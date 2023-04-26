AE (United Arab of Emirates) vs BHR (Bahrain) Match Prediction AE 85 % Chance of Winning BHR 15 % Bet Now! The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will play a do-or-die encounter on April 26 when they take on Bahrain in Match 18 of the ACC Mens Premier Cup 2023. The fixture between the two sides who are pooled into Group B is scheduled to get underway at 8.45 AM IST, which is 9 AM local time. The contest will take place at Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu.

United Arab of Emirates vs Bahrain Chance of Winning

Placed second in Group B, the UAE boast of having a superior NRR of +2.478 following two massive victories against Kuwait and Singapore. Bahrain, on the other hand, sit third, having won once and lost once. Their previous encounter against Hong Kong was abandoned without a toss due to rain. They even fought valiantly against Kuwait as well until they endured a heartbreaking two-wicket loss.

United Arab of Emirates’s chances of winning - 85 %

Bahrain’s chances of winning - 15 %

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

United Arab of Emirates vs Bahrain Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Among the UAE stars, skipper Muhammad Waseem, Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind, and Asif Khan hold the key for the batters. Their bowling attack, led by Junaid Siddique and Zahoor Khan, has been in excellent form as well, taking 26 out of the available 30 wickets in the previous three fixtures.

Bahrain too boast of having promising players such as Shahbaz Badar, Fiaz Ahmed, and Sohail Ahmed, who helped them to post 286/8 against Singapore in their tournament opener. Imran Anwar and Abdul Majid Abbasi have been bowling brilliantly as well, and Ali Dawood, their powerplay specialist, has also been giving them good starts with the new ball. If they play up to their potential, the contest could turn out to be an exciting one for the viewers.

United Arab of Emirates vs Bahrain Match Toss Prediction

A total of seven matches have been played at Mulpani Cricket Ground, and six of them had results. Of these, the team batting second have won the contest on four occasions, while the batting first team have had the last laugh on the other two. However, the UAE tend to bat first and had win both their games after piling up massive totals. Bahrain, too, had their solitary victory by batting first against Singapore. So, against all odds, whichever team win the toss is likely to opt to bat first.

Weather Report

As per justweather.org, there is a 22% probability of rain in Kathmandu’s Mulpani Cricket Ground on April 26, with a maximum temperature of 29°C and a minimum temperature of 14°C. There will be 87% of cloud cover, predominantly from the afternoon onwards, and the humidity will be 17%. So, don’t be surprised if the match is reduced to a shorter (by over) affair.

United Arab of Emirates News & Player List

United Arab of Emirates squad:Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Basil Hameed, Matiullah Khan, Ansh Tandon

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem (c) All-rounder Aryan Lakra All-rounder Vriitya Aravind (wk) Batsman Rameez Shahzad Batsman Asif Khan Batsman Rohan Mustafa All-rounder Aayan Afzal Khan All-rounder Sanchit Sharma All-rounder Junaid Siddique Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler Karthik Meiyappan Bowler

United Arab of Emirates Team Form

The UAE had two big margin victories – by 143 runs against Kuwait and by 201 runs versus Kuwait – in three attempts, but a shocking 67-run loss against Hong Kong in between led them to enjoy a picture-perfect competition thus far.

Bahrain News & Player List

Bahrain squad: Haider Butt (c), Shahbaz Badar (wk), Muhammad Younis, Shahbaz Badar (wk), Junaid Aziz, Sohail Ahmed, Fiaz Ahmed, Imran Anwar, Waseeq Ahmed, Rizwan Butt, Ali Dawood, Abdul Majid Abbasi

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Younis Batsman Shahbaz Badar (wk) Batsman Junaid Aziz Batsman Sohail Ahmed All-rounder Fiaz Ahmed Batsman Haider Butt (C) Batsman Imran Anwar All-rounder Rizwan Butt All-rounder Waseeq Ahmed Bowler Ali Dawood Bowler Abdul Majid Abbasi Bowler

Bahrain Team Form

Bahrain began the competition with a massive 132-run victory over Singapore, but followed it with two-wicket loss to Kuwait. Then they were supposed to face Hong Kong, butt rain did not allow them to play single ball in that fixture. So, it is safe to say that Bahrain are blowing hot and cold before coming to this fixture.

United Arab of Emirates vs Bahrain Head to Head

The UAE and Bahrain have faced twice in the 50-over format, and the former ended up emerging victorious on both occasions. However, it is pertinent to mention that those contests took place more than 13 years ago.

Total matches - 2,

The UAE wins - 2,

Bahrain wins - 0

United Arab of Emirates vs Bahrain Betting Odds

Muhammad Waseem to score over 28.5 @1.87

One of the most destructive batsmen in world cricket, Waseem struck 16 sixes and six fours in the UAE’s previous encounter against Singapore in Kirtipur, where they piled a staggering total of 471. The UAE skipper averages 26.72 in ODIs, and his six 60+ scores in the last 10 innings show how brilliant he has been with the bat in recent times. So, seeing Waseem score big against a comparatively weaker Bahrain attack should be on the cards.

United Arab of Emirates vs Bahrain Top Team Batters

Vriitya Aravind to be the United Arab of Emirates’ top batter

Having scored two 170+ (185 versus Kuwait, 174 versus Singapore) scores in his last three outings, swashbuckling 20-year-old wicket-keeper Vriitya Aravind has been in stupendous form. He strikes at 122.41 in the competition, and a tally of 366 runs has helped him to be at the top of the runs chart. Besides, he has scored a total of 1364 runs in 44 ODIs, averaging 33.26 which suggests he has already enjoyed a lot of success at such a young age. Therefore, bank upon him to bully the Bahrain attack as well.

Sohail Ahmed to be Bahrain’s top batter

By scoring 34 and 46 against Kuwait and Singapore respectively, Sohail provided much-needed stability in Bahrain’s middle order. In T20Is, he has a staggering record of 52.08 after 18 innings, aggregating a total of 625 runs. Thus, a player who possesses such exquisite numbers can’t be ignored, and without a doubt, he is Bahrain’s most dependable batsman.

United Arab of Emirates vs Bahrain Top Team Bowlers

Karthik Meiyappan to be the United Arab of Emirates’ top bowler

The UAE’s talented leg-spinner Karthik Meiyappan took five wickets across three innings in the competition, which included a disciplined 2/37 off his ten overs against Singapore in their previous encounter. The 22-year-old has snared a total of 31 wickets in 21 ODIs at an average of 24.51 at a strike rate of 29.2, suggesting he takes a wicket in every five overs. Hence, keeping faith in Meiyappan should be the safest bet for punters.

Abdul Majid Abbasi to be Bahrain’s top bowler

Bahrain’s 29-year-old slow left-arm spinner Abdul Majid Abbasi took five wickets in the opening two fixtures for his team, showing the cricketing world what he can bring to the table. Unfortunately, he was not able to carry on the momentum against Hong Kong due to bad weather, but expect him to do wonders against the UAE as well if the rain God does not have some other plans.