Pakistan U-19 vs UAE U-19 Match Prediction PAK 80 % Chance of Winning UAE 20 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.29 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.29 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.278 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pakistan U-19 will take on Afghanistan U-19 in the first semi-final of the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 match at the Dubai International Cricket Ground on Friday, December 15. The match is scheduled to start from 11 AM IST.

Pakistan U-19 vs UAE U-19 Chance of Winning

UAE U-19 are having a tournament to remember. After beating Sri Lanka by two wickets in their second-last match, they defeated Japan by 107 runs to qualify for the semi-final. However, they face a rampant Pakistan in the knockout match.

Pakistan are unbeaten in the tournament. They defeated Nepal by seven wickets before beating India by eight wickets. In their last match, Pakistan hammered Afghanistan by 83 runs.

UAE cricket has come a long way down, but Pakistan are certain of bringing an end to their memorable campaign. Pakistan are breathing fire in both the departments of the game and have the highest chance of beating an inexperienced UAE.

Pakistan U-19 chance of winning - 80%

Afghanistan U-19 chance of winning - 20%

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Pakistan U-19 vs UAE U-19 Betting Tips

Pakistan captain Saad Baig is having a decent tournament. He scored eight off 10 balls in his last match against Afghanistan but was mighty impressive in his second-last outing against India U-19. He scored 69 unbeaten runs off just 51 balls with the help of eight fours and a six. In the first match, he scored 50 off 56.

Maroof Merchant scored 60 runs off 61 balls in his last match against Japan. The innings consisted of six fours. He scored 20 in the second and 25 in the first match against Bangladesh. Merchant finally converted his start into a big score in his last outing and helped UAE post 320/7 in 50 overs versus Japan.

Pakistan U-19 vs UAE-19 Toss Prediction

In the last ODI match at the venue on March this year, UAE elected to bat first after winning the toss. PNG elected to bat second in the second-last match to beat UAE. The same team opted to bat first after winning the toss in the second-last match. However, Pakistan could continue with ACC U-19 Asia Cup trend of winning the toss and electing to field.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Dubai on Friday, but it would be very windy at the venue. With a humidity level of 49 percent, the temperature will hover around 26 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 29 km/h at the ground.

Pakistan U-19 Player List

Saad Baig (captain and wicket-keeper), Ahmad Hussain, Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Arafat Minhas (vice-captain), Azan Awais, Khubaib Khalil, Najab Khan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Riazullah, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Zeeshan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Ubaid Shah

Pakistan U-19 Predicted Playing XI

Shamyl Hussain Batter Shahzaib Khan Batter Azan Awais Batter Saad Baig (C & WK) Batter Mohammad Zeeshan Batter Mohammad Riazullah All-rounder Tayyab Arif Wicketkeeper-batter Arafat Minhas Bowler Ali Asfand Bowler Ami Hassan Bowler Ubaid Shah Bowler

Pakistan U-19 Recent Form

Pakistan U-19 have each of their three matche in the U-19 Asia Cup 2023. They defeated Afghanistan by 83 runs in their last match. They have lost just two of their last five matches.

UAE U-19 Player List

Aayan Afzal Khan (c), Ayman Ahamed Shakeel Ahamed, Ammar Badami, Ethan Carl D’Souza, Maroof Merchant, Dhruv Parashar, Hardik Pai, Akshat Rai, Yayin Kiran Rai, Omid Rahman, Aryansh Sharma, Harshit Seth, Harit Shetty, Shrey Sethi, Tanish Suri

UAE U-19 Playing XI

Aryansh Sharma Batter Akshat Rai Batter Dhruv Parashar All-rounder Tanish Puri Batter Ethan DSouza Batter Aayan Khan (CAP) All-rounder Ammar Badami All-rounder Hardik Pai Bowler Ayman Ahamed Bowler Omid Rahman Bowler Maroof Merchant Bowler

UAE U-19 Recent Form

UAE lost their first match against Bangladesh U-19 by 61 runs before beating Sri Lanka and Japan to qualify for the semi-final. They have lost just one of their last five matches.

Pakistan U-19 vs UAE U-19 Head-to-Head Record

Pakistan U-19 have won each of their last five matches against UAE U-19. Pakistan won their last match against Nepal in 2021 by 21 runs.

Pakistan U-19 vs UAE U-19 Betting Odds

Pakistan U-19 vs UAE U-19 opening partnership to be over 19.5

Pakistan openers Shamyl Hussain and Shahzaib Khan scored 75 and 79 runs respectively in their last match and partnered for 115 runs. The overall Pakistan batting unit is in top form in the tournament. They chased down a 153-run target against Nepal by losing just three wickets in their first match. In the second game, 260 runs were chased for the loss of just two wickets. Shamyl and Shahzaib looked sharp against India in their last outing. They partnered for 28 runs. Shahzaib scored 63 runs off 88 balls. High on confidence, the Pakistan openers are expected to easily score over 19 runs together against UAE.

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Pakistan U-19 vs UAE U-19 Top Batters

Azan Awais to be the top batter for Pakistan U-19

Azan Awais is in such great form that he came to bat at eight position so that other Pakistan batters get a chance to bat and gear up for the knockout encounters. The 19-year-old left-hand batter was exceptional in his second-last outing against India, scoring 105 unbeaten runs off 130 balls while batting at number three. His innings consisted of 10 fours. In the first match, he scored 56 not out runs off just 62 balls. Eight boundaries had come in that innings. Azan has scored 105*, 56*, 1, 104, 41 and 52 in his last six innings.

Tanish Suri to be the top batter for UAE U-19

UAE number three Tanish Suri has shown consistency throughout the tournament. In his last outing against Japan, he scored 43 runs off 54 balls. His second-last match had seen him score 75 match-winning runs off just 88 balls against Sri Lanka. His innings consisted of four fours and three sixes. In the match against Bangladesh, the 18-year-old had scored 27 runs while batting at number four. The right-hand batter would look to deliver in the big match on Friday.

Pakistan U-19 vs UAE U-19 Top Bowlers

Mohammad Zeeshan to be the top bowler for Pakistan U-19

Mohammad Zeeshan has been nothing but exceptional in the U-19 Asia Cup 2023. He was on fire in his first match against Nepal U-19. The 17-year-old pacer registered figures of 6/19 in 9.2 overs. He followed it with figures of 4/46 in 10 overs against India. He bowled four overs against Afghanistan in his last outing and did not pick any wicket after giving away 23 runs. The 17-year-old has picked 17 wickets in his last six outings. He has picked at least two wickets in five out of his last six bowling innings.

Dhruv Parashar to be the top bowler for UAE Under-19

Dhruv Parashar picked one wicket for 17 runs in four overs in his last match against Japan. He looked sublime in his first match of the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 against Bangladesh. He picked six wickets for 44 runs in 9.3 overs. He followed it up with one wicket for 43 runs in just 10 overs against Sri Lanka. The 18-year-old has picked 14 wickets in his last five matches.