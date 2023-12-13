Bangladesh U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Match Prediction

BANG

70%

Chance of Winning

SRI

30%

Parimatch

1.63
Bet
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.74
Bet
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

1.725
Bet
Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

List a

ICC Academy Ground

Bangladesh U-19 will take on Sri Lanka U-19 in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 Group B match at the ICC Academy, Dubai on Wednesday, December 13. The match is scheduled to start from 11 AM IST.

Facts:

  • Bangladesh opener Ashiqur Rahman Shibli has scores of 71 and 55 in his last two matches.
  • Sri Lanka captain Sineth Jayawardene scored 49 runs off 65 balls in his last match vs UAE.
  • Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby has picked six wickets in his last two matches.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Bet Now!Download App

Bangladesh U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Chance of Winning

Bangladesh U-19 can very well beat Sri Lanka U-19 in their last group stage fixture of the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday. Bangladesh are currently the Group B table-toppers. They have won each of their two matches. They defeated UAE U-19 by 61 runs before thrashing Japan by nine wickets.

Sri Lanka U-19, on the other hand, are really low on confidence. They defeated Japan U19 by seven wickets before going down against UAE by two wickets in their last match. Sri Lanka were restricted to 220/9 in 50 overs as UAE chased down the target with two wickets and 10 balls remaining. The chances of Sri Lanka beating Bangladesh is not very high.

Bangladesh U-19 chance of winning - 70%

Sri Lanka U-19 chance of winning - 30%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Bangladesh U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Betting Tips

Bangladesh opener Jishan Alam scored 29 runs off 16 balls in the previous match against Japan. The innings consisted of four fours and a six. In the first match against UAE U19, he scored 42 runs off 56. He scored five boundaries in that innings.

Sri Lanka captain Sineth Jayawardene scored 49 runs off 65 balls in his last match against the UAE. He looked set for a big score but got run out unfortunately. The innings consisted of three fours and two sixes.

Bangladesh U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Toss Prediction

Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bowl in the last match at the venue. In the second-last match here, UAE U19 opted to bowl. Winning the toss and electing to bowl first has been the trend of the tournament. The team winning the toss could opt to bat first once again.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Dubai on Saturday. With a humidity level of 45 percent, the temperature will hover around 27 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 14 km/h at the ground.

Bangladesh U-19 Player List

Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (c), Ahrar Amin, Jishan Alam, Mohammad Rohanat, Doullah Borson, Mohammad Asrafuzzaman, Boranno Mohammad Iqbal Hasanemon, Ariful Islam, Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Maruf Mridha, Mohammad Rafiuzzaman Rafi, Chowdhury Mohammad Rizwan, Adil Bin Siddik, Mohammad Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli, Wasi Siddiquee

Bangladesh U-19 Playing XI

Mohammad Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli (WK)

Wicketkeeper-batter

Jishan Alam

Batter

Chowdhury Md Rizwan

Batter

Ariful Islam

All-rounder

Ahrar Amin

All-rounder

Mohammad Shihab James

Batter

Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (CAP)

All-rounder

Parvez Rahman Jibon

Bowler

Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi

Bowler

Doullah Borson

Bowler

Iqbal Hossain Emmon

Bowler

Bangladesh U-19 Recent Form

Bangladesh have won both their matches in the U-19 Asia Cup 2023. They have won three of their last five matches now.

Sri Lanka U-19 Player List

Sineth Jayawardene (c), Malsha Tharupath, Pulindu Perera, Rusanda Gamage, Ravishan Nethsara, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Dinura Kalupahana, Vishwa Lahiru, Garuka Sanketh, Vishen Halambage, Ruvishan Perera, Vihas Thewmika, Duvindu Ranatunga, Hirun Kapurubandara, Dinuka Thennakoon

Sri Lanka U-19 Playing XI

Pulindu Perera

Batter

Sineth Jayawardene (CAP)

Batter

Ravishan de Silva

Batter

Sharujan Shanmuganathan (WK)

Wicketkeeper-batter

Hirun Kapurubandara

Batter

Malsha Tharupath

Bowler

Rusanda Gamage

All-rounder

Vihas Thewmika

Bowler

Garuka Sanketh

Bowler

Vishwa Lahiru

Bowler

Vihas Thewmika

Bowler

Sri Lanka U-19 Recent Form

Sri Lanka have won their first match against Japan by seven wickets. UAE defeated them by two wickets in their last match. Overall, they have won three of their last five matches.

Bangladesh U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Head-to-Head Record

Bangladesh U-19 defeated Sri Lanka U-19 by five wickets in their last match which came in March this year. Prior to that match, Sri Lanka had won each of the three complete matches. The third-last match between the two sides ended without any result.

Bangladesh U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Betting Odds

Bangladesh U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

Bangladesh opening pair of Ashiqur Rahman Shibli and Jishan Alam partnered for 74 runs in 17.2 overs in their first outing of the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023. Shibli scored 71 off 102 balls, while Alam chipped in with 42 off 56. In the second match, Shibli scored 55 unbeaten runs and Alam chipped in with 29 runs off 16 balls. The two batters are in great form and they should manage toscore over 19 runs together.

Bangladesh U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19

List a

ICC Academy Ground, null

Icon

Bangladesh

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.63
Bet Now!

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.74
Bet Now!
Icon

Sri Lanka

Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

2.185
Bet Now!

Bangladesh U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Top Batters

Ashiqur Rahman Shibli to be the top batter for Bangladesh U-19

Bangladesh opener Ashiqur Rahman Shibli will be the batter to watchout for in the match. The 18-year-old scored 71 runs off 102 balls against the UAE. His innings consisted of three fours and a six. In the second match, the wicketkeeper-batter scored 55 unbeaten runs off 45 balls. Shibli has scores of 55*, 71, 24, 27, 15 and 62 in his last six innings.

Dinura Kalupahana to be the top batter for Sri Lanka U-19

Dinura Kalupahana remained unbeaten on six runs off 10 balls in his the first outing. He got to bat for a proper duration and he ended up being the top-scorer for the team. He scored 56 unbeaten runs off 87 balls. He hit just two fours in his innings and worked hard in singles and doubles. The 18-year-old has scores of 56*, 6*, 17, 61 and 22 in his last five matches.

Bangladesh U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Top Bowlers

Ariful Islam to be the top bowler for Bangladesh U-19

Off-spinner Ariful Islam picked two wickets for 15 runs in his last match against Japan. He bowled a total of seven overs in the match. The pitches in Dubai have slowed down and spinners will play a huge role. The 19-year-old would aim to impact over an under-pressure Sri Lanka once again.

Garuka Sanketh to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka Under-19

Garuka Sanketh picked three wickets for 35 runs in 10 overs in the last match against the UAE. In the first match, he picked two wickets for 18 runs in six overs. He has picked a total of six wickets in his last three matches. The right-hand pacer would look to come out all guns blazing once again.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Bangladesh U-19

Bangladesh U-19 are the favourites to beat Sri Lanka U-19 in their upcoming fixture. High on confidence Bangladesh have been clinical so far in the tournament. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, were handed a shock 2-wicket defeat at the hands of UAE in their last fixture. Bangladesh have momentum on their side and should beat Sri Lanka in the upcoming match.

Bangladesh U-19 to win @ 1.63 (Parimatch)

Sri Lanka U-19 to win @ 2.06 (Parimatch)

Bet Now!