Bangladesh U-19 vs UAE U-19 Match Prediction UAE 30 % Chance of Winning BANG 70 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.563 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bangladesh U-19 will take on UAE U-19 in the final of the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 at the Dubai International Cricket Ground on Sunday, December 17. The match is scheduled to start from 11 AM IST.

Bangladesh U-19 vs UAE U-19 Chance of Winning

Bangladesh U-19 have a high chance of beating UAE to win the ACC U-19 World Cup 2023 for the first time on Sunday. Bangladesh are the only unbeaten team left in the tournament. They will enter the match on the back of a solid win over India A.

After bundling out India A for 188 in 42.4 overs, Bangladesh U-19 chased down the target in 42.5 overs with four wickets to spare. UAE U-19, on the other hand, scored 193 runs in 47.5 overs before bundling out Pakistan for 182 in 49.3 overs.

UAE have gone through a magical run in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023, but Bangladesh's campaign has been even more comprehensive and therefore Bangladesh's chances of winning is very high.

Bangladesh U-19 chance of winning - 70%

UAE U-19 chance of winning - 30%

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Bangladesh U-19 vs UAE U-19 Betting Tips

Bangladesh middle-order batter Ahrar Amin would be mighty proud of his effort which helped Bangladesh win their semi-final match against India. Chasing 189, Bangladesh were three down for 34 when he scored 44 runs off 101 balls to steady the ship. The maturity of the knock was commendable and 19-year-old batter would look to do the same against the UAE.

UAE opener Aryansh Sharma scored 46 off 70 runs as wickets kept on falling on the other end in his side's match against Pakistan in the semi-final. The innings consisted of six fours and it helped UAE post a match-winning 193-run total. He scored 29 runs in his last group stage match.

Bangladesh U-19 vs UAE-19 Toss Prediction

Pakistan U-19 opted to bowl first after winning the toss at the Dubai International Cricket Ground in their semi-final match against UAE. Bangladesh also opted to bowl in their semi-final match against India. The final match could also witness the team winning the toss opting to bowl first.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Dubai on Sunday, December 17. With a humidity level of 36 percent, the temperature will hover around 28 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 23 km/h at the ground.

Bangladesh U-19 Player List

Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (c), Ahrar Amin, Jishan Alam, Mohammad Rohanat, Doullah Borson, Mohammad Asrafuzzaman, Boranno Mohammad Iqbal Hasanemon, Ariful Islam, Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Maruf Mridha, Mohammad Rafiuzzaman Rafi, Chowdhury Mohammad Rizwan, Adil Bin Siddik, Mohammad Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli, Wasi Siddiquee

Bangladesh U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Jishan Alam Batter Chowdhury Md Rizwan Batter Ariful Islam All-rounder Ahrar Amin All-rounder Mohammad Shihab James Batter Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (CAP) All-rounder Parvez Rahman Jibon Bowler Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi Bowler Doullah Borson Bowler Maruf Mridha Bowler

Bangladesh U-19 Recent Form

Bangladesh U-19 are unbeaten in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023. They defeated India by four wickets in the semi-final. They have won each of their last five matches.

UAE U-19 Player List

Aayan Afzal Khan (c), Ayman Ahamed Shakeel Ahamed, Ammar Badami, Ethan Carl D’Souza, Maroof Merchant, Dhruv Parashar, Hardik Pai, Akshat Rai, Yayin Kiran Rai, Omid Rahman, Aryansh Sharma, Harshit Seth, Harit Shetty, Shrey Sethi, Tanish Suri

UAE U-19 Playing XI

Aryansh Sharma Batter Akshat Rai Batter Dhruv Parashar All-rounder Tanish Puri Batter Ethan DSouza Batter Aayan Khan (CAP) All-rounder Ammar Badami All-rounder Hardik Pai Bowler Ayman Ahamed Bowler Omid Rahman Bowler Maroof Merchant Bowler

UAE U-19 Recent Form

UAE lost their first match against Bangladesh U-19 by 61 runs before beating Sri Lanka and Japan to qualify for the semi-final. In the semi-final they defeated Pakistan by 11 runs.

Bangladesh U-19 vs UAE U-19 Head-to-Head Record

Bangladesh U-19 have won each of their three matches against UAE U-19 till date.

Bangladesh U-19 vs UAE U-19 Betting Odds

Bangladesh U-19 vs UAE U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

Bangladesh opening pair of Ashiqur Rahman Shibli and Jishan Alam could partner for just 2 runs in their semi-final match against India U-19. They had partnered for one run in their second-last match against Sri Lanka. But Shibli went on to score unbeaten 116 runs off 130 balls in the match. In their third-last match against Japan, they scored 71 runs together. Shibli scored unbeaten 55 runs, while Alam scored 29. In the opening match, the duo had scored 74 runs together. Shibli scored 71 and Alam 42. They duo have a high chance of scoring 19 runs together against UAE U-19.

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Bangladesh U-19 vs UAE U-19 Top Batters

Ashiqur Rahman Shibli to be the top batter for Bangladesh U-19

Bangladesh opener Ashiqur Rahman Shibli will be the batter to watchout for in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 final. The 18-year-old could score only seven runs off 22 balls but he is expected to make his presence felt in the final. He scored an unbeaten hundred against Sri Lanka in his last group stage match. He scored 116 runs off 130 balls. The innings consisted of 11 fours and two sixes. Shibli scored 71 runs off 102 balls against the UAE. His innings consisted of three fours and a six. In the second match, the wicketkeeper-batter scored 55 unbeaten runs off 45 balls. Shibli has scores of 7, 116*, 55*, 71, 24, 27, 15 and 62 in his last eight innings.

Tanish Suri to be the top batter for UAE U-19

UAE number three Tanish Suri has shown consistency throughout the tournament. He scored 12 off 22 balls in the semi-final match against Pakistan but is expected to roar back to form in the final. In his second-last outing against Japan, he scored 43 runs off 54 balls. His third-last match had seen him score 75 match-winning runs off just 88 balls against Sri Lanka. His innings consisted of four fours and three sixes. In the match against Bangladesh, the 18-year-old had scored 27 runs while batting at number four. The right-hand batter would look to deliver in the big match on Friday.

Bangladesh U-19 vs UAE U-19 Top Bowlers

Maruf Mridha to be the top bowler for Bangladesh Under-19

The 17-year-old left-arm pacer picked four wickets for 41 runs in 10 over against India in the semi-final match of the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023. He dismissed both the in-form India openers Adarsh Singh and Arshin Kulkarni before dismissing India captain Uday Sharan as well. He has picked seven wickets in three matches of ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023.

Dhruv Parashar to be the top bowler for UAE Under-19

Dhruv Parashar has been a highly efficient bowler for the UAE in U-19 Asia Cup 2023. In the semi-final match against Pakistan as well, he gave away just 29 runs for one wicket in 10 overs. Dhruv Parashar picked one wicket for 17 runs in four overs in his last group stage match versus Japan. He looked sublime in his first match of the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 against Bangladesh. He picked six wickets for 44 runs in 9.3 overs. He followed it up with one wicket for 43 runs in just 10 overs against Sri Lanka. The 18-year-old has picked 15 wickets in his last six matches.