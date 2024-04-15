UAE (United Arab Emirates) vs OMN (Oman) Match Prediction
UAE
60%
Chance of Winning
OMN
40%
T20i
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Al Amerat
Facts:
- Aayan Afzal Khan has taken 34 wickets in T20 cricket at an average of 20.76.
- Zeeshan Maqsood has been a legend of Oman cricket, with 1231 runs at an average of 29.30 and a strike rate of 121.88.
- Waseem has a T20 average of 38.54 and a strike rate of 151.27, with two centuries and 14 half-centuries.
United Arab Emirates vs Oman Chance of Winning
The United Arab Emirates are one of the strongest teams in Asia when it comes to Associate cricket and it is visible from the domineering performance they have shown in the last two games. By beating Kuwait and Bahrain in convincing manners, the United Arab Emirates have positioned themselves as the second-placed side, only behind Oman in net run rate.
Oman are doing pretty well on the field too, having beaten Bahrain and Cambodia, easily. Led by Zeeshan Maqsood’s successful batting displays, Oman are well placed to take on the challenge posed by the Middle Eastern neighbour.
UAE’s chance of winning is 60%
OMA’s chance of winning is 40%
United Arab Emirates vs Oman Betting Tips
If you are not betting big on Alishan Sharafu to have a crazy game of cricket, then you’re losing out on good value. The UAE batter has a 90* and 78 in two matches of the ACC Premier Cup 2024, taking his T20 career average to 28.50. You can also bet on Asif Khan, who has managed to tighten the screw around the opposition bowling order with menacing displays of bowling.
Match Prediction Best Odds
United Arab Emirates Opening Partnership Over 22.5 runs
Oman Opening Partnership Over 20.5 runs
Higher Opening Partnership: UAE
United Arab Emirates vs Oman Match Toss Prediction
The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Ministry Turf 1 is the primary cricket ground in Oman, which also hosted some first-round games in the 2021 T20 World Cup. In 38 matches at the venue, the batting first team have a strong dominance historically, having won 21 games.
Weather Report
There is no rain prediction in Oman on Monday, with the match between United Arab Emirates and Oman going to be played under clear skies. There will be massive humidity, as you’d expect in any middle-east nation in April, but may not impact the game as such.
United Arab Emirates Player List
Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Vishnu Sukumaran, Asif Khan, Syed Haider Shah (wk), Basil Hameed, Aayan Afzal Khan, Ali Naseer, Muhammad Farooq, Junaid Siddique, Akif Raja, Tanish Suri, Nilansh Keswani, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia
Predicted Playing XI
|
Muhammad Waseem
|
Batter
|
Alishan Sharafu
|
Batter
|
Vishnu Sukumaran
|
Batter
|
Asif Khan
|
Batter
|
Syed Haider Shah
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Basil Hameed
|
All-rounder
|
Aayan Afzal Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Ali Naseer
|
Bowler
|
Muhammad Farooq
|
Bowler
|
Junaid Siddique
|
Bowler
|
Akif Raja
|
Bowler
United Arab Emirates Team Form
The United Arab Emirates had a mixed bag of a season, having won 12 and lost 11 in their 23 encounters. In 2024, the Mohammad Wasseem-led side have won three and lost two in six games - making sure things are aligned in their favour.
Oman Player List
Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Rafiullah, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Pratik Athavale (wk), Mehran Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kashyap Prajapati
|
Batter
|
Naseem Khushi
|
Batter
|
Aqib Ilyas
|
All-rounder
|
Zeeshan Maqsood
|
Batter
|
Rafiullah
|
Batter
|
Khalid Kail
|
All-rounder
|
Ayaan Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Pratik Athavale
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mehran Khan
|
Bowler
|
Fayyaz Butt
|
Bowler
|
Bilal Khan
|
Bowler
Oman Team Form
Oman are coming into the United Arab Emirates encounter, having won both their games in the season so far. In 2024 alone, Oman have played 10 games while winning six games.
United Arab Emirates vs Oman Head-To-Head
The contest between United Arab Emirates and Oman are even stevens, with both sides securing three wins each in six games. The last time both sides took on each other was in September 2023 when Oman won by five wickets at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.
United Arab Emirates vs Oman Betting Odds
UAE to have a strong powerplay (Parimatch)
In the form of Muhammad Waseem, Alishan Sharafu, and Asif Khan, the United Arab Emirates have a strong top-order to maximise the advantage of the batting display. What works for them is the fact that all three top-order batters go bang bang right from the word go, maintaining a run rate of 9.4 in the ongoing ACC Premier Cup 2024.
United Arab Emirates vs Oman
T20i
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Al Amerat, null
United Arab Emirates vs Oman Best Batters
Muhammad Waseem to be United Arab Emirates’ best batter (Parimatch)
Muhammad Waseem is not just one of the most prolific batters to have come out of the United Arab Emirates, but also in the world at the moment. Currently, he has a T20 average of 38.54 and a strike rate of 151.27, with two centuries and 14 half-centuries.
Zeeshan Maqsood to be Oman’s best batter (Parimatch)
Zeeshan Maqsood has been a legend of Oman cricket, with 1231 runs at an average of 29.30 and a strike rate of 121.88 in the shortest format of the game. The Oman captain has one century and five fifties in the format, and his unbeaten 45-run knock against Bahrain was a demonstration of that. Trust him to do well.
United Arab Emirates vs Oman Best Bowlers
Aayan Afzal Khan to be United Arab Emirates’ best bowler (Parimatch)
Aayan Afzal Khan has taken 34 wickets in T20 cricket at an average of 20.76 and is considered one of the brightest talents to have come out of UAE. Such has been Khan’s brilliance that he has conceded runs at an economy rate of 6.02. Currently, he is the highest wicket-taker for UAE in the ongoing tournament, and to make your belief stronger, let me add that Aayan Afzal Khan has taken nine wickets in his last five matches.
Aqib Ilyas to be Oman’s best bowler (Parimatch)
That Aqib Ilyas is one of the finest batters in associate cricket is no doubt, but the fact that he is one of the best bowlers around can’t be ruled out at all. At least in his current form. The Oman all-rounder has taken six wickets in two games, including a four-wicket haul against Cambodia. He can do a lot better if trusted more to do the job.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
United Arab Emirates
UAE to win @ 1.68 (Parimatch)
OMA to win @ 2.05 (Parimatch)
Parimatch