Afghanistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Match Prediction
AFG
70%
Chance of Winning
NEP
30%
List a
ICC Academy Ground No 2
Facts:
- Afghanistan opener Jamshid Zadran scored 43 runs off 75 balls in his first match against India U-19.
- Nepal international Gulsan Jha picked two wickets vs Pakistan in his first match of ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023.
- Uttam Magar of Nepal hit a scintillating fifty against Pakistan U-19 in his first outing of the tournament.
Afghanistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Chance of Winning
Afghanistan U-19 look all set to beat Nepal U-19 register their first win of the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023. Both the teams lost their respective first matches and a look at their performance reveals that Afghanistan are going to be the more potent side in the upcoming fixture.
Afghanistan managed to play the entire quota of 50 overs against a strong Indian team. They scored 173 runs and did not allow India to win the match before 37.3 overs. Nepal, on the other hand, were bundled out for 152 in 47.2 overs. Pakistan chased down the target in 26.2 overs.
It's quite evident that Afghanistan have a better bowling and batting unit. The surge in the performance of their senior team also hints that Afghanistan cricket team is going in the write direction and can prove to be just too good against Nepal.
Afghanistan U-19 chance of winning - 70%
Nepal U-19 chance of winning - 30 %
Afghanistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Betting Tips
Afghanistan opener Jamshid Zadran scored 43 runs off 75 balls in his first outing against a strong India bowling unit. His innings consisted of four boundaries. The 17-year-old southpaw would enter the match with a lot of confidence.
Nepal opener Arjun Kumal scored 21 runs off 37 balls against Pakistan in his first outing of the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023. The innings consisted of three boundaries. Kumal has scores of 21, 11 and 50 in his last three outings.
Afghanistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Toss Prediction
In the last ODI match at the venue, Pakistan elected to field first and won the match by seven wickets. In the second match, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field. The trend is expected to continue.
Weather Report
No chances of rain in Dubai on Saturday. With a humidity level of 49 percent, the temperature will hover around 29 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 16 km/h at the ground.
Afghanistan U-19 Player List
Naseer Khan (c), Wafiullah Tarakhil, Jamshid Zadran, Khalid Taniwal, Akram Mohammadzai, Sohail Khan Zurmati, Rahimullah Zurmati, Noman Shah Agha, Mohammad Younus Zadran, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Wahidullah Zadran, Bashir Ahmad Afghan, Faridoon Dawoodzai and Khalil Ahmad
Afghanistan U-19 Playing XI
|
Wafiullah Tarakhi
|
Batter
|
Jamshid Zadran
|
Batter
|
Sohail Khan Zurmatai
|
Batter
|
Akram Mohammadzai
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Younus Zadran
|
Batter
|
Naseer Khan (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Numan Shah
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Rahimullah Zurmati
|
All-rounder
|
Wahidullah Zadran
|
All-rounder
|
Khalel Ahmad
|
Bowler
|
Bashir Ahmad
|
Bowler
Afghanistan U-19 Recent Form
Afghanistan lost their first match against India by seven wickets. Overall, they have three of their last five matches.
Nepal U-19 Player List
Dev Khanal (c), Dipesh Kandel, Gulshan Jha, Hemant Dhami, Subash Bhandari, Aakash Tripathi, Arjun Kumal, Deepak Bohara, Uttam Thapa Magar, Dipak Dumre, Aakash Chand, Bishal KC, Tilak Raj Bhandari, Bipin Rawal.
Nepal U-19 Predicted Playing XI
|
Tilak Bhandari
|
Batter
|
Arjun Kamal
|
Batter
|
Aakash Tripathi
|
Batter
|
Bipin Rawal (WK)
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Dev Khanal (CAP)
|
All-rounder
|
Bishal Bikram KC
|
All-rounder
|
Uttam Thapa Magar
|
Batter
|
Dipesh Kandel
|
All-rounder
|
Subash Bhandari
|
Bowler
|
Aakash Chand
|
Bowler
|
Gulsan Jha
|
Bowler
Nepal U-19 Recent Form
Nepal lost their first match against Pakistan by seven wickets. Overall, they have lost each of their last five matches.
Afghanistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Head-to-Head Record
Afghanistan have defeated Nepal in each of their last five meetings. In their last match in 2018, Afghanistan handed Nepal a three-wicket win with 75 balls remaining.
Afghanistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 U-19 Betting Odds
Afghanistan U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5
Afghanistan opening pair of Jamshid Zadran and Wafiullah Tarakhil are expected to score over 19 runs together against Nepal. Nepal have a few international stars featuring the team but the quality is missing. Zadran scored 43 and Tarakhil chipped in with 15 runs against India to forge a 26-run opening stand. They are expected to better their performance and give Afghanistan a solid start against Nepal.
Afghanistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19
List a
ICC Academy Ground No 2, null
Afghanistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Top Batters
Numan Shah to be the top batter for Afghanistan U-19
Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Numan Shah has shown spark and a big score from him is expected. He scored 25 runs off 42 balls against India. The 17-year-old has scores of 25, 31, 29, 20 and 19 in his last five outings.
Uttam Magar to be the top batter for Nepal U-19
Nepal middle-order batter Uttam Magar scored 51 runs off 76 balls and top-scored for his team against Pakistan. His impressive innings consisted of three fours and two sixes. The 17-year-old right-hand batter would look to carry forward his good form.
Afghanistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Top Bowlers
Khalel Ahmad to be the top bowler for Afghanistan U-19
The 18-year-old Afghanistan pacer was impressive with the ball in his first outing against India. He picked one wicket for 28 runs in 8.3 overs. Ahmad has picked five wickets in his last three matches.
Gulsan Jha to be the top bowler for Nepal Under-19
Gulsan Jha brought in all his experience and picked two wickets for 54 runs in eight overs against Pakistan. The 17-year-old left-arm pacer has an experience of 24 ODI and 14 T20Is. He has picked 21 wickets at an average of 37.66 in List A cricket.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Afghanistan U-19
Afghanistan U-19 to win @ 1.86 (Parimatch)
Nepal U-19 to win @ 1.86 (Parimatch)
Parimatch