last three ODIs in a row and will be high on confidence.

United Arab Emirates vs Hong Kong Head to Head

UAE and Hong Kong have faced each other four times in official One-Dayers and both teams have won two matches each.

United Arab Emirates vs Hong Kong Betting Odds

UAE to have the highest opening partnership

UAE openers Muhammad Waseem and Aryan Lakra are brilliant players. But both of them failed to get going in the previous game, scoring 8 and 0 runs respectively with the new ball moving around. However, they have been doing well for the UAE for quite some time. Waseem is an aggressive batter with a strike rate nearing 93 in the format and can take the attack to the opposition at any moment. So, UAE can be backed to have the highest opening partnership.

United Arab Emirates vs Hong Kong Top Team Batsmen

Babar Hayat to be Hong Kong’s best batter

Babar Hayat didn’t have much pressure chasing 175 in the last game. He scored a brilliant century smashing an unbeaten 108 off just 94 and so, the onus will be on him to deliver for Hong Kong in this encounter. The UAE bowling attack is much more experienced than Singapore and so the pressure will be on forr the experienced Hayat.

Vrittya Aravind to be UAE’s best batter

Vrittya Aravind encountered the toughest of conditions against Kuwait while batting first after his team was struggling at 24/3. Aravind weathered the storm of bowlers and played a superb knock of 185 runs off 147 balls. He is in form and it makes him a prime candidate to be the top batter for UAE.

United Arab Emirates vs Hong Kong Top Team Bowlers

Junaid Siddique to be UAE’s best bowler

Junaid Siddique takes the new ball for UAE and is known to pick wickets in the powerplay. He registered three wickets for just 32 runs in his seven overs against Kuwait. He will be once again tipped to deliver for the UAE especially if they are bowling first.

Ehsan Khan to be Hong Kong’s best bowler

Ehsan Khan is a veteran spinner for Hong Kong and he was the best bowler for them in the game against Singapore. He picked up four wickets for just 24 runs in his 10 overs and also bowled three maidens. Hence, he will be key for them in order to restrict the UAE batters.