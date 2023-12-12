India U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Match Prediction IND 95 % Chance of Winning NEP 5 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.05 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.12 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.104 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India U-19 will take on Nepal U-19 in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 Group A match at the ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai on Tuesday, December 12. The match is scheduled to start from 11 AM IST.

India U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Chance of Winning

India U-19 will have a high chance of winning the match against Nepal U-19 who have lost each of their last two matches. After losing to Pakistan by seven wickets in their opening fixture, Nepal got a seven-wicket hammering against Afghanistan in their second match.

Chasing 262 runs, Nepal were bundled out for 188 runs in 40.1 overs. Afghanistan were bundled out for 173 in their first match but managed to post 261 against Nepal.

India, on the other hand, failed to defend 260 against Pakistan in their last fixture. But with the semi-final spot on the line, they would come down strong at Nepal. The NRR would play its role and therefore India would be aiming for a big win against Nepal. ,

India U-19 chance of winning - 95%

Nepal U-19 chance of winning - 5%

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India U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Betting Tips

India captain Uday Sharan scored 60 runs off 98 balls against Pakistan U-19 in his previous outing. The innings consisted of five boundaries. The 19-year-old right-hand batter would be looking to lead from the front once again.

Nepal captain Dev Khanal was the second-highest run-scorer for his team in the previous match against Afghanistan. He scored 24 runs off 37 balls. Nepal have lost both their matches, and they would be playing for their pride. Khanal would aim to play a key role in it.

India U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Toss Prediction

In the last match played at the venue, Bangladesh U-19 won the toss and elected to bowl. In fact, winning the toss and bowling first has been the trend of the tournament. On Tuesday, it should be no different.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Dubai on Tuesday. With a humidity level of 51 percent, the temperature will hover around 28 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 13 km/h at the ground.

India U-19 Player List

Uday Saharan (c), Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk), Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (wk), Dhanush Gowda

India U-19 Playing XI

Arshin Kulkarni All-rounder Adarsh Singh All-rounder Uday Saharan (CAP) Batter Rudra Patel Batter Musheer Khan Batter Sachin Dhas Batter Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Saumy Pandey Bowler Raj Limbani Bowler Murugan Abhishek Bowler Naman Tiwari Bowler

India U-19 Recent Form

India U-19 lost to Pakistan by eight wickets in their last match. The Men in Blue defeated Afghanistan by seven wickets in their first match of the ACC U-19 World Cup 2023. Overall, the team has lost just one of their last five matches.

Nepal U-19 Player List

Dev Khanal (c), Dipesh Kandel, Gulshan Jha, Hemant Dhami, Subash Bhandari, Aakash Tripathi, Arjun Kumal, Deepak Bohara, Uttam Thapa Magar, Dipak Dumre, Aakash Chand, Bishal KC, Tilak Raj Bhandari, Bipin Rawal.

Nepal U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Tilak Bhandari Batter Arjun Kamal Batter Aakash Tripathi Batter Bipin Rawal (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Dev Khanal (CAP) All-rounder Bishal Bikram KC All-rounder Uttam Thapa Magar Batter Dipesh Kandel All-rounder Subash Bhandari Bowler Aakash Chand Bowler Gulsan Jha Bowler

Nepal U-19 Recent Form

Nepal U-19 have lost their first two group stage matches against Pakistan and Afghanistan respectively. Overall, they have lost each of their last five matches.

India U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Head-to-Head Record

India U-19 have won four of their last five matches against Nepal U-19. In the last match between the two teams back in 2018, India U-19 thrashed Nepal by 171 runs.

India U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Betting Odds

India U-19 vs Nepal U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

India U-19 opening pair of Adarsh Singh and Arshin Kulkarni partnered for 22 runs in their first outing. The two players stitched a 39-run partnership in their last outing against Pakistan. Singh scored 14 runs off 12 balls, while Kulkarni scored 70 unbeaten runs in the first match. In the match against Pakistan, Adarsh Singh scored 61 off 81, while Kulkarni managed to chip in with 24 off 24. Both the openers have been in good form, and therefore scoring over 19 runs together should not be an issue for them against Nepal.

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India U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Top Batters

Arshin Kulkarni to be the top batter for India U-19

India U-19 opener Arshin Kulkarni scored 70 unbeaten runs off 105 balls against Afghanistan in the first match. In the second match, he scored 24 runs off 24 balls. His innings consisted of four cracking boundaries. The right-hand batter scored a scintillating hundred before entering the competition and is high on confidence. The 18-year-old right-hand batter is expected to pile up runs again.

Arjun Kumal to be the top batter for Nepal U-19

Nepal opener Arjun Kumal was mightily impressive in his last outing against Afghanistan. He scored 91 out of the 188 runs scored by Nepal. His innings consisted of 13 fours. The right-hand batter has scores of 91, 21, 11 and 50 in his last four innings.

India U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Top Bowlers

Murugan Abhishek to be the top bowler for India Under-19

Spinner Murugan Abhishek was the only India bowler who managed to pick wickets against Pakistan in the last match. He bowled nine overs for 55 runs and two wickets. The off-spinner had picked one wicket for 17 runs in six overs against Afghanistan, he would be looking to top the wicket-taking chart for India once again.

Gulsan Jha to be the top bowler for Nepal Under-19

Gulsan Jha brought in all his experience in the first two matches. He picked two wickets for 54 runs in eight overs against Pakistan before picking another two wickets for 46 runs in 8.3 overs against Afghanistan. The 17-year-old left-arm pacer has an experience of 24 ODI and 14 T20Is. He has picked 21 wickets in 24 matches at an average of 35.23.