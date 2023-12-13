Bangladesh U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Match Prediction BANG 70 % Chance of Winning SRI 30 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.725 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bangladesh U-19 will take on Sri Lanka U-19 in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 Group B match at the ICC Academy, Dubai on Wednesday, December 13. The match is scheduled to start from 11 AM IST.

Bangladesh U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Chance of Winning

Bangladesh U-19 can very well beat Sri Lanka U-19 in their last group stage fixture of the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday. Bangladesh are currently the Group B table-toppers. They have won each of their two matches. They defeated UAE U-19 by 61 runs before thrashing Japan by nine wickets.

Sri Lanka U-19, on the other hand, are really low on confidence. They defeated Japan U19 by seven wickets before going down against UAE by two wickets in their last match. Sri Lanka were restricted to 220/9 in 50 overs as UAE chased down the target with two wickets and 10 balls remaining. The chances of Sri Lanka beating Bangladesh is not very high.

Bangladesh U-19 chance of winning - 70%

Sri Lanka U-19 chance of winning - 30%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Bangladesh U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Betting Tips

Bangladesh opener Jishan Alam scored 29 runs off 16 balls in the previous match against Japan. The innings consisted of four fours and a six. In the first match against UAE U19, he scored 42 runs off 56. He scored five boundaries in that innings.

Sri Lanka captain Sineth Jayawardene scored 49 runs off 65 balls in his last match against the UAE. He looked set for a big score but got run out unfortunately. The innings consisted of three fours and two sixes.

Bangladesh U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Toss Prediction

Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bowl in the last match at the venue. In the second-last match here, UAE U19 opted to bowl. Winning the toss and electing to bowl first has been the trend of the tournament. The team winning the toss could opt to bat first once again.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Dubai on Saturday. With a humidity level of 45 percent, the temperature will hover around 27 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 14 km/h at the ground.

Bangladesh U-19 Player List

Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (c), Ahrar Amin, Jishan Alam, Mohammad Rohanat, Doullah Borson, Mohammad Asrafuzzaman, Boranno Mohammad Iqbal Hasanemon, Ariful Islam, Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Maruf Mridha, Mohammad Rafiuzzaman Rafi, Chowdhury Mohammad Rizwan, Adil Bin Siddik, Mohammad Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli, Wasi Siddiquee

Bangladesh U-19 Playing XI





Mohammad Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Jishan Alam Batter Chowdhury Md Rizwan Batter Ariful Islam All-rounder Ahrar Amin All-rounder Mohammad Shihab James Batter Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (CAP) All-rounder Parvez Rahman Jibon Bowler Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi Bowler Doullah Borson Bowler Iqbal Hossain Emmon Bowler

Bangladesh U-19 Recent Form

Bangladesh have won both their matches in the U-19 Asia Cup 2023. They have won three of their last five matches now.

Sri Lanka U-19 Player List

Sineth Jayawardene (c), Malsha Tharupath, Pulindu Perera, Rusanda Gamage, Ravishan Nethsara, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Dinura Kalupahana, Vishwa Lahiru, Garuka Sanketh, Vishen Halambage, Ruvishan Perera, Vihas Thewmika, Duvindu Ranatunga, Hirun Kapurubandara, Dinuka Thennakoon

Sri Lanka U-19 Playing XI

Pulindu Perera Batter Sineth Jayawardene (CAP) Batter Ravishan de Silva Batter Sharujan Shanmuganathan (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Hirun Kapurubandara Batter Malsha Tharupath Bowler Rusanda Gamage All-rounder Vihas Thewmika Bowler Garuka Sanketh Bowler Vishwa Lahiru Bowler Vihas Thewmika Bowler

Sri Lanka U-19 Recent Form

Sri Lanka have won their first match against Japan by seven wickets. UAE defeated them by two wickets in their last match. Overall, they have won three of their last five matches.

Bangladesh U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Head-to-Head Record

Bangladesh U-19 defeated Sri Lanka U-19 by five wickets in their last match which came in March this year. Prior to that match, Sri Lanka had won each of the three complete matches. The third-last match between the two sides ended without any result.

Bangladesh U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Betting Odds

Bangladesh U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

Bangladesh opening pair of Ashiqur Rahman Shibli and Jishan Alam partnered for 74 runs in 17.2 overs in their first outing of the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023. Shibli scored 71 off 102 balls, while Alam chipped in with 42 off 56. In the second match, Shibli scored 55 unbeaten runs and Alam chipped in with 29 runs off 16 balls. The two batters are in great form and they should manage toscore over 19 runs together.

Bangladesh U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 List a ICC Academy Ground, null Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.185 Bet Now!

Bangladesh U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Top Batters

Ashiqur Rahman Shibli to be the top batter for Bangladesh U-19

Bangladesh opener Ashiqur Rahman Shibli will be the batter to watchout for in the match. The 18-year-old scored 71 runs off 102 balls against the UAE. His innings consisted of three fours and a six. In the second match, the wicketkeeper-batter scored 55 unbeaten runs off 45 balls. Shibli has scores of 55*, 71, 24, 27, 15 and 62 in his last six innings.

Dinura Kalupahana to be the top batter for Sri Lanka U-19

Dinura Kalupahana remained unbeaten on six runs off 10 balls in his the first outing. He got to bat for a proper duration and he ended up being the top-scorer for the team. He scored 56 unbeaten runs off 87 balls. He hit just two fours in his innings and worked hard in singles and doubles. The 18-year-old has scores of 56*, 6*, 17, 61 and 22 in his last five matches.

Bangladesh U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Top Bowlers

Ariful Islam to be the top bowler for Bangladesh U-19

Off-spinner Ariful Islam picked two wickets for 15 runs in his last match against Japan. He bowled a total of seven overs in the match. The pitches in Dubai have slowed down and spinners will play a huge role. The 19-year-old would aim to impact over an under-pressure Sri Lanka once again.

Garuka Sanketh to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka Under-19

Garuka Sanketh picked three wickets for 35 runs in 10 overs in the last match against the UAE. In the first match, he picked two wickets for 18 runs in six overs. He has picked a total of six wickets in his last three matches. The right-hand pacer would look to come out all guns blazing once again.