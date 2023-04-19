United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait Chance of Winning

The UAE are massive favourites to win this contest, and thus, the bookmakers have given Kuwait lucrative odds of 4.50. This simultaneously increases the UAE’s chances of winning to 83.33%, while Kuwait’s chances of winning this fixture stand at 22.22%.

The United Arab Emirates’ chances of winning @ 83.33% (Parimatch)

Kuwait’s chances of winning @ 22.22% (Parimatch)

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United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The UAE and Kuwait are pooled into Group B, along with Hong Kong, Singapore, and Bahrain. The other five countries are in Group A, where Nepal, Malaysia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar will compete with each other.

Given that the UAE are studded with allrounders, such as Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Sanchit Sharma, and Aayan Khan, it will be hard for Mohammed Aslam and his boys to get a positive result to begin proceedings. Still, in the Kuwait squad, skipper Mohammed Aslam, Ravija Sandaruwan, and Ilyas Ahmed hold the key.

United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait Match Toss Prediction

As per the information available byCricbuzz, Kirtipur Cricket Ground has hosted 23 ODIs thus far. Of them, nine were won by the side who batted first, and the remaining 14 fixtures were won by the chasing side. Interestingly, four out of their previous six fixtures were won by the team who came to bat first, which might lead the skipper to opt to bat first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

As per worldweatheronline, the highest temperature in Kirtipur on April 19 will be 38°C and the lowest will be 19°C. There are no chances of rain at all, with just 1% of cloud cover forecast to be there. The humidity will be 16%, indicating that the contest could be played in an ideal condition without any interruption.

United Arab Emirates News & Player List

United Arab Emirates squad:Muhammad Waseem (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Aayan Khan, Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Matiullah, Rameez Shahzad, Rohan Mustafa, Sanchit Sharma, and Zahoor Khan.

United Arab Emirates Predicted Playing XI:

Muhammad Waseem (C) All-rounder Vriitya Aravind (WK) Batsman Ansh Tandon Batsman Basil Hameed All-rounder Asif Khan Batsman Rohan Mustafa All-rounder Sanchit Sharma All-rounder Aayan Khan All-rounder Karthik Meiyappan Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler

United Arab Emirates Team Form

The UAE are on a five-match winning streak, and their victories were against Jersey, Namibia, Canada, the United States, and Papua New Guinea respectively. So, it is safe to say that they are having a red-hot form before heading into the Kuwait fixture.

Kuwait News & Player List

Kuwait squad: Mohammed Aslam (C), Adnan Idrees, Sayed Monib, Usman Patel (wk), Bilal Tahir, Muhammad Amin, Ravija Sandaruwan, Meet Bhavsar, Shiraz Khan, Parvinder Kumar, Yasin Ishak, Clinto Velookkaran Anto, Shahrukh Quddus, and Ilyas Ahmed

Predicted Playing XI

Meet Bhavsar Batsman Ravija Sandaruwan All-rounder Adnan Idrees All-rounder Usman Patel (WK) Batsman Sayed Monib All-rounder Mohammed Aslam (C) All-rounder Shahrukh Quddus Batsman Meet Bhavsar Batsman Bilal Tahir Bowler Shiraz Khan Bowler Ilyas Ahmed Bowler

Kuwait Team Form

Kuwait had beaten Bahrain by six wickets before coming to this fixture. It was a contest that took place last month, and Kuwait played three matches before that within a space of four days. In them, they had two losses and one victory. The opponents were Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Malaysia.

United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait Head to Head

The United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have met only once in a 50-over game, that too way back in October 2012. In that fixture, the UAE registered a dominant 141-run victory, as they knocked Kuwait over for 212 in 36.5 overs after they set a target of 354.

Matches played - 1

United Arab Emirates wins - 1

Kuwait wins - 0

United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait Betting Odds

United Arab Emirates to hit more fours than Kuwait

The UAE batters tend to play aggressively, and they will face a comparatively weaker Kuwait bowling attack who will play List A cricket after a long time. Surely, the UAE batters, consisting of Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Waseem, and Vriitya Aravind among many others, will go hard against the inexperienced Kuwait attack, which will increase the chances of their batters to smash more fours than their opponents.

United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait Top Team Batters

Asif Khan to be United Arab Emirates’ top batter

Having tallied 735 runs in 20 innings at an average of 43.23, Asif has established himself as the most dependable batsman among the UAE players. He has three 80+ scores (82 against Jersey, 96 against Namibia, and 103 against the USA) in his last four ODIs, therefore, it is obvious that he is the most dangerous wicket for Kuwait. In his young career, he has already notched two centuries and five half-centuries, and his strike rate of 86.98 suggests he scores run at a good pace as well.

Ravija Sandaruwan to be Kuwait’s top batter

Sandaruwan, the leading run-scorer in T20Is for Kuwait by a fair margin, might not be in his best of forms (13, 8, and 2 in his last three T20Is), but there is a high possibility that he should be good in List A with a bang. His T20I average of 33.44 after 31 innings, and his impressive strike rate of 148.31 suggests he is quite good with the willow as well.

United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait Top Team Bowlers

Zahoor Khan to be United Arab Emirates’ top bowler

Zahoor, the all-time leading wicket-taker for the UAE in ODIs, has picked up seven wickets in his last three ODIs. Someone who has taken 83 scalps in 52 ODIs at an average of 24.99, punters can’t overlook the 33-year-old right-arm quick in this fixture, as he has a knack for giving his side breakthroughs in regular intervals.

Mohammed Aslam to be Kuwait’s top bowler

Aslam, Kuwait’s skipper, has taken 32 scalps in 26 T20Is at an average of 15.87 and an economy rate of 5.77. The left-arm spinner is expected to lead the attack when he will be back in action in the 50-over format after such a long time. In his last five matches, he never went wicketless, having returned figures of 2/27, 1/10, 1/32, 3/19, and 1/26. Therefore, relying on him among the Kuwaiti bowlers should be the best idea for punters.