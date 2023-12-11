Bangladesh U-19 vs Japan U-19 Match Prediction BANG 95 % Chance of Winning JPN 5 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.04 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.2 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.12 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bangladesh U-19 will take on Japan U-19 in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 Group B match at the ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai on Monday, December 11. The match is scheduled to start from 11 AM IST.

Bangladesh U-19 vs Japan U-19 Chance of Winning

Bangladesh U-19 have a high chance of beating Japan U-19 in their upcoming ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023. Bangladesh defeated UAE by 61 runs in their last match. They scored 228 runs before bundling out UAE from 167. Their bowlers Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby and Parvez Rahman Jobon picked four wickets each.

Japan U-19, on the other hand, were hammered by Sri Lanka U-19 by seven wickets in their first match of the tournament. They were bundled out for 75 runs before Sri Lanka chased down the target in just 12.2 overs.

It's very obvious that Bangladesh U-19 has a strong chance of winning their match against Japan U-19 on Monday.

Bangladesh U-19 chance of winning - 95%

Japan U-19 chance of winning - 5%

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Bangladesh U-19 vs Japan U-19 Betting Tips

Ariful Islam got a start in his first outing. He scored 22 off 24 balls. His strike rate of 91.67 was better than any Bangladesh batter in the match. Islam scored 80 runs off 70 balls in his last outing. The 18-year-old left-hand batter has played a total of 13 List A matches and scored 282 runs at an average of 25.63.

Japan captain Koji Hardgrave -Abe will be a Japan batter to watchout for. The 17-year-old all-rounder scored 19 runs off 32 balls. The innings consisted of three fours. He would look to improve his performance.

Bangladesh U-19 vs UAE U-19 Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue, Nepal U-19 opted to bowl first after winning the toss. In the second-last match Sri Lanka U-19 had opted to field first. The first match of the match saw Pakistan U-19 opt to bowl at the venue. The trend of winning the toss and electing to field is expected to continue.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Dubai on Saturday. With a humidity level of 54 percent, the temperature will hover around 28 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 13 km/h at the ground.

Bangladesh U-19 Player List

Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (c), Ahrar Amin, Jishan Alam, Mohammad Rohanat, Doullah Borson, Mohammad Asrafuzzaman, Boranno Mohammad Iqbal Hasanemon, Ariful Islam, Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Maruf Mridha, Mohammad Rafiuzzaman Rafi, Chowdhury Mohammad Rizwan, Adil Bin Siddik, Mohammad Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli, Wasi Siddiquee

Bangladesh U-19 Playing XI

Mohammad Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Jishan Alam Batter Chowdhury Md Rizwan Batter Ariful Islam All-rounder Ahrar Amin All-rounder Mohammad Shihab James Batter Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (CAP) All-rounder Parvez Rahman Jibon Bowler Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi Bowler Doullah Borson Bowler Iqbal Hossain Emmon Bowler

Bangladesh U-19 Recent Form

Bangladesh U-19 won their first match against UAE by 61 runs. They have lost three of their last five matches. They defeated England U-19 by six wickets in their second-last match.

Japan U-19 Player List

Koji Hardgrave -Abe (c), Kazuma Kato-Stafford (vc), Chihaya Arakawa, Shotaro Hiratsuka, Charles Hinze, Hirotake Kakinuma, Hugo Kelly, Daniel Panckhurst, Nihar Parmar, Aditya Phadke, Timothy Moore, Tomo Rear, Aarav Tiwari, Kiefer Yamamoto-Lake

Japan U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Aryansh ShKoji Hardgrave -Abe (CAP) All-rounder Kazuma Kato-Stafford All-rounder Chihaya Arakawa (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Shotaro Hiratsuka Batter Nihar Parmer - Daniel Panckhurst - Aditya Phadke All-rounder Charles Hinze Batter Hugo Kelly - Tomo Rear - Aarav Tiwari Bowler

Japan U-19 Recent Form

Japan U-19 lost their first match against Sri Lanka by seven wickets. They have lost each of their last five matches.

Bangladesh U-19 vs Japan U-19 Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have never played against each other.

Bangladesh U-19 vs Japan U-19 Betting Odds

Bangladesh U-19 vs Japan U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

Bangladesh opening pair of Ashiqur Rahman Shibli and Jishan Alam partnered for 74 runs in 17.2 overs in their first outing of the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023. Shibli scored 71 off 102 balls, while Alam chipped in with 42 off 56. Having started off their U-19 Asia Cup 2023 campaign on a positive note, the confident pair is expected to score over 20 runs together in their upcoming fixture as well.

Bangladesh U-19 vs Japan U-19 List a ICC Academy Ground No 2, null Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.04 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.2 Bet Now! Japan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 11.5 Bet Now!

Bangladesh U-19 vs Japan U-19 Top Batters

Ashiqur Rahman Shibli to be the top batter for Bangladesh U-19

Bangladesh opener Ashiqur Rahman Shibli will be the batter to watchout for in the match. The 18-year-old scored 71 runs off 102 balls against the UAE. His innings consisted of three fours and a six. Shibli has scores of 71, 24, 27, 15 and 62 in his last five innings.

Charles Hinze to be the top batter for Japan U-19

Japan middle-order batter Charles Hinze top-scored for his team in the first match against Sri Lanka. His 52-ball innings for 36 runs consisted of four impressie boundaries. The 15-year-old would look to impress once again.

Bangladesh U-19 vs Japan U-19 Top Bowlers

Parvez Rahman Jibon to be the top bowler for Bangaldesh Under-19

Parvez Rahman Jibon can emerge as the leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh. He picked four wickets for 26 runs in 10 overs in the first match against the UAE. The off-spinner has picked six wickets in his last three matches.

Kiefer Lake to be the top bowler for Japan U-19

Kiefer Lake picked two wickets for 27 runs in his five overs against Sri Lanka U-19. Notably, Sri Lanka took just three wickets in the match. Lake picked the wickets of Rusanda Gamage and Hirun Kapurubandara.