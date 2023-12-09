Bangladesh U-19 vs UAE U-19 Match Prediction
BANG
55%
Chance of Winning
UAE
45%
List a
ICC Academy Ground
Facts:
- Bangladesh batter Ahrar Amin scored a hundred in his last outing.
- UAE captain Aayan Afzal Khan has picked 32 wickets in 25 ODI matches.
- Bangladesh batter Ariful Islam averages 25.63 in List A cricket.
Bangladesh U-19 vs UAE U-19 Chance of Winning
Bangladesh U-19 are a far more experienced team and therefore their chances of winning the game against UAE U-19 is really high. On November 27, Bangladesh stunned England U-19 team by chasing down a 304-run total for the loss of just four wickets.
They enter the tournament high on confidence. UAE Under-19, on the other hand, lack any major match practice. Bangladesh and UAE last met each other in January 2022. In the match, UAE were bundled out for 148 as Bangladesh U-19 thrashed them by nine wickets.
Bangladesh U-19 chance of winning - 55%
UAE U-19 chance of winning - 45%
Bangladesh U-19 vs UAE U-19 Betting Tips
Ariful Islam scored 80 runs off 70 balls in his last outing. The 18-year-old left-hand batter has played a total of 13 List A matches and scored 282 runs at an average of 25.63.
UAE all-rounder Dhruv Parashar has the ability to turn the match on its head single-handedly. The 18-year-old picked two wickets and scored 14 runs in his last outing. His second-last match saw him pick four wickets. He scored 33 runs in his fourth-last match against Bangladesh.
Bangladesh U-19 vs UAE U-19 Toss Prediction
In the last ODI match at the venue, Oman defeated UAE after opting to bat first. UAE opted to bat second and won in the second-last match. However, Namibia won after electing to bat first in the third-last game. Chances of the team winning the toss opting to bat first is high.
Weather Report
No chances of rain in Dubai on Saturday. With a humidity level of 51 percent, the temperature will hover around 29 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 18 km/h at the ground.
Bangladesh U-19 Player List
Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (c), Ahrar Amin, Jishan Alam, Mohammad Rohanat, Doullah Borson, Mohammad Asrafuzzaman, Boranno Mohammad Iqbal Hasanemon, Ariful Islam, Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Maruf Mridha, Mohammad Rafiuzzaman Rafi, Chowdhury Mohammad Rizwan, Adil Bin Siddik, Mohammad Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli, Wasi Siddiquee
Bangladesh U-19 Playing XI
|
Jishan Alam
|
Batter
|
Chowdhury Mohammad Rizwan
|
Batter
|
Ahrar Amin
|
Batter
|
Ariful Islam
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli
|
Batter
|
Adil Bin Siddik (WK)
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Sheikh Paevez Jibon
|
Batter
|
Wasi Siddiquee
|
Bowler
|
Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (CAP)
|
Bowler
|
Doullah Borson
|
Bowler
|
Maruf Mridha
|
Bowler
Bangladesh U-19 Recent Form
Bangladesh U-19 have lost four of their last five matches. They defeated England U-19 by six wickets in their last match.
UAE U-19 Player List
Aayan Afzal Khan (c), Ayman Ahamed Shakeel Ahamed, Ammar Badami, Ethan Carl D’Souza, Maroof Merchant, Dhruv Parashar, Hardik Pai, Akshat Rai, Yayin Kiran Rai, Omid Rahman, Aryansh Sharma, Harshit Seth, Harit Shetty, Shrey Sethi, Tanish Suri
UAE U-19 Predicted Playing XI
|
Aryansh Sharma
|
Batter
|
Ammar Badami
|
Batter
|
Ethan Carl D’Souza
|
Batter
|
Omid Rahman
|
-
|
Akshat Rai
|
-
|
Hardik Pai
|
-
|
Dhruv Parashar
|
All-ronder
|
Aayan Afzal Khan (CAP)
|
Bowler
|
Maroof Merchant,
|
Bowler
|
Tanish Suri
|
-
|
Shrey Sethi
|
-
UAE U-19 Recent Form
UAE U-19 have won each of their last three matches. But they were played back in January 2022. They have lost just two of their last five matches.
Bangladesh U-19 vs UAE U-19 Head-to-Head Record
The two sides have played twice against each other. Bangladesh have won both the matches.
Bangladesh U-19 vs UAE U-19 Betting Odds
Bangladesh U-19 vs UAE U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5
Bangladesh and their openers would be high on confidence after chasing down 304 against a strong English side. They have warmed up nicely for the tournament. 17, 24 and 19 is what Bangladesh openers have scored together in their last three outings. The 19-run partnership came against India B U-19. Bangladesh openers have a strong chance of scoring at least 20 runs together.
Bangladesh U-19 vs UAE U-19
List a
ICC Academy Ground, null
Bangladesh U-19 vs UAE U-19 Top Batters
Ahrar Amin to be the top batter for Bangladesh U-19
Ahrar Amin was leading the Bangladesh U-19 side until November. In his last outing against England, the 19-year-old scored an unbeaten hundred to fire his team to a thumping six-wicket win while chasing 304. Ahrar Amin has a hundred and two fifties to his name in his last five outings.
Aryansh Sharma to be the top batter for UAE U-19
The UAE wicketkeeper-batter has played a total of 7 ODIs and 11 T20Is matches. The ODI format has seen him score 136 runs at an average of 19.42. Sharma averages 29 in the T20Is. The potential is there and Aryansh Sharma would be aiming to pile up runs on the big stage.
Bangladesh U-19 vs UAE U-19 Top Bowlers
Doullah Borson to be the top bowler for Pakistan Under-19
Bangladesh pacer Doullah Borson could emerge as the leading wicket-taker for his side. In the high-scoring last game against England, Doullah Borson was highly economical, taking one wicket for 54 runs in 10 overs. The 18-year-old has picked five wickets in his last five matches.
Aayan Afzal Khan to be the top bowler for UAE U-19
Highly experienced UAE captain Aayan Afzal Khan would be a bowler to watch out for in the match. The highly-experienced 18-year-old left-arm spinner has featured in 25 ODIs and 21 T20Is for UAE. The ODI format has seen him pick 32 wickets at an average of 27.34 and an economy rate of 3.86.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Bangladesh U-19
Bangladesh U-19 to win @ 1.86 (Parimatch)
UAE U-19 to win @ 1.86 (Parimatch)
Parimatch