UAE (United Arab Emirates) vs OMN (Oman) Match Prediction UAE 60 % Chance of Winning OMN 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.647 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the Group B encounter of the ACC Mens T20I Premier Cup, 2024, the United Arab Emirates and Oman will take on each other at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, on April 15, 2024 (Monday), at 4:00 PM IST. Both sides have remained unbeaten in the tournament so far, having won both games.

United Arab Emirates vs Oman Chance of Winning

The United Arab Emirates are one of the strongest teams in Asia when it comes to Associate cricket and it is visible from the domineering performance they have shown in the last two games. By beating Kuwait and Bahrain in convincing manners, the United Arab Emirates have positioned themselves as the second-placed side, only behind Oman in net run rate.

Oman are doing pretty well on the field too, having beaten Bahrain and Cambodia, easily. Led by Zeeshan Maqsood’s successful batting displays, Oman are well placed to take on the challenge posed by the Middle Eastern neighbour.

UAE’s chance of winning is 60%

OMA’s chance of winning is 40%

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United Arab Emirates vs Oman Betting Tips

If you are not betting big on Alishan Sharafu to have a crazy game of cricket, then you’re losing out on good value. The UAE batter has a 90* and 78 in two matches of the ACC Premier Cup 2024, taking his T20 career average to 28.50. You can also bet on Asif Khan, who has managed to tighten the screw around the opposition bowling order with menacing displays of bowling.

Match Prediction Best Odds United Arab Emirates Opening Partnership Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Oman Opening Partnership Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: UAE 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

United Arab Emirates vs Oman Match Toss Prediction

The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Ministry Turf 1 is the primary cricket ground in Oman, which also hosted some first-round games in the 2021 T20 World Cup. In 38 matches at the venue, the batting first team have a strong dominance historically, having won 21 games.

Weather Report

There is no rain prediction in Oman on Monday, with the match between United Arab Emirates and Oman going to be played under clear skies. There will be massive humidity, as you’d expect in any middle-east nation in April, but may not impact the game as such.

United Arab Emirates Player List

Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Vishnu Sukumaran, Asif Khan, Syed Haider Shah (wk), Basil Hameed, Aayan Afzal Khan, Ali Naseer, Muhammad Farooq, Junaid Siddique, Akif Raja, Tanish Suri, Nilansh Keswani, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem Batter Alishan Sharafu Batter Vishnu Sukumaran Batter Asif Khan Batter Syed Haider Shah Wicket-keeper Basil Hameed All-rounder Aayan Afzal Khan All-rounder Ali Naseer Bowler Muhammad Farooq Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Akif Raja Bowler

United Arab Emirates Team Form

The United Arab Emirates had a mixed bag of a season, having won 12 and lost 11 in their 23 encounters. In 2024, the Mohammad Wasseem-led side have won three and lost two in six games - making sure things are aligned in their favour.

Oman Player List

Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Rafiullah, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Pratik Athavale (wk), Mehran Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah

Predicted Playing XI

Kashyap Prajapati Batter Naseem Khushi Batter Aqib Ilyas All-rounder Zeeshan Maqsood Batter Rafiullah Batter Khalid Kail All-rounder Ayaan Khan All-rounder Pratik Athavale Wicket-keeper Mehran Khan Bowler Fayyaz Butt Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler

Oman Team Form

Oman are coming into the United Arab Emirates encounter, having won both their games in the season so far. In 2024 alone, Oman have played 10 games while winning six games.

United Arab Emirates vs Oman Head-To-Head

The contest between United Arab Emirates and Oman are even stevens, with both sides securing three wins each in six games. The last time both sides took on each other was in September 2023 when Oman won by five wickets at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

United Arab Emirates vs Oman Betting Odds

UAE to have a strong powerplay (Parimatch)

In the form of Muhammad Waseem, Alishan Sharafu, and Asif Khan, the United Arab Emirates have a strong top-order to maximise the advantage of the batting display. What works for them is the fact that all three top-order batters go bang bang right from the word go, maintaining a run rate of 9.4 in the ongoing ACC Premier Cup 2024.

United Arab Emirates vs Oman T20i Al Amerat Cricket Ground Al Amerat, null United Arab Emirates Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! Oman Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.197 Bet Now!

United Arab Emirates vs Oman Best Batters

Muhammad Waseem to be United Arab Emirates’ best batter (Parimatch)

Muhammad Waseem is not just one of the most prolific batters to have come out of the United Arab Emirates, but also in the world at the moment. Currently, he has a T20 average of 38.54 and a strike rate of 151.27, with two centuries and 14 half-centuries.

Zeeshan Maqsood to be Oman’s best batter (Parimatch)

Zeeshan Maqsood has been a legend of Oman cricket, with 1231 runs at an average of 29.30 and a strike rate of 121.88 in the shortest format of the game. The Oman captain has one century and five fifties in the format, and his unbeaten 45-run knock against Bahrain was a demonstration of that. Trust him to do well.

United Arab Emirates vs Oman Best Bowlers

Aayan Afzal Khan to be United Arab Emirates’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Aayan Afzal Khan has taken 34 wickets in T20 cricket at an average of 20.76 and is considered one of the brightest talents to have come out of UAE. Such has been Khan’s brilliance that he has conceded runs at an economy rate of 6.02. Currently, he is the highest wicket-taker for UAE in the ongoing tournament, and to make your belief stronger, let me add that Aayan Afzal Khan has taken nine wickets in his last five matches.

Aqib Ilyas to be Oman’s best bowler (Parimatch)

That Aqib Ilyas is one of the finest batters in associate cricket is no doubt, but the fact that he is one of the best bowlers around can’t be ruled out at all. At least in his current form. The Oman all-rounder has taken six wickets in two games, including a four-wicket haul against Cambodia. He can do a lot better if trusted more to do the job.