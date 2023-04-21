AE (United Arab Emirates) vs HKG (Hong Kong) Match Prediction
AE
65%
Chance of Winning
HKG
35%
National teams
Mulpani Cricket Ground
Facts
- Hong Kong and UAE have won two games against each other in the head-to-head records in the ODIs.
- There have been three centurions in the ACC Premier Cup so far - two from the UAE (Mustafa and Aravind) and one from Hong Kong (Babar Hayat).
- Hong Kong’s Yasim Murtaza picked up 3-25 in the last clash.
United Arab Emirates vs Hong Kong Chance of Winning
UAE and Hong Kong are not new oppositions in One-Day and T20Is at all and both teams have enough idea about the players from other teams. Interestingly, the matches between them are always close ones and hence, predicting a winner will be tough in this case. Having said that, UAE have a strong batting line-up and that puts them ahead of Hong Kong in this match.
- Hong Kong Chance of Winning @ 35%
- UAE Chance of Winning @ 65%
United Arab Emirates vs Hong Kong Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
UAE and Hong Kong have played a game each so far in the ongoing ACC Men’s Premier Cup. They are coming into this game with a win in their previous outing. While UAE defeated Kuwait comfortably in a high-scoring encounter, Hong Kong got the better of Singapore with their bowlers shining.
After being invited to bat first, UAE found themselves in a spot of bother at 24/3 at one stage in the fifth over itself. This is when Vrittya Aravind stepped up for the UAE and stitched a huge partnership with Rohan Mustafa. Both players smashed centuries while adding 275 runs for the fourth wicket.
Aravind scored 185 runs off 147 balls with 17 fours and nine sixes to his name while Mustafa played a sedate knock of 118 runs off 125 balls with 10 fours and 4 sixes. Courtesy of their exceptional knocks, UAE managed to post a mammoth total of 371 runs for the loss of six wickets in their 50 overs.
In response, Kuwait never seemed to be in the chase but Parwinder Kumar kept them in the hunt at the start scoring 53 runs off 26 balls with seven sixes to his name. Mohammad Aslam, the Kuwait skipper, mustered 33 runs while Sayed Monib smashed 68 runs with 36 balls with five fours and six sixes.
But they got bundled out for 228 runs in 36.3 overs, losing the game by 143 runs. Junaid Siddique and Karthik Meiyappan picked up three wickets each for UAE.
As for Hong Kong, Yasim Murtaza and Ehsan Khan picked up three and four wickets respectively for to skittle Singapore for just 174 runs in 42.1 overs itself. Babar Hayat shined in response with a century scoring an unbeaten 108 runs off 94 balls with 10 fours and six sixes to his name.
Skipper Nizakat Khan also starred scoring a half-century scoring 51 off 89 balls while opening the innings. Hong Kong chased down the target of 175 runs for the loss of two wickets in just 33 overs. UAE are at the top of the points table thanks to their huge victory while Hong Kong are in second place.
United Arab Emirates vs Hong Kong Match Toss Prediction
Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu has hosted two matches so far and the teams are opting to bowl first. While Qatar couldn’t chase down 250 runs, Hong Kong gunned down the 175-run total comfortably. Hence, the team winning the toss is expected to bowl first.
Weather Report
According to Accuweather, there is no chance of rain on Friday at all. However, there will be around 63% cloud cover and the temperature is likely to hover around 29 Degrees Celsius.
Hong Kong Player List
Hong Kong squad:Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan (C), Shahid Wasif, Aizaz Khan, Haroon Arshad, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza, Adit Gorawara, Zeeshan Ali, Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Nasrulla Rana
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nizakat Khan (C)
|
Batsman
|
Anshuman Rath
|
Batsman
|
Babar Hayat
|
Batsman
|
Kinchit Shah
|
All-Rounder
|
Aizaz Khan
|
Batsman
|
Yasim Murtaza
|
All-Rounder
|
Haroon Arshad
|
All-rounder
|
Ehsan Khan
|
All-Rounder
|
Mohammad Ghazanfar
|
Bowler
|
Zeeshan Ali
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Ayush Shukla
|
Bowler
Hong Kong Team Form
Hong Kong came into this tournament winning an One-Day series at home last month. They also won their opening game of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup beating Singapore by eight wickets.
UAE Player List
UAE squad: Muhammad Waseem (C), Aryan Lakra, Vrittya Aravind (WK), Rameez Shahzad, Rohan Mustafa, Asif Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Juniad Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Basil Hameed, Matiullah Khan, Ansh Tandon
Predicted Playing XI
|
Muhammad Waseem (Captain)
|
Batsman
|
Aryan Lakra
|
Batsman
|
Vriitya Aravind
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Rameezz Shahzad
|
All-rounder
|
Rohan Mustafa
|
All-rounder
|
Asif Khan
|
Batsman
|
Junaid Siddique
|
All-rounder
|
Sanchit Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Zahoor Khan
|
Bowler
|
AayanAfzal Khan
|
Bowler
|
Karthik Meiyapan
|
Bowler
UAE Team Form
The UAE team have won their last three ODIs in a row and will be high on confidence.
United Arab Emirates vs Hong Kong Head to Head
UAE and Hong Kong have faced each other four times in official One-Dayers and both teams have won two matches each.
United Arab Emirates vs Hong Kong Betting Odds
UAE to have the highest opening partnership
UAE openers Muhammad Waseem and Aryan Lakra are brilliant players. But both of them failed to get going in the previous game, scoring 8 and 0 runs respectively with the new ball moving around. However, they have been doing well for the UAE for quite some time. Waseem is an aggressive batter with a strike rate nearing 93 in the format and can take the attack to the opposition at any moment. So, UAE can be backed to have the highest opening partnership.
United Arab Emirates vs Hong Kong Top Team Batsmen
Babar Hayat to be Hong Kong’s best batter
Babar Hayat didn’t have much pressure chasing 175 in the last game. He scored a brilliant century smashing an unbeaten 108 off just 94 and so, the onus will be on him to deliver for Hong Kong in this encounter. The UAE bowling attack is much more experienced than Singapore and so the pressure will be on forr the experienced Hayat.
Vrittya Aravind to be UAE’s best batter
Vrittya Aravind encountered the toughest of conditions against Kuwait while batting first after his team was struggling at 24/3. Aravind weathered the storm of bowlers and played a superb knock of 185 runs off 147 balls. He is in form and it makes him a prime candidate to be the top batter for UAE.
United Arab Emirates vs Hong Kong Top Team Bowlers
Junaid Siddique to be UAE’s best bowler
Junaid Siddique takes the new ball for UAE and is known to pick wickets in the powerplay. He registered three wickets for just 32 runs in his seven overs against Kuwait. He will be once again tipped to deliver for the UAE especially if they are bowling first.
Ehsan Khan to be Hong Kong’s best bowler
Ehsan Khan is a veteran spinner for Hong Kong and he was the best bowler for them in the game against Singapore. He picked up four wickets for just 24 runs in his 10 overs and also bowled three maidens. Hence, he will be key for them in order to restrict the UAE batters.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: United Arab Emirates
While UAE showed their batting might against Kuwait in their opening encounter, Hong Kong’s bowling shined with the ball against Singapore. UAE have good batters and can put the pressure on the opposition. Hence, they have a good chance to win this game. So our prediction is in favour of UAE for this match.
- Hong Kong to win @ 2.48
- UAE to win @ 1.52