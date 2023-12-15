India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Match Prediction IND 70 % Chance of Winning BANG 30 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.34 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.37 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India U-19 will take on Bangladesh U-19 in the second semi-final of ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Friday, December 15. The match is scheduled to start from 11 AM IST.

India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Chance of Winning

Bangladesh U-19 are unbeaten in the U-19 Asia Cup 2023 so far but India U-19 are the favourites to beat them in the upcoming fixture. Bangladesh defeated UAE, Japan and Sri Lanka in their group stage match but their match against India will altogether be a different ball game.

Bangladesh have done well, but India have been excellent except for their eight-wicket defeat against Pakistan. In their last match against Nepal, India thrashed them by 10 wickets after chasing down the 53-run target in just 7.1 overs.

Raj Limbani picked seven wickets in the match. Openers Adarsh Singh and Arshin Kulkarni are in good form. Also, captain Uday Sharan scored a fifty against Pakistan. Overall, the Indian unit has poised themselves nicely to beat Bangladesh and qualify for the final.

Bangladesh were involved in two easy matches against UAE and Japan. Sri Lanka, who lost even to the UAE, were also in the same group. Therefore, it's clear that Bangladesh are going to face their first real Test in the tournament on Friday.

India U-19 chance of winning - 70%

Bangladesh U-19 chance of winning - 30%

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India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Betting Tips

India captain Uday Sharan scored 60 runs off 98 balls against Pakistan U-19 in his previous outing. The innings consisted of five boundaries. He did not get to bat against Nepal. His captaincy has been praised and his appointment as India's U-19 World Cup captain will also boost his confidence. The 19-year-old right-hand batter would be looking to fire his team in the final.

Eyes will be on Bangladesh batter Chowdhury Md Rizwan. He scored a solid 32 runs off 39 balls in his last outing against Sri Lanka. In his second outing he scored unbeaten 10 runs off seven balls, The first match saw him score 12 against UAE. He has gained confidence on time and would aim to capitalise on it against India.

India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Toss Prediction

In the last match played at the venue, Bangladesh opted to bowl against Sri Lanka. In the second-last match at ICC Academy Ground, Afghanistan opted to bowl first against Pakistan. Winning the toss and electing to bat first has been the trend of the tournament and therefore the team winning the toss is expected to chase once again.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Dubai on Friday, but it would be very windy at the venue. With a humidity level of 49 percent, the temperature will hover around 26 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 29 km/h at the ground.

India U-19 Player List

Uday Saharan (c), Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk), Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (wk), Dhanush Gowda

India U-19 Playing XI

Arshin Kulkarni All-rounder Adarsh Singh All-rounder Uday Saharan (CAP) Batter Rudra Patel Batter Musheer Khan Batter Sachin Dhas Batter Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Saumy Pandey Bowler Raj Limbani Bowler Murugan Abhishek Bowler Naman Tiwari Bowler

India U-19 Recent Form

India U-19 won their last match against Nepal U-19 by 10 wickets. In their second-last match, they lost to Pakistan by eight wickets. The Men in Blue defeated Afghanistan by seven wickets in their first match of the ACC U-19 World Cup 2023. Overall, the team has lost just one of their last five matches.

Bangladesh U-19 Player List

Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (c), Ahrar Amin, Jishan Alam, Mohammad Rohanat, Doullah Borson, Mohammad Asrafuzzaman, Boranno Mohammad Iqbal Hasanemon, Ariful Islam, Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Maruf Mridha, Mohammad Rafiuzzaman Rafi, Chowdhury Mohammad Rizwan, Adil Bin Siddik, Mohammad Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli, Wasi Siddiquee

Bangladesh U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Jishan Alam Batter Chowdhury Md Rizwan Batter Ariful Islam All-rounder Ahrar Amin All-rounder Mohammad Shihab James Batter Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (CAP) All-rounder Parvez Rahman Jibon Bowler Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi Bowler Doullah Borson Bowler Wasi Siddiquee Bowler

Bangladesh U-19 Recent Form

Bangladesh have won each of their three matches in the U-19 Asia Cup 2023. Overall, they have lost just one of their last five matches.

India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Head-to-Head Record

India U-19 have won their last two matches against Bangladesh by 5 wickets (105 balls remaining) and 103 runs respectively. Overall, they have won three of their last five matches.

India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Betting Odds

India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

India U-19 opening pair of Adarsh Singh and Arshin Kulkarni partnered for 57 unbeaten runs in their last match. Adarsh Singh scored 13 runs off 13 balls, while Kulkarni hammered 43 off 30. They partnered for 22 runs in their first outing. The two players stitched a 39-run partnership in their last outing against Pakistan. Singh scored 14 runs off 12 balls, while Kulkarni scored 70 unbeaten runs in the first match. In the match against Pakistan, Adarsh Singh scored 61 off 81, while Kulkarni managed to chip in with 24 off 24. Both the openers have shown consistency and good form, and therefore scoring over 19 runs together should not be an issue for them against Bangladesh.

India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 List a ICC Academy Ground, null India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.34 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.37 Bet Now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.32 Bet Now!

India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Top Batters

Arshin Kulkarni to be the top batter for India U-19

India U-19 opener Arshin Kulkarni has some serious intent in the U-19 Asia Cup 2023. The last match saw him score 43 unbeaten runs off 30 balls. The innings consisted of one four and five sixes. The 18-year-old from Maharashtra scored 70 unbeaten runs off 105 balls against Afghanistan in the first match. In the second match, he scored 24 runs off 24 balls. His innings consisted of four cracking boundaries. The right-hand batter scored a scintillating hundred before entering the competition and is high on confidence. The 18-year-old right-hand batter is expected to give India another cracking start.

Ashiqur Rahman Shibli to be the top batter for Bangladesh U-19

Bangladesh opener Ashiqur Rahman Shibli will be the batter to watchout for in the match. The 18-year-old scored an unbeaten hundred against Sri Lanka in his last outing. He scored 116 runs off 130 balls. The innings consisted of 11 fours and two sixes. Shibli scored 71 runs off 102 balls against the UAE. His innings consisted of three fours and a six. In the second match, the wicketkeeper-batter scored 55 unbeaten runs off 45 balls. Shibli has scores of 116*, 55*, 71, 24, 27, 15 and 62 in his last seven innings.

India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Top Bowlers

Raj Limabi to be the top bowler for India Under-19

Raj Limabi was India's star in their last group stage match against Nepal. The pacer wreaked havoc and registered figures of 7/13. He picked three wickets in the match against Afghanistan. The 18-year-old would look to run through Bangladesh's batting unit as well.

Wasi Siddiquee to be the top bowler for Bangladesh Under-19

Leg-spinner Wasi Siddiquee was the top performer for Bangladesh in their last group stage match against Sri Lanka. He picked three wickets for 32 runs in 10 overs. He did not play in the first two matches. But his match-winning performance in the last match, guarantees his spot in the semi-final clash and there is a high chance of him impressing again.