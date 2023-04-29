AE (United Arab Emirates) vs OMA (Oman) Match Prediction OMA 55 % Chance of Winning AE 45 % Bet Now! The second semi-final game of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup will take place between the United Arab Emirates and Oman on Saturday (April 29). The encounter is scheduled to start at 8:45 AM IST at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu.

United Arab Emirates vs Oman Chance of Winning

Both teams secured victories in three out of four league matches in the league in the first round and will be confident ahead of this game. Oman hold the edge with a 3-2 record in the head-to-head record in the 50-over format against the UAE in official international games, but it will be down to the side that handles pressure better in the crucial game.

UAE chance of winning @ 45%

Oman chance of winning @ 55%

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United Arab Emirates vs Hong Kong Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

United Arab Emirates will face the challenge of Oman in the semi-final of the ACC Premier League 2023. Both these teams were impressive in the league stage matches, winning three games apiece, to enter the top four.

In their first game, UAE posted 371 on the board, with Vriitya Aravind (185) and Rohan Mustafa (118) scoring terrific centuries. Then, Junaid Siddique and Karthik Meiyappan scalped three wickets each to secure a victory for the team by 143 runs. However, in the next game, they conceded 263 against Hong Kong, with Aayan Khan picking a five-wicket haul. Aryan Lakra top-scored with 52, but the other batters couldn’t step-up as they lost the game by 67 runs.

In the third league match, UAE amassed a mammoth total of 471 on the board, with Aravind (174) and Muhammad Waseem (160) leading the charge. Aayan, Meiyappan and Sanchit Sharma picked two wickets apiece. In the recent outing, Aayan, Meiyappan and Mustafa bagged two wickets each to restrict Bahrain to 116. Reliable batters Aravind and Mustafa scored half-centuries to chase down the score in 28 overs.

Meanwhile, Oman posted 249 on the board, with Aayan Khan scoring 64 in their first league match against Qatar. Bilal Khan bagged a four-fer to lead Oman to a victory by 40 runs. In the second game, they faced a strong Nepal outfit and conceded 310, with Aayan Khan bagging two, while others picked one each. On the batting front, Mohammad Nadeem impressed with a knock of 65, but they fell short by 84 runs.

In the third league match, Zeeshan Maqsood scalped four wickets to restrict Malaysia to 227. Thereafter, Jatinder hit a century, while Kashyap Prajapati contributed 66 to chase down the total with eight overs to spare. In the latest outing against Oman, Jatinder hit 88, while the other four batters scored a half-century to lead Oman to 366. The bowling unit led by Bilal Khan’s four-fer did just fine to secure a victory for the team by 72 runs and find a place in the semi-final.

United Arab Emirates vs Hong Kong Match Toss Prediction

Most of the matches at this venue have been won by the team batting second on this venue. This is partly due to a belter of a surface at Kathmandu, which makes it easier for the teams to chase down the score. A total of around 270 should be the par score. However, it is a pressure game and runs on the board always counts.

Weather Report

According to the weather forecast, there is a 20 percent chance of rain during the game. rain showers The humidity will be around 50%, while the temperature will be around 25 degree Celsius.

United Arab Emirates Player List

UAE squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryan Lakra, Vrittya Aravind (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Rohan Mustafa, Asif Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Juniad Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Basil Hameed, Matiullah Khan, Ansh Tandon

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem (c) Batsman Aryan Lakra Batsman Vriitya Aravind Wicketkeeper Rameezz Shahzad All-rounder Rohan Mustafa All-rounder Asif Khan Batsman Junaid Siddique All-rounder Sanchit Sharma All-rounder Zahoor Khan Bowler Aayan Afzal Khan Bowler Karthik Meiyappan Bowler

United Arab Emirates Team Form

Recently, UAE became one of the two teams, who qualified for the ODI World Cup Qualifiers to be played in June-July. They secured victories in four out of five matches and were in good form.

In the ACC Premier League 2023 league stage, UAE prevailed in 75% of the matches, and maintained their good form.

Oman squad:Zeeshan Maqsood (captain), Aaqib Ilyas (vice-captain), Jay Odedera, Kaleemullah, Shoaib Khan, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Adeel Shafique (wicket-keeper), Jatinder Singh, Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Bilal Khan, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi (wicket-keeper), Fayyaz Butt

Oman Playing XI

Name Role Kashyap Prajapati Batter Jatinder Singh Wicket-keeper Aqib Ilyas Batter Rohit Paudel Batter Zeeshan Maqsood (c) All-rounder Mohammad Nadeem Batter Adeel Ahmad Shafique Wicket-keeper Ayaan Khan All-rounder Sandeep Goud All-rounder Kaleemullah Bowler Jay Odedra Bowler

Oman Team Form

Oman featured in the Desert Cup T20I series in November last year. They secured three victories in six league matches, and emerged as runners-up after losing to Canada in the summit clash.



In this tournament, they have secured three victories in four matches and will challenge Oman.

United Arab Emirates vs Oman Head to Head

UAE and Oman have met on six occasions in official ODIs. In the last two games, Oman have held their nerves to win the game by 12 runs and eight runs respectively.

United Arab Emirates vs Oman Betting Odds

Oman to have the highest opening partnership



Oman have seen consistent scores from their openers, Kashyap Prajapati and Jatinder Singh. They stitched together a 125-run stand in the first fixture while putting up 123 runs for the first wicket in the next match. Although they have not converted starts into big ones in the last two games, they are the experienced batters, who have lived up to the expectations.



United Arab Emirates vs Oman Top Team Batsmen

Vriitya Aravind to be UAE’s best batter



The elegant batter has shone brightly over the years and has been in stellar form in this tournament. He has been the best batter, with 428 runs in four games at an average of 142.66. He slammed 185 off 147 against Kuwait in the first appearance of the ACC Premier League 2023.

Jatinder Singh to be Oman’s best batter



Undoubtedly the most consistent batter of Oman in recent years, Jatinder Singh has more than 1,100 runs in the ODI format with six fifties and three centuries. In this competition, Jatinder has amassed 220 runs in four appearances at an average of 73.33.

United Arab Emirates vs Oman Top Team Bowlers

Aayan Khan to be UAE’s best bowler

Aayan Khan is the most successful bowler in the tournament with 12 scalps in four games, with 5/50 as the best figures. He is usually very economical and will be the key for the side in this game.

Bilal Khan to be Oman’s best bowler



The experienced left-arm pacer has impressed with his accuracy, picking up 11 wickets in four games, with figures of 4/42 coming against Qatar. Overall, he has 71 wickets in 37 games at an impressive average of 20.01. Hence, Bilal is expected to be playing a key role for Oman in this game.