Pakistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Match Prediction
PAK
90%
Chance of Winning
NEP
10%
List a
CC Academy Ground No 2
Facts:
- Nepal captain Dev Khanal has represented Nepal in 10 ODI matches and scored 253 runs at an average of 25.30.
- Pakistan pacer Ubaid Shah has picked nine wickets in his last four outings.
- Nepal pacer Gulsan Jha in the senior Asia Cup 2023 as well and picked. He could not take any wicket in 2 matches.
Pakistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Chance of Winning
Pakistan U-19 are very likely to beat Nepal U-19 in the opening match of the Under-19 Asia Cup 2023 on Friday. There is no match between the quality of two teams, and Pakistan are expected to breeze past Nepal in their first match.
Pakistan U-19 lost their last 5-match series against Sri Lanka 3-2 and have a point to prove. They would be aiming to get in the zone early in the continental showpiece event with a big win over Nepal. The Nepal side has lost each of their last four matches and stopping a Pakistan who have always produced some quality pacers won't be easy.
Pakistan U-19 chance of winning - 90%
Nepal U-19 chance of winning - 10%
Pakistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Betting Tips
Pakistan all-rounder Arafat Minhas will be one of the players to watch out for in the tournament. He has featured in 10 List A matches and scored 330 runs at an average of 33.
Nepal all-rounder Arjun Kumal is expected to play a huge role for his team. He scored a fifty in his second-last outing. In the second-last match, he scored 11 runs and picked one wicket.
Pakistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Toss Prediction
The team winning the toss is expected to bat first and pile up a handsome total on the board. The pitches will slow down later in the tournament, and therefore the team winning the toss would look to capitalise by batting first in the first few matches at the venue.
Weather Report
No chances of rain in Dubai on Friday. With a humidity level of 56 percent, the temperature will hover around 28 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 13 km/h at the ground.
Pakistan U-19 Player List
Saad Baig (captain and wicket-keeper), Ahmad Hussain, Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Arafat Minhas (vice-captain), Azan Awais, Khubaib Khalil, Najab Khan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Riazullah, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Zeeshan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Ubaid Shah
Pakistan U-19 Playing XI
|
Mohammad Tayyab Arif
|
Batter
|
Shahzaib Khan
|
Batter
|
Arafat Minhas
|
Batter
|
Tayyab Arif
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Zeeshan
|
Batter
|
Saad Baig (C & WK)
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Najab Khan
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Ubaid Shah
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Riazullah
|
Bowler
|
Ami Hassan
|
Bowler
|
Ahmed Hussai
|
Bowler
Pakistan U-19 Recent Form
Pakistan U-19 team have lost three of their last five matches. In their last match against Sri Lanka, Pakistan lost by 165 runs.
Nepal U-19 Player List
Dev Khanal (c), Dipesh Kandel, Gulshan Jha, Hemant Dhami, Subash Bhandari, Aakash Tripathi, Arjun Kumal, Deepak Bohara, Uttam Thapa Magar, Dipak Dumre, Aakash Chand, Bishal KC, Tilak Raj Bhandari, Bipin Rawal.
Nepal U-19 Predicted Playing XI
|
Dev Khanal (CAP)
|
Batter
|
Arjun Kamal
|
All-rounder
|
Aakash Tripathi
|
Batter
|
Bipin Rawal (WK)
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Deepak Bohara
|
All-rounder
|
Bishal Bikram KC
|
All-rounder
|
Uttam Thapa Magar
|
Batter
|
Tilak Bhandari
|
Bowler
|
Hemant Dhami
|
Bowler
|
Aakash Chand
|
Bowler
|
Gulsan Jha
|
Bowler
Nepal U-19 Recent Form
Nepal U-19 cricket team has lost each of their last four matches. Their last win came against UAE U-19 in September 2019.
Pakistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Head-to-Head Record
The two sides have never clashed against each other.
Pakistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Betting Odds
Pakistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5
Pakistan are likely to see Mohammad Tayyab Arif and Shahzaib Khan open for them in the match. The left-hand right-hand combination is expected to score at least 20 runs together. Shahzaib Khan scored 80 runs in the second last match.
Pakistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19
List a
CC Academy Ground No 2, null
Pakistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Top Batters
Saad Baig to be the top batter for Pakistan U-19
Pakistan captain Saad Baig could be one of the contenders to hit the maximum runs in the match. The 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batter could not impress in the preceding series against Sri Lanka U-19. He registered scores of 4, 19, 0, 45 and 1. There is a strong chance that the left-hand batter would bounce back with a strong outing.
Arjun Kamal to be the top batter for Nepal U-19
The 17-year-old Nepal batter has all the potential in the world to emerge as the leading run-scorer for Nepal in the match. He has scores of 11, 50, 9, 20 and 22 in his last five matches.
Pakistan U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Top Bowlers
Ubaid Shah to be the top bowler for Pakistan Under-19
17-year-old Pakistan pacer Ubaid Shah would come across as a major threat for Nepal U-19. Ubaid has picked at least two wickets in each of his last four matches. The last four games have seen him pick nine wickets.
Gulsan Jha to be the top bowler for Nepal U-19
Nepal pacer Gulsan Jha is a highly experienced cricketer who has played 24 ODIs and 14 T20I matches for Nepal. He also featured in the senior Asia Cup 2023. The 17-year-old has picked 21 wickets in the 50-over format at an average of 35.23.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Pakistan U-19
Pakistan U-19 to win @ 1.34 (Parimatch)
Nepal U-19 to win @ 3.18 (Parimatch)
Parimatch