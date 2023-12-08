India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Match Prediction IND 55 % Chance of Winning AFG 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.86 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India U-19 will take on Afghanistan U-19 in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 Group A match at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai on Friday, December 8. The match is scheduled to start from 11 AM IST.

India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Chance of Winning

India U-19 will be very likely to beat Afghanistan U-19 in the opening match of the Under-19 Asia Cup 2023 on Friday. Eight-time champions India have missed to win just one edition of the U-19 Asia Cup. They have traditionally done well in the continental showpiece event and will enter the match on the back of 11 consecutive win.

In their last match in February 2022, India Under-19 defeated England by four wickets and 14 balls remaining. England U-19 were bundled out for 189 while batting first.

Afghanistan U-19 won the tournament once in 2017. Afghanistan U-19 team has also done well and won three of their last five matches. Two wins have come against Sri Lanka, and one versus Afghanistan. However, facing the Indian team will be a different ball game.

India U-19 chance of winning - 55%

Afghanistan U-19 chance of winning - 45%

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India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Betting Tips

17-year-old Rudra Patel is expected to emerge as one of the key batters for India. The right-hand batter has scores of 71, 8, 89*, 82 and 164 in his last five outings.

The 17-year-old Afghanistan southpaw has scored just 12 runs from his 2 List A matches. But he is expected to shine in the U-19 Asia Cup 2023. Jamshid Zadran has scores of 0, 12, 22 and 57 in his last four innings.

India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Toss Prediction

In the last ODI match at the venue, Oman won after winning the toss and electing to bat first. In the second last match, UAE won the toss and elected to field first to win the match. In the third-last match Namibia won the toss after opting to bat second. The chances of, team opting to bat second is high once again.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Dubai on Friday. With a humidity level of 56 percent, the temperature will hover around 28 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 13 km/h at the ground.

India U-19 Player List

Uday Saharan (c), Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk), Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (wk), Dhanush Gowda

India U-19 Playing XI

Arshin Kulkarni All-rounder Adarsh Singh All-rounder Uday Saharan (CAP) Batter Rudra Patel Batter Musheer Khan Batter Dhanush Gowda All-rounder Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Saumy Pandey Bowler Raj Limbani Bowler Aaradhya Shukla Bowler Naman Tiwari Bowler

India U-19 Recent Form

India Under-19 have won each of their 11 matches (ICC U-19 World Cup and Asia Cup only). In their last match back in February 22, India won against England by four wickets.

Afghanistan U-19 Player List

Naseer Khan (c), Wafiullah Tarakhil, Jamshid Zadran, Khalid Taniwal, Akram Mohammadzai, Sohail Khan Zurmati, Rahimullah Zurmati, Noman Shah Agha, Mohammad Younus Zadran, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Wahidullah Zadran, Bashir Ahmad Afghan, Faridoon Dawoodzai and Khalil Ahmad

Afghanistan U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Wafiullah Tarakhi Batter Jamshid Zadran Batter Akram Mohammadzai Batter Noman Shah Agha Batter Mohammad Younus Zadran Batter Naseer Khan (c) All-rounder Faridoon Dawoodzai All-rounder Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar All-rounder Wahidullah Zadran Bowler Khalil Ahmad Bowler Sohail Khan Zurmati Bowler

Afghanistan U-19 Recent Form

Afghanistan have won three of their last five matches (ICC U-19 World Cup and Asia Cup only). In their last match back in April 2023, Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets and 105 balls remaining.

India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have clashed against each other once in the U-19 Asia Cup. India won the match by four wickets and 10 balls remaining.

India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Betting Odds

India U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

Arshin Kulkarni and Adarsh Singh are expected to open for India against Afghanistan on Friday. Adarsh has scores of 5, 26, 7, 92 and 27 in his last five matches, while Arshin scored a hundred in his last outing. The chances of the two batters scoring over 19 runs together is extremely high.

India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 List a ICC Academy Ground, null India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.86 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.5 Bet Now!

India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Top Batters

Uday Saharan to be the top batter for India U-19

Uday Saharan has been appointed captain of the India U-19 team. He has scored 62, 33 and 13* in his last three innings and is expected to lead for the front of his side's Under-19 Asia Cup 2023 opener.

Wafiullah Tarakhil to be the top batter for Afghanistan U-19

Wafiullah Tarakhil can emerge as the leading run-scorer for Afghanistan U-19. He has scored 136 runs in four List A matches at an average of 34. He has scores of 7, 5 and 1 in his last three outings and would look to bounce back to form.

India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Top Bowlers

Saumy Pandey to be the top bowler for India Under-19

Left-arm spinner Saumy Pandey will be a bowler to watch out for. He has picked nine wickets in his last three outings. Pandey picked four wickets for 11 runs against England U-19 in his third-last match.

Naseer Khan to be the top bowler for Afghanistan U-19

Naseer Khan has been named the captain of Afghanistan U-19 team. He has featured in five List A games and picked three wickets at an economy rate of 5.35. His last three List A outings have also seen him pick three wickets.