Pakistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Match Prediction PAK 90 % Chance of Winning NEP 10 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.34 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.24 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.23 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pakistan U-19 will take on Nepal U-19 in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 Group A match at the CC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai on Friday, December 8. The match is scheduled to start from 11 AM IST.

Pakistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Chance of Winning

Pakistan U-19 are very likely to beat Nepal U-19 in the opening match of the Under-19 Asia Cup 2023 on Friday. There is no match between the quality of two teams, and Pakistan are expected to breeze past Nepal in their first match.

Pakistan U-19 lost their last 5-match series against Sri Lanka 3-2 and have a point to prove. They would be aiming to get in the zone early in the continental showpiece event with a big win over Nepal. The Nepal side has lost each of their last four matches and stopping a Pakistan who have always produced some quality pacers won't be easy.

Pakistan U-19 chance of winning - 90%

Nepal U-19 chance of winning - 10%

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Pakistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Betting Tips

Pakistan all-rounder Arafat Minhas will be one of the players to watch out for in the tournament. He has featured in 10 List A matches and scored 330 runs at an average of 33.

Nepal all-rounder Arjun Kumal is expected to play a huge role for his team. He scored a fifty in his second-last outing. In the second-last match, he scored 11 runs and picked one wicket.

Pakistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Toss Prediction

The team winning the toss is expected to bat first and pile up a handsome total on the board. The pitches will slow down later in the tournament, and therefore the team winning the toss would look to capitalise by batting first in the first few matches at the venue.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Dubai on Friday. With a humidity level of 56 percent, the temperature will hover around 28 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 13 km/h at the ground.

Pakistan U-19 Player List

Saad Baig (captain and wicket-keeper), Ahmad Hussain, Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Arafat Minhas (vice-captain), Azan Awais, Khubaib Khalil, Najab Khan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Riazullah, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Zeeshan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Ubaid Shah

Pakistan U-19 Playing XI

Mohammad Tayyab Arif Batter Shahzaib Khan Batter Arafat Minhas Batter Tayyab Arif Batter Mohammad Zeeshan Batter Saad Baig (C & WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Najab Khan Wicketkeeper-batter Ubaid Shah Bowler Mohammad Riazullah Bowler Ami Hassan Bowler Ahmed Hussai Bowler

Pakistan U-19 Recent Form

Pakistan U-19 team have lost three of their last five matches. In their last match against Sri Lanka, Pakistan lost by 165 runs.

Nepal U-19 Player List

Dev Khanal (c), Dipesh Kandel, Gulshan Jha, Hemant Dhami, Subash Bhandari, Aakash Tripathi, Arjun Kumal, Deepak Bohara, Uttam Thapa Magar, Dipak Dumre, Aakash Chand, Bishal KC, Tilak Raj Bhandari, Bipin Rawal.

Nepal U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Dev Khanal (CAP) Batter Arjun Kamal All-rounder Aakash Tripathi Batter Bipin Rawal (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Deepak Bohara All-rounder Bishal Bikram KC All-rounder Uttam Thapa Magar Batter Tilak Bhandari Bowler Hemant Dhami Bowler Aakash Chand Bowler Gulsan Jha Bowler

Nepal U-19 Recent Form

Nepal U-19 cricket team has lost each of their last four matches. Their last win came against UAE U-19 in September 2019.

Pakistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have never clashed against each other.

Pakistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Betting Odds

Pakistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

Pakistan are likely to see Mohammad Tayyab Arif and Shahzaib Khan open for them in the match. The left-hand right-hand combination is expected to score at least 20 runs together. Shahzaib Khan scored 80 runs in the second last match.

Pakistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 List a CC Academy Ground No 2, null Pakistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.34 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.24 Bet Now! Nepal Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 4.335 Bet Now!

Pakistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Top Batters

Saad Baig to be the top batter for Pakistan U-19

Pakistan captain Saad Baig could be one of the contenders to hit the maximum runs in the match. The 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batter could not impress in the preceding series against Sri Lanka U-19. He registered scores of 4, 19, 0, 45 and 1. There is a strong chance that the left-hand batter would bounce back with a strong outing.

Arjun Kamal to be the top batter for Nepal U-19

The 17-year-old Nepal batter has all the potential in the world to emerge as the leading run-scorer for Nepal in the match. He has scores of 11, 50, 9, 20 and 22 in his last five matches.

Pakistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Top Bowlers

Ubaid Shah to be the top bowler for Pakistan Under-19

17-year-old Pakistan pacer Ubaid Shah would come across as a major threat for Nepal U-19. Ubaid has picked at least two wickets in each of his last four matches. The last four games have seen him pick nine wickets.

Gulsan Jha to be the top bowler for Nepal U-19

Nepal pacer Gulsan Jha is a highly experienced cricketer who has played 24 ODIs and 14 T20I matches for Nepal. He also featured in the senior Asia Cup 2023. The 17-year-old has picked 21 wickets in the 50-over format at an average of 35.23.