Pakistan U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Match Prediction PAK 85 % Chance of Winning AFG 15 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.24 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.31 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pakistan U-19 will take on Afghanistan U-19 in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 Group A match at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Tuesday, December 12. The match is scheduled to start from 11 AM IST.

Pakistan U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Chance of Winning

Pakistan U-19 are the clear favourites to beat Afghanistan U-19 in their upcoming fixture of the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023. Pakistan are currently Group A table toppers. They defeated Nepal by seven wickets in their first match, before a thumping 8-wicket victory over India on Sunday.

The Pakistan unit completely outplayed India and gunned down the 260-run target by losing just two wickets. The dominating performance against India have made Pakistan the favourites for the title.

Afghanistan, on the other hand. defeated Nepal by 73 runs after losing to India by seven wickets in their opening fixture. But their match against Pakistan will altogether be a different ball game.

Pakistan U-19 chance of winning - 85%

Afghanistan U-19 chance of winning - 15%

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Pakistan U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Betting Tips

Pakistan captain Saad Baig was mighty impressive in his last outing against India U-19. He scored 69 unbeaten runs off just 51 balls with the help of eight fours and a six. In the first match, he scored 50 off 56.

Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Numan Shah scored 60 runs off 41 balls against Nepal in his last outing. The 17-year-old took just 41 runs for the 60 runs and smashed five fours and three sixes. He would be aiming to take that confidence in the match against Pakistan.

Pakistan U-19 vs Afghanistan Toss Prediction

UAE U-19 won the toss and opted to bowl first at the venue in their last match against Sri Lanka. They won the match by 2 wickets. In the second-last match here Pakistan have won against India after opting to bowl first. The trend is expected to continue on Tuesday.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Dubai on Tuesday. With a humidity level of 51 percent, the temperature will hover around 28 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 13 km/h at the ground.

Pakistan U-19 Player List

Saad Baig (captain and wicket-keeper), Ahmad Hussain, Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Arafat Minhas (vice-captain), Azan Awais, Khubaib Khalil, Najab Khan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Riazullah, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Zeeshan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Ubaid Shah

Pakistan U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Shamyl Hussain Batter Shahzaib Khan Batter Azan Awais Batter Saad Baig (C & WK) Batter Mohammad Zeeshan Batter Mohammad Riazullah All-rounder Tayyab Arif Wicketkeeper-batter Arafat Minhas Bowler Ali Asfand Bowler Ami Hassan Bowler Ubaid Shah Bowler

Pakistan U-19 Recent Form

Pakistan U-19 have each of their first two matches in the ACC U-19 World Cup 2023. In their last match, they defeated India by eight wickets. Overall, they have won three of their last five matches.

Afghanistan U-19 Player List

Naseer Khan (c), Wafiullah Tarakhil, Jamshid Zadran, Khalid Taniwal, Akram Mohammadzai, Sohail Khan Zurmati, Rahimullah Zurmati, Noman Shah Agha, Mohammad Younus Zadran, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Wahidullah Zadran, Bashir Ahmad Afghan, Faridoon Dawoodzai and Khalil Ahmad

Afghanistan U-19 Playing XI

Wafiullah Tarakhi Batter Jamshid Zadran Batter Khalid Taniwal Batter Akram Mohammadzai Batter Mohammad Younus Zadran Batter Naseer Khan (c) All-rounder Numan Shah (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Rahimullah Zurmati All-rounder Wahidullah Zadran All-rounder Khalel Ahmad Bowler Faridon Dawoodzai Bowler

Afghanistan U-19 Recent Form

Afghanistan lost their first match against India by seven wickets. In their second match, they defeated Nepal by 73 runs. Overall, they have won three of their last five matches.

Pakistan U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Head-to-Head Record

Pakistan U-19 have won each of their last three matches against Afghanistan U-19. Afghanistan won the fourth last match against Pakistan by 85 runs (DL Method).

Pakistan U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Betting Odds

Pakistan U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

Pakistan batter are in top form so far in the tournament. They chased down a 153-run target against Nepal by losing just three wickets. In the second match, 260 runs were chased for the loss of just two wickets. Pakistan openers Shamyl Hussain and Shahzaib Khan looked sharp against India in their last outing. They partnered for 28 runs. Shahzaib scored 63 runs off 88 balls. High on confidence, the Pakistan openers are expected to easily score over 19 runs together against Afghanistan.

Pakistan U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 List a ICC Academy Ground, null Pakistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.24 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.33 Bet Now! Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.59 Bet Now!

Pakistan U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Top Batters

Azan Awais to be the top batter for Pakistan U-19

Pakistan number three Azan is turning out to be the batter of the tournament. The 19-year-old left-hand batter was exceptional in his last outing against India, scoring 105 unbeaten runs off 130 balls. His innings consisted of 10 fours. In the first match, he scored 56 not out runs off just 62 balls. Eight boundaries had come in that innings. Azan has scored 105*, 56*, 1, 104, 41 and 52 in his last six innings.

Jamshid Zadran to be the top batter for Afghanistan U-19

The Afghanistan number three was on fire in his last outing against Nepal. He scored 106 runs off 151 balls before retiring out. He had opened in the match against India and scored 43 runs off 75 balls. The in-form batter would look for yet another solid batting display.

Pakistan U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Top Bowlers

Mohammad Zeeshan to be the top bowler for Pakistan U-19

Mohammad Zeeshan is currently the bowler of the tournament. He was magical in his first match against Nepal U-19. The 17-year-old pacer registered figures of 6/19 in 9.2 overs. He followed it with figures of 4/46 in 10 overs against India. The 17-year-old has picked 17 wickets in his last five outings. He has picked at least two wickets in each of his last five outings.

Faridoon Dawoodzai to be the top bowler for Afghanistan U-19

The Afghanistan left-arm spinner picked three wickets for 31 runs in 7.1 overs in his last match against Nepal. The 18-year-old picked three and two wickets in his fourth and fifth-last outing. He would be aiming to lead the Afghanistan bowling unit once again.