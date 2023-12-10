India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Match Prediction IND 70 % Chance of Winning PAK 30 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.39 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.17 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.18 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India U-19 will take on Pakistan U-19 in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 Group A match at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Sunday, December 10. The match is scheduled to start from 11 AM IST.

India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Chance of Winning

India U-19 have a strong chance of beating Pakistan U-19 in their second match of the U-19 Asia Cup 2023. In the first match India Under-19 team thrashed Afghanistan by seven wickets. Afghanistan were bundled out for 173 in 50 overs, before India chased down the target in 37.3 overs with seven wickets remaining.

In the match, Naman Tiwari picked two wickets, while Raj Limbani and Arshin Kulkarni picked three wickets each. Opener Arshin Kulkarni scored 70 not out runs, while middle-order batter Musheer Khan scored 48 off 53 balls.

Pakistan Under-19 team also thrashed Nepal by seven wickets. Pacer Mohammad Zeeshan picked six wickets for 19 runs in 9.2 overs before Azan Awais and captain Saad Baig hit a fifty each.

In the upcoming match, the strong India batting unit is expected to pip Pakistan who will again count on their bowling strength. India U-19 have won four of their last five matches against Pakistan and that will give them a psychological advantage.

India U-19 chance of winning - 70%

Pakistan U-19 chance of winning - 30%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Betting Tips

India middle-order batter Musheer Khan scored 48 unbeaten runs off 53 balls in his last outing against Afghanistan. His innings consisted of three fours. Khan has scores of 48*, 127*, 78 and 70 in his last four innings.

Azan Awais looked sharp in his first outing against Nepal, scoring 56 not out runs off just 62 balls. The innings consisted of eight fours. Awais has scores of 56*, 104, 1, 41 and 52 in his last two outings.

India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Toss Prediction

In the first match of the tournament at the venue, India U-19 opted to bowl first after winning the toss against Afghanistan U-19. They won the match by seven wickets. The team winning the toss is expected to choose to bowl once again.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Dubai on Saturday. With a humidity level of 49 percent, the temperature will hover around 29 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 16 km/h at the ground.

India U-19 Player List

Uday Saharan (c), Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk), Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (wk), Dhanush Gowda

India U-19 Playing XI

Arshin Kulkarni All-rounder Adarsh Singh All-rounder Uday Saharan (CAP) Batter Rudra Patel Batter Musheer Khan Batter Sachin Dhas Batter Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Saumy Pandey Bowler Raj Limbani Bowler Murugan Abhishek Bowler Naman Tiwari Bowler

India U-19 Recent Form

India U-19 defeated Afghanistan by seven wickets in their first match of the ACC U-19 World Cup 2023. Overall, the team has won each of their last five matches.

Pakistan U-19 Player List

Saad Baig (captain and wicket-keeper), Ahmad Hussain, Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Arafat Minhas (vice-captain), Azan Awais, Khubaib Khalil, Najab Khan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Riazullah, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Zeeshan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Ubaid Shah

Pakistan U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Shamyl Hussain Batter Shahzaib Khan Batter Azan Awais Batter Saad Baig (C & WK) Batter Mohammad Zeeshan Batter Mohammad Riazullah All-rounder Tayyab Arif Wicketkeeper-batter Arafat Minhas Bowler Ali Asfand Bowler Ami Hassan Bowler Ubaid Shah Bowler

Pakistan U-19 Recent Form

Pakistan U-19 defeated Nepal U-19 by seven wickets in their first match of the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023. Overall, the team has won three of their last five matches.

India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Head-to-Head Record

Pakistan U-19 defeated India U-19 by two wickets in their last match in 2021. Overall, India have defeated Pakistan four times in their last five matches.

India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Betting Odds

India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

India U-19 opening pair of Adarsh Singh and Arshin Kulkarni partnered for 22 runs in their first outing. Singh scored 14 runs off 12 balls, while Kulkarni scored 70 unbeaten runs. Having already played at the venue once, India openers will come more accustomed to the situation and look to score over 19 runs together. The India batters are also expected to be watchful against the Pakistan batters in the beginning. This further increases the chances of India openers scoring over 19 runs together against Pakistan.

India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 List a ICC Academy Ground, null India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.39 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.17 Bet Now! Pakistan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.675 Bet Now!

India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Top Batters

Arshin Kulkarni to be the top batter for India U-19

India U-19 opener Arshin Kulkarni scored 70 unbeaten runs off 105 balls against Afghanistan in the first match. His innings consisted of four boundaries. Kulkarni is a hard working batter who believes in strong running between the wickets to pile up runs. The right-hand batter scored a scintillating hundred before entering the competition and is high on confidence. He is expected to pile up runs again.

Saad Baig to be the top batter for Pakistan U-19

Pakistan captain Saad Baig scored 50 runs off 56 balls in his first match of the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023. The innings from the 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batter consisted of five boundaries. He could not impress in the preceding series against Sri Lanka U-19, and we had predicted that he would look to make a statement in the first match. He did exactly the same. There is a strong chance that the left-hand batter scoring high against India as well

India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Top Bowlers

Saumy Pandey to be the top bowler for India Under-19

Left-arm spinner Saumy Pandey did not pick any wicket against Afghanistan but was highly impressive once again. He bowled eight overs to give away just 21 runs. Big things can be expected from him in the match against Pakistan. He has picked nine wickets in his last three outings before the U-19 Asia Cup 2023. Pandey picked four wickets for 11 runs against England U-19 in his fourth-last match.

Mohammad Zeeshan to be the top bowler for Pakistan U-19

Mohammad Zeeshan was magical in his first match against Nepal U-19. The 17-year-old pacer registered figures of 6/19 in 9.2 overs. The 17-year-old has picked 13 wickets in his last four outings. He has picked at least two wickets in each of his last four outings.